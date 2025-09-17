Forget the eVTOL Pilot Program Buzz, Here Is Archer Aviation’s Real Flight Path to Massive Gains

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft pioneer Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) popped 4.2% on Monday, closing above $9 per share again. ACHR stock, though, remains 34% below its all-time high hit in May.

The uptick followed the company’s announcement about its intentions regarding the White House’s recently launched eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), a federal initiative aimed at fast-tracking real-world testing of air taxi operations across U.S. cities and airlines.

The eIPP, established via an Executive Order in June, seeks to demonstrate the safety, quietness, and scalability of eVTOL tech, paving the way for broader commercialization potentially starting in 2026.

However, the market’s enthusiasm appears to stem from a subtle misinterpretation of Archer’s press release. The company didn’t confirm active participation but stated it is “planning” and “aiming” to join the program, exploring collaborations with partners like United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and select cities to trial its Midnight eVTOL aircraft. This wording leaves room for the possibility — however slim — that Archer might not be selected, given the competitive nature of the initiative.

Although Archer’s frontrunner status in the emerging eVTOL sector — bolstered by advanced testing and key partnerships — makes exclusion unlikely, it’s not a done deal.

Yet, even if Archer secures a spot in the eIPP, this development alone isn’t a compelling catalyst to drive the stock higher. The program offers valuable data and community buy-in, but it’s essentially a pre-certification stepping stone rather than a revenue-generating breakthrough.

Instead, here are four strong reasons why ACHR stock merits a buy for long-term investors.

1. Industry Leadership in eVTOL Innovation

Archer Aviation stands at the forefront of the eVTOL revolution, positioning itself as the go-to name for urban air mobility. Its flagship Midnight aircraft, a piloted four-passenger eVTOL capable of 100-mile ranges at speeds up to 150 mph, has logged hundreds of test flights, including a record 55-mile piloted journey in August 2025.

With FAA type certification about 75% complete as of mid-2025, Archer is ahead of many rivals in proving the technology’s viability. This leadership isn’t just technical; it’s strategic. Unlike pure-play competitors, Archer’s vertically integrated approach—from design to manufacturing—reduces costs and accelerates scalability.

As the eVTOL market is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2040, Archer’s early-mover advantage could capture significant market share, making it a foundational holding for investors eyeing the next aviation boom.

2. Robust Partnerships Fueling Growth

Strategic alliances are Archer’s secret weapon, de-risking its path to commercialization. United Airlines, a major investor since 2021, has committed to purchasing up to 200 Midnight aircraft, providing not just capital but also operational expertise for urban routes. Similarly, automaker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is helping to manufacture Archer’s vehicles at scale through a dedicated Georgia facility, set to produce two aircraft per month by year-end 2025.

Internationally, a deal with Abu Dhabi Aviation paves the way for air taxi services in the UAE, while an agreement in Indonesia expands Archer’s footprint. These partnerships extend to high-profile events, like serving as the official air taxi provider for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Such endorsements validate Archer’s tech and open doors to recurring revenue streams, far outweighing short-term policy news.

3. Financial Strength Supports Ambitious Milestones

Archer’s balance sheet is a fortress in a capital-intensive industry. Following an $850 million capital raise in June — triggered by the White House’s eVTOL push — the company boasts approximately $2 billion in liquidity, enough to fund operations through commercialization without dilution risks.

This war chest supports R&D, pilot training, and production ramp-up. Analysts forecast revenue exploding from a negligible $1.4 million in 2025 to $84 million in 2026 — before rocketing to $416 million in 2027, driven by initial deliveries. With minimal debt and a services-led model — including maintenance and ride-sharing — Archer is poised for high-margin profitability after its launch.

For long-term holders, this financial runway translates to explosive upside as eVTOL adoption accelerates.

4. Imminent Commercial Launches Unlock Value

The real ignition for ACHR lies in its near-term rollout. Archer targets commercial air taxi services in the UAE by late 2025, marking the first revenue-generating Midnight deployments outside military prototypes. This international debut will serve as a proof-of-concept, informing U.S. operations slated for 2026, pending full FAA approval.

With six Midnight aircraft already on the assembly line and test pilots conducting regular flights, Archer is operationally ready. These launches could prompt a re-evaluation of the stock, shifting its perception from speculative to growth-oriented, especially as global demand for efficient urban transport increases due to urbanization and climate goals.

Key Takeaway

While risks loom — such as regulatory delays or uneven public acceptance of eVTOL flights — Archer’s preeminent position mitigates them. As the company gears up for international commercial launch by the end of the year and U.S. entry next year, its blend of innovation, partnerships, and financial muscle makes ACHR a compelling long-term buy.