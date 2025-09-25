Archer Aviation Is Losing Altitude Fast. Should You Buy Below $10?

Key Points Investors cheered Archer Aviation ‘s (ACHR) White House eIPP plans for air taxi acceleration, but the announcement felt premature without concrete details.

‘s (ACHR) White House eIPP plans for air taxi acceleration, but the announcement felt premature without concrete details. ACHR shares dropped 4% this morning, falling below $10 after Tuesday’s brief recovery.

Investors wonder whether they should buy the dip or await further declines.

Investors were buzzing last week when electric vertical takeoff & landing (eVTOL) aircraft maker Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) announced plans to join the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, a bold federal push to fast-track electric air taxi trials in U.S. cities.

Teaming up with partners like United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), the move sparked visions of urban skies buzzing with Archer’s Midnight aircraft, slashing commute times and emissions.

Shares surged over 6% on the news, hitting fresh highs. But the cheering was premature. The program offers a framework for pre-certification tests, yet lacks firm timelines, funding details, or guaranteed slots — it’s more roadmap than runway and Archer wasn’t a confirmed participant.

Fast-forward to today and ACHR is down 4% in morning trading, slipping below $10 again after a fleeting Tuesday rebound above the threshold. Its eVTOL dream feels grounded amid broader market jitters. With volatility spiking, should you scoop up shares on this dip, or brace for a steeper slide?

Profit-Taking Clips Wings

No bombshell news hit the wires this morning, but ACHR’s pullback smells like classic post-hype digestion. After a 15% two-week rally fueled by the eIPP buzz and a record 55-mile test flight for Midnight, traders are cashing in gains.

Broader sector headwinds aren’t helping: A fresh Grizzly Research short-seller report from earlier this month labeled ACHR the “Nikola of the skies,” slamming its $6 billion order book as inflated and certification timelines as shaky.

Echoes of that skepticism linger, amplified by analyst tweaks — Zacks recently downgraded ACHR to a Hold on a dimmer earnings outlook, despite consensus buy ratings holding firm at $13 per share targets. Add in Archer’s second-quarter $206 million net loss and pre-revenue status, and it’s no shock momentum flipped.

Yet, at $9.53 per share today,the stock’s 33% upside potential according to analyst targets suggests this dip might be noise, not a nosedive.

Archer’s Certification Sprint and Growth Levers

ACHR’s immediate horizon hinges on FAA type certification for the Midnight, targeted for late 2025, which would unlock commercial operations in 2026. Pilots under the eIPP could start next year, letting Archer demo quiet, 100-mile-range flights in partner cities like Los Angeles ahead of its 2028 Olympics gig as Team USA’s air taxi.

To pull levers now, Archer is leveraging its $2 billion war chest — bolstered by an $850 million capital raise after President Trump’s executive order — for a manufacturing ramp-up in Georgia and battery tech tweaks.

Its partnerships are key. United’s order for 200 aircraft anchors demand, while Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) handles production scaling. Defense plays, like the UAE deals, diversify its revenue bets. If FAA approval stars align, 2026 could see initial routes generating $100 million-plus annually, according to Archer’s internal models. Delays, though — common in aviation — could ground that timeline, testing investor patience.

Weighing the Speculative Wager

As a pre-revenue flyer in the nascent eVTOL space, ACHR stock is a high-risk, high-reward play. No sales yet means it burns through cash and eats liquidity, even with $1.7 billion on hand after its raise.

However, bulls eye the $9 trillion urban air mobility market by 2040, with Archer’s 20-minute LA and NYC hops disrupting rideshares. Below $10, valuation at 3x projected 2028 sales looks cheap versus peers like Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY).

Yet bears warn of execution snags: Certification hurdles, supply chain snarls, or tepid urban adoption could halve the stock.

For investors buying the dip, it’s a momentum play — a “strong buy” rating from Cantor Fitzgerald signals ACHR has rebound potential if tests wow. But with volatility at 6% daily, only allocate a large spot if you’re wired for swings. Risk-adverse investors might do better to wait for more concrete evidence this industry will take flight.

Key Takeaway

Archer Aviation’s long-term potential is vast: eVTOL could redefine mobility, with Midnight’s efficiency positioning ACHR as a Tesla-like disruptor in skies backed by Uncle Sam. Yet, hype is currently outpacing proof — real market demand for $200+ rides isn’t guaranteed amid economic squeezes or NIMBY noise.

Don’t go all-in. Cap an ACHR stock investment at a small percentage of the speculative portion of your portfolio, balancing it with stable, proven growth bets. Patience could pay off handsomely in the long run.