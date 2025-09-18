CrowdStrike up 10% with Several Price Target Upgrades

Key Points CrowdStrike set a strong goal of reaching $20 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by fiscal year 2036.

It also expanded its partnerships with Nvidia, Salesforce, Meta, AWS and Intel to help strengthen security for AI applications.

Shares of cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are up 10%, or about $47.

Even better, it also provided financial targets for fiscal year 2027, which included over 20% net new ARR growth and an operating margin of 24% or more.

It also announced major artificial intelligence enhancements to its Falcon platform, including a powerful AI-ready data layer, no-code agent building, AI agent collaboration, and a new AI-era user experience.

CrowdStrike Also Expanded Key Partnerships with Nvidia and Salesforce

In fact, with Salesforce, “Through integrations between CrowdStrike Falcon Shield and Salesforce Security Center, Salesforce admins and security professionals will gain enhanced visibility, compliance support, and protection for mission-critical workflows,” said the cybersecurity firm, as quoted by Seeking Alpha.

With Nvidia, the two companies announced the integration of Charlotte AI AgentWorks with NVIDIA Nemotron, a family of the most open AI models.

All of which would explain why CRWD soared from a September low of $402.66 to $490.15.

Several Analysts Significantly Raised Their Targets

Analysts at Roth Capital just raised their price target by $100 to $510, with a buy rating following the company’s conference.

In addition, analysts at Jefferies raised their price target by $15 to $515, with a buy rating, after the company highlighted its expanding product portfolio with AI.

Analysts at Barclays raised their price target by $15 to $500, with an overweight rating. KeyBanc raised its price target on the stock by $15 to $510, with an overweight rating. Needham analysts raised their price target by $60 to $535, with a buy rating. BMO Capital raised its price target by $50 to $500 with an outperform rating.

Analysts at Stifel raised their price target on CrowdStrike to $515 from $495 with a buy rating after also attending CRWD’s Fal.Con 2025 conference. Also, while the firm expected “‘a relatively pedestrian analyst session,’ to its ‘pleasant surprise,’ CrowdStrike offered several positive comments that signal management’s confidence in the business trajectory in coming years,” as noted by Tip Ranks.

We could easily go on, but most firms raised their price targets because of what they heard at the Fal.Con 2025 conference.