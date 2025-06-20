Insiders Have Been Aggressively Buying These 5 Stocks Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points It's the insiders that know their company the best. And if they're willing to put their money where their mouths are, you may want to pay attention to why.

Nike director Robert Swan Holmes picked up $502,756 worth of the beaten-down athletic footwear stock.

It’s always a good idea to pay attention to insider buying.

After all, it’s the insiders who know their company the best. And if they’re willing to put their money where their mouths are, you may want to pay attention to why.

In fact, here are just a few to consider.

Nike

In early April, Nike (NYSE: NKE) director Robert Swan Holmes picked up $502,756 worth of the beaten-down athletic footwear stock at an average price of $58.46 a share.

Plus, Jefferies upgraded Nike to a buy rating with a $115 price target just a few weeks ago.

The firm says Nike’s stock price is near a “valuation trough.” They added, “As Nike turns back on its innovation engine, channel inventories will be rebalanced and wholesale distro will be increased setting the stage for accelerating unit volumes and healthier full-price sell through driving stronger revenue growth and rising margins against a backdrop of reduced Street expectations (that are now way too low).”

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) CFO Stewart Glendinning just picked up 17,000 shares of Dollar Tree for about $1.24 million. He paid an average of $72.83 per share.

Citi analysts piled in with a buy rating, calling Dollar Tree a “dark horse winner in the new tariff world.” They added, “While Dollar Tree was previously trying to manage China tariffs within its current pricing architecture, this higher tariff regime gives them further cover to expand price points from $1.25 to $1.50 – $1.75,” as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

Earnings haven’t been too shabby either.

In the first quarter, the company’s adjusted EPS was $1.26, which was above its outlook range of $1.10 to $1.25. Revenue was up 11.3% thanks to 5.4% comparable sales growth. Plus, the company ended its quarter with $1 billion in cash and noted that buybacks exceeded $500 million year to date.

Gamestop

CEO Ryan Cohen bought $10.8 million worth of GameStop (NYSE: GME). It also marks Ryan Cohen’s first increase in his holdings in over two years.

Not only did that fuel recent upside, but so did the news that GameStop will invest in Bitcoin.

GameStop is doing what software company MicroStrategy did, by buying billions of dollars’ worth of bitcoin to become the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency. By investing in Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s stock rallied from about $45 a share to a recent high of $317.20.

The stock is pushing higher on speculation that its announced private offering of $2.25 billion in convertible senior notes will be used to buy more Bitcoin, which could send GME even higher.

Amcor

Oversold shares of global packaging stock Amcor (NASDAQ: AMKR) are also starting to pivot higher.

Helping, CEO Peter Konieczny bought 100,000 shares for $1 million. The stock was also upgraded to a buy rating at Truist, citing AMCR’s acquisition of Berry Global as a key catalyst.

“The company has multiple avenues at its disposal to drive more pronounced volume growth, EBITDA, and FCF post-acquisition of Berry Global, which we view as a transformational transaction,” Michael Roxland, analyst at Truist, said in a January 6 report. “At a minimum, it affords Amcor scale in key end markets where it had smaller penetration, including foodservice and beauty and personal care.”

In addition, analysts at Melius Research just raised their price target on AMKR to $19 from $16.

Illumina

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) insiders have been actively buying.

CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 5,850 shares of Illumina at $80.84 per share for a total value of $472,942. Thaysen also purchased 6,500 shares at $80.88 per share for a value of $525,732. CFO Ankur Dhingra also bought 6,100 shares at $81.21 per share for a value of $495,381.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment just increased its holdings in ILMN by 30% by adding 208,990 shares. Carl Icahn’s Icahn Enterprises increased its bet by 450% by adding 180,000 shares. Paul Tudor Jones’ Tudor Investment increased its bet by 434%. Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies increased its bet by 20%. The list goes on…

Part of the reason for the bullishness is the company’s advancement in healthcare AI.

Illumina just unveiled PromoterAI, a new AI algorithm that accurately deciphers pathogenic regulatory genetic variants in the noncoding regions of the human genome.

“Illumina is breaking new ground with this AI technology,” said Kyle Farh, MD, PhD, vice president and head of the Illumina Artificial Intelligence Lab, as quoted in an Illumina press release from late May 2025. “Combined with whole-genome sequencing, we believe PromoterAI holds the power to improve the rate of rare disease diagnosis by identifying previously overlooked variants in the noncoding genome.”

