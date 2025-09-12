S&P 500
6,585.80
-0.03%
Dow Jones
45,842.20
-0.58%
Nasdaq 100
24,095.80
+0.44%
Russell 2000
2,398.76
-0.82%
FTSE 100
9,268.60
-0.57%
Nikkei 225
44,819.30
-0.06%
Stock Market Live September 12: Paramount Bids for Warner Brothers, S&P 500 (VOO) Mostly Flat
Home > Investing > US Retiree Regrets Claiming Social Security at Age 62 – Can She Change Her mind?

Investing

US Retiree Regrets Claiming Social Security at Age 62 – Can She Change Her mind?

US Retiree Regrets Claiming Social Security at Age 62 – Can She Change Her mind?

By Christian Drerup

Sep 12, 2025  |  Updated 12:45 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Claiming Social Security is one of the biggest financial decisions retirees make, yet it’s also one of the most misunderstood. Many people choose to take benefits at the earliest possible age of 62, only to realize later that their monthly check will be permanently reduced compared to waiting until full retirement age or beyond. That’s exactly the case for Janet, a 64-year-old retiree who now worries she may have made a mistake by claiming too early.

Janet’s situation is far from unusual. The rules around Social Security are complex, and the long-term consequences aren’t always clear at the time of filing. While she might feel regret now, there are important silver linings to her decision, from having early access to benefits to enjoying more years of retirement. Plus, she still has options to improve her financial picture going forward.

By understanding how claiming ages affect benefits, exploring the positives of her early claim, and considering ways to adjust for the future, Janet can ease her concerns and move forward with confidence. Her story highlights why education, planning, and sometimes professional advice are crucial when navigating the complexities of Social Security.

Janet’s Situation

social security card with fifty dollars bills showing incoming cash flow
MGS / Shutterstock.com

  • Janet claimed Social Security at 62 and now regrets the decision.
  • Claiming early reduces benefits permanently compared to waiting.
  • Her situation shows the importance of understanding claiming rules.

Claiming at 62

Business concept. Against the background of the American flag is a notepad with the inscription - social security payments
SkazovD / Shutterstock.com

  • Benefits claimed at 62 are reduced by about 30% permanently.
  • Janet began receiving checks two years ago at this lower rate.
  • Early claiming locks in the reduced payment for life.

Full Retirement Age

Several Social Security Cards on a US United States one hundred dollar bill $100 system of benefits for retired elderly people
Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

  • At 67, Janet would have received her full monthly benefit.
  • No reductions apply when claiming at full retirement age.
  • Waiting ensures 100% of her earned benefit is paid.

Claiming at 70

Social Security
Egoitz Bengoetxea Iguaran from Getty Images and JJ Gouin from Getty Images

  • Delaying to 70 increases benefits by 8% per year after 67.
  • Janet could have earned up to 24% more monthly at age 70.
  • This strategy often maximizes lifetime income if you live longer.

Silver Lining: Early Access

Social Security
SHVETS production from Pexels and Kameleon007 from Getty Images Signature

  • Janet has already received two years of payments.
  • Early benefits provided flexibility and income she may have needed.
  • Those who wait risk missing payments if life expectancy is shorter.

Silver Lining: Enjoyment

Social Security Payments Increasing Do To Cost Of Living Increase From Inflation
ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

  • Claiming early let Janet enjoy retirement sooner.
  • She could spend on leisure, travel, or daily needs earlier.
  • More years of retirement freedom can outweigh smaller checks.

Silver Lining: Work Options

Professional hard working businesswoman reading a report
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV / Shutterstock.com

  • Janet can still work to supplement her Social Security.
  • After 67, there’s no earnings cap reducing her benefit.
  • Extra income can strengthen her financial picture.

Undoing the Decision

Closeup of the boxes for social security number (SSN) or employer identification number (EIN) on Form W-9, Request for Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and Certification.
Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

  • Application withdrawal is possible only within 12 months.
  • Janet passed that window, so she can’t restart her claim.
  • However, she can still work to potentially increase benefits.

