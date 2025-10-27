3 AI Stocks I like Better Than Nvidia

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is taking the world by storm, and there’s no denying the fact that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is driving the industry. The most valuable company in the world today, Nvidia has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, and the stock has shown tremendous growth.

While Nvidia continues to lead the industry, I do not think it’ll be able to repeat the rally anytime soon. There are other companies that give competition to Nvidia and have the potential to generate impressive returns. With businesses investing millions in AI, it is time to look at other AI stocks.

If you’re ready to look beyond Nvidia, here are three AI stocks worth considering.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has been around for many years, but its growth story improved after the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). The company organized boot camps for users to get an insight into the platform and how it handled data. This increased the adoption rate, and Palantir’s revenue soared. Its software helps improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and automate workflows.

In the second quarter, the company reported a revenue of $1 billion, up 48% year over year. Its net income jumped 144% to $326.7 million. The management has raised the full-year revenue guidance to $4.14–$4.15 billion.

An increased capital allocation towards AI and the growing adoption of AIP has helped Palantir see rapid growth. It is benefiting from the expansion in contracts and a rise in consumer count. Its customer count for the second quarter was up 43% year-over-year and it closed a record-setting $2.27 billion of total contract value, up 140% year-over-year.

PLTR stock has gained 145% this year and is up 63% in six months. Exchanging hands for $184, the stock is up 311% in 12 months. Yes, the shares are pricy, but Wall Street is bullish. I believe its commercial boom is just getting started, and there’s a lot more to come. Palantir could become one of the biggest winners of the AI boom.

Oracle Corporation

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) gained massive investor interest when the founder Larry Ellison’s net worth became the biggest story in the tech world. 2025 has been an excellent year for Oracle. It provides a wide range of enterprise cloud applications, middleware and hardware systems, and database technologies and has several flagship offerings. Oracle was late in the AI race, but it has caught up, and how!

The company reported a 359% growth in remaining performance obligations (RPO) last month to $455 billion, and a majority of this growth came from a single contact with OpenAI. Investors were worried about a huge concentration around a single customer and its impact on growth.

The company recently held an Investor Day presentation and gave details about the cloud infrastructure growth. It has predicted 30% to 40% gross margins on cloud infrastructure deals. Further, the management has projected $225 billion in revenue by 2030, out of which $166 billion is expected to come from Oracle’s cloud infrastructure unit.

Exchanging hands for $283, the stock is up 70% year-to-date and 63% in 12 months. Wall Street is bullish on the stock. BMO Capital has an Outperform rating with a price target of $355, while Goldman Sachs has a price target of $320 and a Neutral rating.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

If you want to invest in AI, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) could be your best bet. The company is an industry leader in chip manufacturing and holds a market-leading position.

It manufactures chips for customers and has become an indispensable partner for several tech giants. This allows it to avoid competition with clients while maintaining a strong industry position. Hence, no matter how the AI chip designs evolve, TSMC will continue to grow.

Its 2nm chips are slated for mass production, and we could see widespread adoption by next year. These new chips are aimed at reducing power consumption while operating at the same speed.

TSMC’s fundamentals are impressive too. In the third quarter, it reported sales of $33.1 billion, up 41% year-over-year. The company posted record profits, beating industry estimates. It raised the revenue guidance for the year to mid-30% growth in the U.S., up from 30%, and has maintained the capital spending forecast at $42 billion.

For the next quarter, the management is aiming for a revenue in the range of $32.2 billion to $33.4 billion, driven by the growing demand for AI chips. With companies spending billions in AI expansion, TSMC as a core chip supplier will keep growing over the decade.