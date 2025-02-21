Rivian Announces It's in Trouble Toa55 / iStock via Getty Images

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) announced that its most recent quarter was solid. However, its forecast for the coming year was horrible. It raises the question whether there is any demand for its very expensive SUVs and pickups.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Quarterly results from Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) were solid.

However, its forecast for the coming year was horrible.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

Revenue for the final quarter of the calendar year rose from $1.32 billion to $1.73 billion. Buried deep inside Rivian’s shareholder letter, it showed a loss of $0.70 per share, compared to the loss of $1.58 in the same period of last year.

The very bad news was that Rivian expects to deliver only 46,000 to 51,000 vehicles this year. Last year’s figure was 51,975. Even if the company makes some modest financial progress, there is no world in which falling unit sales is good. CEO R.J. Scaringe said he was worried about tariffs and the loss of tax credits on EV sales.

Rivian has battered shareholders badly. When the company went public in 2021, its stock rose enough to take its market cap to $100 billion. That is more than twice the market caps of Ford and GM today. Since then, Rivian’s market cap has dropped below $14 billion, which is still too high for a company in such deep trouble.

Rivian’s trucks and SUVs are unusually expensive, which is probably part of why its unit sales are low. Its base R1S Dual Standard SUV costs $79,500. Higher-priced models cost over $100,000. The base price for its R1T Dual Standard pickup is $69,000. The high-end version is priced at $99,900.

Rivian has boxed itself into a business model with expensive products and corporate expenses that are too high.

Rivian Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

In 20 Years, I Haven’t Seen A Cash Back Card This Good After two decades of reviewing financial products I haven’t seen anything like this. Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. Our top pick today pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply before they stop offering rewards this generous. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.