Seek Professional Advice

Financial advisor explaining invest stock market data consulting investor. Two busy business men analysts doing finance trading analysis pointing at exchange chart on laptop screen working in office.
insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

  • Claiming Social Security is a long-lasting financial decision.
  • Advisors help evaluate factors like health, spousal benefits, and taxes.
  • Expert guidance prevents regret and tailors strategy to individual needs.

Wrapping Up

United States capitol in Washington DC with a Social Security card and money
zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

  • Janet’s story highlights both the downsides and silver linings.
  • Early claiming reduces benefits but offers earlier access and flexibility.
  • With planning, she can still enjoy retirement with peace of mind.

The image featured for this article is © zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

This Common Social Security ‘Mistake’ Can Cost You Thousands
David Hanson | Oct 17, 2024

This Common Social Security ‘Mistake’ Can Cost You Thousands

Meet Janet, a 64-year-old woman who recently realized she may have made a hasty decision when she claimed Social Security…
I claimed Social Security at age 62 and am filled with regret – can I change my mind?
David Hanson | Nov 18, 2024

I claimed Social Security at age 62 and am filled with regret – can I change my mind?

Meet Janet, a 64-year-old woman who recently realized she may have made a hasty decision when she claimed Social Security…
Claiming Social Security at 62 Cuts Lifetime Income by Thousands—Most Americans File Early Anyway
Christian Drerup | Aug 22, 2025

Claiming Social Security at 62 Cuts Lifetime Income by Thousands—Most Americans File Early Anyway

Deciding when to claim Social Security is one of the biggest choices retirees face, and many people gravitate toward age…
The #1 Reason to Claim Social Security at 65
Kristin Hitchcock | Jul 6, 2024

The #1 Reason to Claim Social Security at 65

Turning 65 is a huge milestone that used to mean retirement. However, today, the full retirement age is closer to…
I Was Approved for Social Security but How Do I “Prove” I Stopped Working?
Christian Drerup | Jun 27, 2025

I Was Approved for Social Security but How Do I “Prove” I Stopped Working?

The age at which you’re eligible to begin collecting Social Security benefits is usually a memorable time; whether you’ve retired…
The Biggest Advantages of Claiming Social Security at 62
Kristin Hitchcock | Sep 16, 2024

The Biggest Advantages of Claiming Social Security at 62

There are tons of factors that determine the size of your monthly Social Security check upon retirement. However, one of…
3 Reasons It’s Better to Collect Social Security Benefits at 62
Kristin Hitchcock | Jun 27, 2024

3 Reasons It’s Better to Collect Social Security Benefits at 62

There are tons of factors that determine the size of your monthly Social Security check upon retirement. However, one of…
Dave Ramsey Said to Claim Social Security at 62- Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow His Advice
Maurie Backman | Aug 30, 2025

Dave Ramsey Said to Claim Social Security at 62- Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Follow His Advice

  Once you’re old enough to claim Social Security, you’ll have to make a tough decision. The earliest age to…
Dave Ramsey says to take Social Security at 62 – here’s when that’s actually brilliant advice
Joey Frenette | Mar 8, 2025

Dave Ramsey says to take Social Security at 62 – here’s when that’s actually brilliant advice

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…

Top Gaining Stocks

FOFO
FOFO Vol: 8,619,870
+$8.35
+208.75%
$12.35
MAYAR
MAYAR Vol: 1,944,441
+$0.37
+185.00%
$0.57
GCTK
GCTK Vol: 68,989,040
+$5.72
+117.45%
$10.59
OPI
OPI Vol: 324,525,200
+$0.24
+78.59%
$0.55
ABLVW
ABLVW Vol: 1,534
+$0.01
+74.42%
$0.03

Top Losing Stocks

NXTT
NXTT Vol: 174,881,025
-$0.20
57.41%
$0.15
PTIXW
PTIXW Vol: 33,270
-$0.03
45.00%
$0.04
VCIG
VCIG Vol: 11,454,632
-$0.33
42.79%
$0.45
RENT
RENT Vol: 1,157,657
-$2.87
36.38%
$5.02
IONZ
IONZ Vol: 22,056,346
-$3.92
36.16%
$6.92