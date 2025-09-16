Insiders Are Aggressively Buying These 5 Stocks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Insiders know their company the best.

So, if they’re buying a good deal of shares, there’s often a reason for it.

However, don’t buy a stock just because an insider is buying. Do your own due diligence on the stock, both technically and fundamentally, before jumping in.

Here are five you may want to dig into today.

Tesla

Earlier this week, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk bought nearly $1 billion worth of stock, reinforcing his push for greater control of the company. In fact, he picked up 2,568,732 shares at prices ranging from $371.38 to $396.54 a share.

This was also Elon Musk’s first open-market stock buy since February 2020, when we bought 13,037 shares for about $10 million.

Analysts at Wedbush also reiterated an outperform rating on the stock, noting that Tesla is in a pole position to be a winner in the “autonomous market opportunity, with robo taxis set to scale to 30 to 35 cities in the U.S. over the next year,” as noted by Seeking Alpha.

The firm has a price target of $500 per share for Tesla. However, we’d wait to buy TSLA on the next pullback – especially with it trading at 186x earnings.

Lyft

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) just bought 5,926 shares for $100,000 earlier this month, paying an average price of $16.875 per share.

While we would wait to buy the overbought stock on dips, there is a lot to like long-term. For one, the company is still seeing strong demand with record bookings and rides. Most recently, the company saw a 12% year-over-year jump in record gross bookings at $4.5 billion. Rides were up 14% year over year to 234.8 million.

Also, Lyft’s valuation appears undervalued, trading at just over 1x sales with a price to growth flow multiple of 7.2 at the moment.

Ryan Specialty Holdings

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE: RYAN) fell from about $60 to a recent low of $50.08. All thanks to a challenging property insurance market. However, that didn’t stop executive chairman Patrick Ryan from buying 276,634 oversold shares for just over $14 million.

In its most recent quarter, the company posted EPS of 66 cents, which beat estimates by a penny. Revenue of $855.2 million, up 23% year over year, beat by $25.02 million. RYAN also paid out a 12-cent quarterly dividend on August 26 to shareholders of record as of August 12.

“We delivered a solid second quarter, particularly in the context of the rapidly declining property rate environment and challenging year-over-year comparison, further highlighting the resiliency of our differentiated platform,” added Ryan, as quoted in a company press release.

Summit Therapeutics

Biopharmaceutical stock, Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT), just saw its co-CEOs, Robert Duggan and Maky Zanganeh, buy nearly $12 million worth of stock. Each bought about 338,400 shares at an average price of $17.69 per share.

Summit’s lead asset, ivonescimab licensed from Chinese biotech Akeso, is being positioned as a rival to Merck’s cancer treatment, Keytruda.

As noted by Seeking Alpha, “Ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy showed a trend toward improved overall survival in Western patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to new longer-term follow-up data presented at the Presidential Symposium of the 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC).”

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated a buy rating on the SMMT stock with a $40 price target. The firm believes that if SMMT’s two two-line cancer trials succeed on progression-free survival (PFS) endpoints, the stock could explode higher.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) CFO Stewart Glendinning picked up 17,000 shares of Dollar Tree for about $1.24 million. He paid an average of $72.83 per share earlier this year. He would buy another $342,130 worth of Nike stock in September, paying an average of $97.75 per share.

Citi analysts piled in with a buy rating, calling Dollar Tree a “dark horse winner in the new tariff world.” They added, “While Dollar Tree was previously trying to manage China tariffs within its current pricing architecture, this higher tariff regime gives them further cover to expand price points from $1.25 to $1.50 – $1.75,” as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

Earnings haven’t been too shabby either.

In the first quarter, the company’s adjusted EPS was $1.26, which was above its outlook range of $1.10 to $1.25. Revenue was up 11.3% thanks to 5.4% comparable sales growth. Plus, the company ended its quarter with $1 billion in cash and noted that buybacks exceeded $500 million year to date.

In addition, the company will pay out a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share on October 1 to shareholders of record as of September 2.