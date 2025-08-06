Rivian Is Doomed PeopleImages / Getty Images

Small electric vehicle (EV) companies aren’t going to make it, especially as demand for EVs in the U.S. stagnates. Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) announced earnings, and they showed how small the chance is that it can survive as larger companies try to shoehorn themselves into the market. On the one side is Tesla, wounded but the U.S. market share leader. On the other side are legacy behemoths like GM that have invested tens of billions of dollars in what they still see as the future of the industry.

Rivian announced horrible earnings. Its loss was higher than expected. It has supply chain problems because of rare earth issues, brought on by a trade war with China. Its adjusted loss was $0.80 per share, against Wall Street expectations of $0.65. The bottom line will be worse than expected at a $2.0 billion to $2.3 billion loss this year, which is much more than the $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion loss management had forecast earlier.

Results had a tiny silver lining. Revenue for the quarter was $1.30 billion, compared to expectations of $1.28 billion.

What is truly shocking is that these numbers were for a car company that only delivered 10,611 vehicles in the second quarter. That was down 22% from the same quarter a year ago.

The news sent the stock dropping sharply, off over 6% after hours to $11.38, after a fall-off for the trading day of 2%. The stock traded at over $16 a share in May.

Rivian’s earnings press release is incredibly long and starts with a statement about Volkswagen’s $1 billion. No one with any sense cared.

Looking back, Rivian made a mistake from which it could not recover. Its R1T pickup carries a base price of $70,900. Models with more features are priced at over $100,000. America is looking for less expensive EVs, according to most research.

