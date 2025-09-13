Crypto Exchange IPOs Are White Hot. Is Circle, Bullish, or Gemini the Best Buy?

Key Points Crypto goes mainstream with Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $116,000.

(BTC) trading around $116,000. Three crypto exchanges IPOed recently, all of which were oversubscribed, and their stocks are soaring.

Choosing wisely amongst them is key to making profits amid significant industry volatility.

Crypto has exploded into the mainstream, shedding its fringe status to become a cornerstone of modern finance. With Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) trading at almost $116,000 and institutional adoption surging — driven by ETF inflows, corporate treasuries, and a pro-crypto administration — digital assets are no longer just for speculators.

Crypto exchanges are the gateways to this booming ecosystem and are reaping massive rewards from the frenzy. In the past few months, three powerhouse platforms have gone public, each riding a wave of hype and regulatory tailwinds.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), the stablecoin pioneer behind USDC ( CRYPTO:USDC ), debuted in June with shares rocketing 180% on day one, closing at $88 from a $31 IPO price, valuing it at over $10 billion.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) — the institutional trading hub owned by Peter Thiel — followed in August, priced at $37 and surging by over 80% on debut, reaching a valuation of over $5 billion.

And on Friday, Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) — the Winklevoss twins’ exchange — priced at $28 per share and above its expected $24 to $26 range, jumped 32% in its Nasdaq debut after raising $425 million.

All three IPOs were massively oversubscribed, signaling white-hot demand. But with volatility lurking and competition fierce, which one’s stock deserves your hard-earned investment dollars?

Circle Internet Group: Stablecoin Powerhouse with a Regulatory Edge

Circle Internet Group stands out as the architect of USDC, the second-largest stablecoin with over $73 billion in circulation. Its IPO in June was a blockbuster, raising over $1 billion and delivering the biggest two-day pop for an IPO since 1980 — nearly 250% to $107.70 per share — fueled by stablecoin mania after passage of the GENIUS Act.

It boasts numerous strengths: revenue — pegged at $1.68 billion last year — stems from interest on USDC reserves (held in safe Treasuries) and transaction fees, offering stability amid crypto’s wild swings. With BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Fidelity as backers, it’s deeply integrated into TradFi, powering payments for Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA). Regulatory compliance is also a fortress; as the first major stablecoin issuer to IPO, Circle benefits from clearer U.S. rules, positioning it for global expansion.

Yet there are weaknesses, too. USDC’s market share has dipped to around 25% as rivals like Tether — the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, USDT (CRYPTO:USDT) — dominate (its market share has grown to 30%), and Circle’s model ties its fortunes to interest rates: if they fall, so do profits.

The stock’s post-IPO surge to over $200 has analysts wary of a lofty valuation, making it vulnerable to crypto downturns or de-pegging scares. At current levels around $125 per share, it’s a high-risk bet on stablecoin supremacy.

Bullish: Institutional Muscle Meets Media Mojo

Bullish is led by former NYSE president Tom Farley and backed by Peter Thiel. The exchange targets big-money institutions with spot and derivatives trading, plus custody. The August IPO raised $1.11 billion, making it another oversubscribed smash.

Bullish stands out for its audited, full-reserve model, which ensures 1:1 asset backing and eliminates conflicts of interest—an approach that appeals to cautious institutions. Owning CoinDesk adds data and media revenue streams, diversifying Bullish beyond pure trading fees.

With licenses across Europe (it is MiCAR compliant) and interest from BlackRock and ARK Invest, Bullish is primed for the institutional crypto wave, projecting Q2 net income of $106 million to $109 million.

Where it is weakest is the volatility in crypto holdings, which caused it to swing to a $349 million Q1 loss. As a newer player, it also lacks Coinbase’s retail scale, and competition from Binance could squeeze margins.

Trading at under $52 per share, it sports a premium valuation that risks correction if trading volumes cool.

Gemini Space Station: Retail Reliability

The most recent IPO, Gemini Space Station was founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in 2014 and blends retail accessibility with institutional tools like custody and a dollar-backed stablecoin, Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD). Friday’s IPO raised $425 million and was over 20 times oversubscribed, including Nasdaq’s $50 million private placement.

An unwavering regulatory focus builds trust, and it holds $21 billion in assets. Revenue of $142 million last year from fees (some 70% from trading) is growing via credit cards and staking. The twins’ vision — pioneering bitcoin ETFs — positions Gemini for mainstream fintech integration.

Yet heavy losses ($159 million in 2024 and $283 million in the first half of 2025) from expansion and crypto slumps highlight its fee dependency.

Past Gemini Earn issues, including unpaid user claims, linger as reputational scars. Additionally, with a $3.8 billion valuation, Gemini trades at a higher sales multiple than its peers, despite slower user growth compared to Coinbase.

The Verdict

Bullish emerges as the best crypto exchange stock to buy. Its institutional tilt aligns with crypto’s maturing phase, where big players drive sustainable volume over retail hype. Unlike Circle’s rate-sensitive model or Gemini’s loss-heavy profile, Bullish’s diversified revenue and profitability trajectory — plus Farley’s TradFi cred — offer resilience. With BLSH at $51.84 per share, it has upside in a $4 trillion market, outpacing its rivals’ risks.