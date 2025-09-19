Bullish Is Riding the SEC’s Crypto Rule Change to New Heights. Time to Hop On?

Key Points SEC’s streamlined ETP rules reduce listing barriers, boosting Bullish ’s (BLSH) tokenized asset potential.

’s (BLSH) tokenized asset potential. Bullish’s IPO success and institutional focus distinguish it from retail-heavy competitors.

At $65, BLSH is attractively priced but exposed to crypto market swings.

The cryptocurrency market moves at breakneck speed, and Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) has carved out a notable position since its August IPO. As digital assets reshape global finance, Bullish is positioning itself as a key player for institutional investors.

With Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) trading above $116,000 and institutional interest surging, BLSH offers a compelling case for those eyeing the crypto infrastructure space. Backed by figures like Peter Thiel and led by former NYSE president Tom Farley, Bullish targets hedge funds and corporations, prioritizing stability over retail hype.

Yesterday, the SEC changed the rules on commodity-based exchange-traded products (ETPs) that further strengthens Bullish’s outlook, but there are risks to weigh.

A Regulatory Shift Opens Doors

Navigating crypto’s regulatory maze has long been a hurdle for exchanges. The SEC’s recent approval of standardized listing criteria for commodity-based ETPs, highlighted by Commissioner Hester Peirce, marks a turning point.

Previously, exchanges faced lengthy approvals for each ETP under Section 19(b) of the Exchange Act. The new rule sets clear benchmarks — assets must trade on surveilled markets, back CFTC-regulated futures for six months, or support ETFs with 40% economic exposure — streamlining the process.

Yesterday, the SEC also approved the conversion of Greyscale Investment’s Digital Large Cap Fund (OTC:GDLC) into the first-ever multi-token crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF)

This change cuts costs and delays for issuers, enabling faster launches of crypto-based ETPs, including those tied to Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH). It aligns crypto products with traditional ETFs under the Investment Company Act, balancing innovation with oversight.

For Bullish, this unlocks opportunities to expand tokenized assets and spot commodity offerings, tapping into a projected $1.3 trillion tokenized market, per Binance Research. However, regulatory clarity doesn’t eliminate market volatility or compliance costs, which Bullish must navigate carefully.

IPO Momentum and Market Position

Bullish’s IPO in August raised $629 million at a $4.2 billion valuation, with shares priced at $37. The stock jumped 83% to $68 on day one, peaking at $118 intraday — a 213% spike. Today, BLSH trades around $65 per share after a big 20% surge yesterday, still down from its debut high but competitive among peers.

Unlike retail-driven platforms, Bullish focuses on institutional clients, offering audited reserves, MiCAR-compliant licenses in Europe, and tech built for high-volume trading. Its liquidity pools, low-latency systems, and AI-driven tools cater to professionals managing large portfolios.

Starting with BTC and ETH to avoid altcoin risks, Bullish is now expanding into tokenized stocks, which grew by 220% in July. Beyond trading fees, it draws revenue from owning CoinDesk and projects Q2 net income of $106 million to $109 million, recovering from a Q1 loss. Still, dependence on trading volumes and market sentiment poses risks if crypto markets cool.

Standing Out in a Crowded Field

Bullish faces stiff competition. Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), behind USDC (CRYPTO:USDC), debuted in June, soaring 180% to $88 from $31 per share, reaching a $10 billion valuation with $1.68 billion in 2024 revenue. Supported by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Fidelity, Circle benefits from regulatory favor but faces pressure from Tether’s dominance and potential interest rate cuts impacting its reserve yields.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI), led by the Winklevoss twins, went public last week at $28 per share, gaining 32% and raising $425 million. With $21 billion in assets, it reported $142 million in revenue but had $159 million in 2024 losses and $283 million more over the first half of 2025. Those are compounded by past issues with its Earn program.

Valued at $3.8 billion, Gemini trails Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in retail reach and struggles with profitability.

In a white-hot market for crypto exchanges, Bullish differentiates itself with diversified revenue, institutional focus, and compliance rigor, targeting a $4 trillion market. Investors like ARK Invest and BlackRock see potential in its TradFi-crypto bridge. Yet, volatility remains a concern — dips in trading volume could pressure BLSH stock.

Key Takeaway

Bullish benefits from the SEC’s ETP framework, enabling faster product rollouts and market access. Its institutional-grade infrastructure and diversified revenue streams set it apart, but crypto’s unpredictability demands caution. At current prices, BLSH still offers significant value for those betting on crypto’s long-term growth.