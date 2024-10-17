This Common Social Security 'Mistake' Can Cost You Thousands PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Meet Janet, a 64-year-old woman who recently realized she may have made a hasty decision when she claimed Social Security at 62. She didn’t fully understand at the time that claiming early would mean receiving a permanently reduced benefit compared to waiting until her full retirement age (FRA) or even age 70. Now, two years later, Janet is feeling regretful and wonders if she made a huge mistake.

It’s Not Uncommon

Canva | mphillips007 from Getty Images Signature and barbaragibbbons from Getty Images Signature

Janet’s situation is not uncommon. Social Security decisions are often made without fully understanding the long-term consequences, especially since the rules around claiming can be confusing. However, it’s important for Janet—and others in similar situations—to understand the differences in claiming ages and why her choice, while it may seem disappointing, still has some silver linings.

24/7 Wall St’s Top Money Tips

Vintage Tone / Shutterstock.com

1. Understanding the Differences in Claiming Ages

MargJohnsonVA / Shutterstock.com

To help Janet better understand her decision, let’s break down how Social Security works when you claim at different ages.

Claiming at 62 (Early Retirement):

When Janet claimed Social Security at age 62, she locked in a permanent reduction in her monthly benefit. For someone born after 1960, claiming at 62 means a reduction of about 30% compared to the benefit she would receive if she waited until her full retirement age (FRA), which for Janet is 67. This reduction is permanent, meaning she’ll continue receiving the lower amount for the rest of her life.

When Janet claimed Social Security at age 62, she locked in a permanent reduction in her monthly benefit. For someone born after 1960, claiming at 62 means a reduction of about 30% compared to the benefit she would receive if she waited until her full retirement age (FRA), which for Janet is 67. This reduction is permanent, meaning she’ll continue receiving the lower amount for the rest of her life. Claiming at Full Retirement Age (FRA, 67 for Janet):

If Janet had waited until her FRA of 67, she would have received her full Social Security benefit. No reductions would have been applied, and she would have received 100% of what she’s entitled to based on her earnings history.

If Janet had waited until her FRA of 67, she would have received her full Social Security benefit. No reductions would have been applied, and she would have received 100% of what she’s entitled to based on her earnings history. Claiming at 70 (Delayed Retirement):

Had Janet waited until age 70 to claim, she would have earned delayed retirement credits, increasing her benefit by 8% per year beyond her FRA, up to a maximum of 24% more at age 70. This strategy is often recommended for those who can afford to wait, as it maximizes lifetime benefits, especially if you expect to live into your 80s or 90s.

2. The Silver Lining to Janet’s Decision

Canva

While Janet may feel regretful, there’s some good news in her situation:

Early Access to Benefits:

By claiming at 62, Janet has been receiving benefits for the past two years. If she had waited until 67, she would have gone without those payments for five years. Depending on her health, financial needs, and personal situation, those early benefits might have been a necessary lifeline or allowed her more financial flexibility at a time when she needed it most.

By claiming at 62, Janet has been receiving benefits for the past two years. If she had waited until 67, she would have gone without those payments for five years. Depending on her health, financial needs, and personal situation, those early benefits might have been a necessary lifeline or allowed her more financial flexibility at a time when she needed it most. More Years to Enjoy Retirement:

Claiming at 62 allowed Janet to enjoy her retirement earlier. She didn’t have to wait until 67 or 70 to start using that money for travel, leisure, or covering living expenses. For many people, those extra years of early retirement can bring joy and freedom, even if it means a reduced monthly check.

Claiming at 62 allowed Janet to enjoy her retirement earlier. She didn’t have to wait until 67 or 70 to start using that money for travel, leisure, or covering living expenses. For many people, those extra years of early retirement can bring joy and freedom, even if it means a reduced monthly check. You Can Still Work:

Even though Janet claimed early, she can still work part-time or full-time if she wants to supplement her Social Security income. After reaching her FRA (at 67), there is no limit on how much she can earn without reducing her Social Security payments. This means she can still boost her overall income if she finds that her Social Security isn’t enough on its own.

Even though Janet claimed early, she can still work part-time or full-time if she wants to supplement her Social Security income. After reaching her FRA (at 67), there is no limit on how much she can earn without reducing her Social Security payments. This means she can still boost her overall income if she finds that her Social Security isn’t enough on its own. Avoiding the Risk of Dying Too Early:

One of the risks of waiting until 70 to claim Social Security is that no one knows how long they’ll live. While waiting can increase your monthly benefit, if you don’t live long enough to collect those higher payments, the strategy might not pay off. By claiming at 62, Janet started receiving benefits early, and in the event of an unexpected shorter lifespan, she’s already collected years of payments that someone who waited might not have.

3. Can You Undo Your Social Security Decision?

Michael Vi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s important to note that while Social Security decisions are generally permanent, Janet may still have a few options to adjust her benefits:

Withdraw Your Application:

If Janet had claimed Social Security within the last 12 months, she could have withdrawn her application, repaid all the benefits she’s received, and delayed her claim to increase her future payments. Unfortunately, since it’s been two years, this option is no longer available to her.

If Janet had claimed Social Security within the last 12 months, she could have withdrawn her application, repaid all the benefits she’s received, and delayed her claim to increase her future payments. Unfortunately, since it’s been two years, this option is no longer available to her. Working to Increase Future Benefits:

Janet could still work and earn income, which might allow her to increase her future Social Security benefits. If she continues working and paying into Social Security, those additional earnings could be used to recalculate her benefits, potentially increasing her monthly payments.

4. Seek Professional Guidance for Major Financial Decisions

Zinkevych / iStock

Claiming Social Security is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll make in retirement, and it carries long-lasting consequences. For Janet, and anyone nearing retirement, it’s often a good idea to seek professional guidance when making this decision. A financial advisor or Social Security specialist can help you evaluate factors such as life expectancy, financial needs, spousal benefits, and tax implications to ensure you make the best choice for your unique situation.

Many people, like Janet, make decisions without fully understanding the impact on their long-term financial health. By consulting with an expert, you can avoid common pitfalls and tailor your Social Security strategy to maximize your benefits based on your retirement goals and circumstances.

Conclusion

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While Janet may feel some regret about claiming Social Security at 62, it’s important for her to recognize that her decision had valid reasons behind it—whether it was for early access to funds, a desire for more years to enjoy retirement, or other personal considerations. While her monthly benefit is permanently reduced, there are still silver linings, such as the ability to work without penalty after reaching her FRA or the years of benefits she’s already received.

For those approaching Social Security age, it’s critical to carefully evaluate when to claim benefits and seek advice from a financial professional to ensure you’re making the best decision for your future.

The #1 Thing to Do Before You Claim Social Security (Sponsor) Choosing the right (or wrong) time to claim Social Security can dramatically change your retirement. So, before making one of the biggest decisions of your financial life, it’s a smart idea to get an extra set of eyes on your complete financial situation. A financial advisor can help you decide the right Social Security option for you and your family. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you optimize your Social Security outcomes.