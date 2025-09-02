5 AI Stocks Executives Are Accumulating 24/7 Wall St.

Artificial intelligence stocks have been all the rage in the stock market, with some of them producing generational returns in just a few years. Not everyone has enough time to research compelling AI stocks, but if you follow the money, you might discover a hidden goldmine.

Executives have been loading up on popular AI stocks, but they have also been buying under-the-radar stocks. These are some of the top AI stocks that are attracting institutional investors.

Key Points Paying attention to smart money can lead you to some promising AI stocks.

Institutional investors have been piling their money into Nvidia, but the other AI stocks on this list may surprise you.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been the ringleader of the AI boom, and it’s currently the world’s most valuable publicly traded corporation. The company has a big lead in the AI chips industry, and many institutional investors have noticed.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors was one of the many institutional investors that bought Nvidia. The firm bought an additional 25,219 Nvidia shares in the second quarter. Nvidia continues to impress investors with high revenue growth and impressive net profit margins. As AI continues to expand, Nvidia will continue to benefit.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is another top chipmaker that has exceeded a $1 trillion market cap thanks to the AI boom. Some institutional investors think the good times will continue over the long run and have loaded up on the stock accordingly.

Welch and Forbes was one of the firms that added Broadcom shares in the second quarter. The firm enlarged its position by 30,733 additional shares. More than 2,000 institutional investors increased their Broadcom positions this quarter.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) attracted plenty of attention from institutional investors. Norges Bank was the biggest adder in the quarter, boosting its position by more than 6 million shares. Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and enterprise AI tools have powered the stock’s ascent.

The tech giant is up by 36% year-to-date and has rallied by more than 300% over the past five years. Its dividend yield is just shy of 1%.

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has been a big winner of the AI boom due to its software. Governments and corporations use Palantir to manage large datasets, and its artificial intelligence platforms let companies privatize their AI models instead of using public large language models like ChatGPT and Grok.

Millennium Management was a big adder. The financial firm almost quintupled its PLTR stake this quarter, adding 3.7 million shares in the process.

IREN (IREN)

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) is a crypto miner that is in the middle of converting into an AI infrastructure giant. It generates revenue from crypto mining and AI infrastructure. The company recently became a Nvidia Preferred Partner, and many institutional investors noticed.

FMR was by far the most active institutional investor, loading up on 8.65 million shares. Before this investment, FMR had less than 30,000 IREN shares, representing a 32,777% increase in the total position size.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. ! Don’t waste another minute; (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarterDon’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.