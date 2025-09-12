US Retiree Regrets Claiming Social Security at Age 62 – Can She Change Her mind?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Claiming Social Security is one of the biggest financial decisions retirees make, yet it’s also one of the most misunderstood. Many people choose to take benefits at the earliest possible age of 62, only to realize later that their monthly check will be permanently reduced compared to waiting until full retirement age or beyond. That’s exactly the case for Janet, a 64-year-old retiree who now worries she may have made a mistake by claiming too early.

Janet’s situation is far from unusual. The rules around Social Security are complex, and the long-term consequences aren’t always clear at the time of filing. While she might feel regret now, there are important silver linings to her decision, from having early access to benefits to enjoying more years of retirement. Plus, she still has options to improve her financial picture going forward.

By understanding how claiming ages affect benefits, exploring the positives of her early claim, and considering ways to adjust for the future, Janet can ease her concerns and move forward with confidence. Her story highlights why education, planning, and sometimes professional advice are crucial when navigating the complexities of Social Security.

Janet’s Situation

MGS / Shutterstock.com

Janet claimed Social Security at 62 and now regrets the decision.

Claiming early reduces benefits permanently compared to waiting.

Her situation shows the importance of understanding claiming rules.

Claiming at 62

SkazovD / Shutterstock.com

Benefits claimed at 62 are reduced by about 30% permanently.

Janet began receiving checks two years ago at this lower rate.

Early claiming locks in the reduced payment for life.

Full Retirement Age

Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

At 67, Janet would have received her full monthly benefit.

No reductions apply when claiming at full retirement age.

Waiting ensures 100% of her earned benefit is paid.

Claiming at 70

Egoitz Bengoetxea Iguaran from Getty Images and JJ Gouin from Getty Images

Delaying to 70 increases benefits by 8% per year after 67.

Janet could have earned up to 24% more monthly at age 70.

This strategy often maximizes lifetime income if you live longer.

Silver Lining: Early Access

SHVETS production from Pexels and Kameleon007 from Getty Images Signature

Janet has already received two years of payments.

Early benefits provided flexibility and income she may have needed.

Those who wait risk missing payments if life expectancy is shorter.

Silver Lining: Enjoyment

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Claiming early let Janet enjoy retirement sooner.

She could spend on leisure, travel, or daily needs earlier.

More years of retirement freedom can outweigh smaller checks.

Silver Lining: Work Options

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV / Shutterstock.com

Janet can still work to supplement her Social Security.

After 67, there’s no earnings cap reducing her benefit.

Extra income can strengthen her financial picture.

Undoing the Decision

Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Application withdrawal is possible only within 12 months.

Janet passed that window, so she can’t restart her claim.

However, she can still work to potentially increase benefits.

Seek Professional Advice

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Claiming Social Security is a long-lasting financial decision.

Advisors help evaluate factors like health, spousal benefits, and taxes.

Expert guidance prevents regret and tailors strategy to individual needs.

Wrapping Up

zimmytws / Shutterstock.com

Janet’s story highlights both the downsides and silver linings.

Early claiming reduces benefits but offers earlier access and flexibility.

With planning, she can still enjoy retirement with peace of mind.