Is Alphabet (GOOG) Still A Buy After Pop?

Key Points Alphabet joins the $3 trillion club – Google (Alphabet) reaches a market cap over $3 trillion, joining Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, bolstered by its dominant positions in search, Chrome, YouTube, and Android.

– Google (Alphabet) reaches a market cap over $3 trillion, joining Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, bolstered by its dominant positions in search, Chrome, YouTube, and Android. Diversified and “sticky” ecosystem – Alphabet’s products (Gmail, Maps, Android, YouTube) create a deeply integrated user base, giving the company high brand loyalty and resilience against competitors and new technologies.

– Alphabet’s products (Gmail, Maps, Android, YouTube) create a deeply integrated user base, giving the company high brand loyalty and resilience against competitors and new technologies. Strong long-term investment potential – Both Doug and Lee emphasize Alphabet as a buy-and-hold stock, ideal for long-term investors due to its dominant market positions, AI initiatives, and steady growth prospects.

24/7 Wall St. contributors Douglas A. McIntyre and Lee Jackson discuss whether or not Google is still worth exploring as a potential buy following its recent pop.

[00:00:02] Doug McIntyre: It used to be that no one was worth a trillion dollars market cap wise. Apple broke that barrier probably three years ago. Microsoft somehow crept in there. The stock market is so crazy that NVIDIA is now worth over $4 trillion there. So they’re only four companies, including Nvidia, that are now worth over $3 trillion. Open the box, Lee. Surprise us.

[00:29:11] Lee Jackson: I don’t think you’ll be surprised to know that your newest member to the 3 trillion club is alphabet and as we have talked about recently, and we should remind it, they just had a huge windfall when they didn’t take the Chrome away from them. We thought, for sure, you and I both thought it was gonna get yanked and spun out, and now it’s gonna be a lot more regulated, they’re gonna have to share a lot more on it, but they dodged a big bullet and they still have EU issues with court cases in the European Union, they could go on forever, but they’re in the club.

[01:10:20] Doug McIntyre: Well, by the way, for anybody who doesn’t know this, Microsoft is number two in the world. Apple. Okay. And, and now we’ve got alphabet. I like alphabet right now for a few reasons. The, the first one is, is that I know everybody says AI search engines are gonna make Google disappear. Google is like Apple. Apple will sell iPhones for years, even if it’s not the best product because of brand loyalty. You know the fact that people know the brand. Tesla will be the leader in electric cars, even though Mr. Musk did a few things with the president, people weren’t happy about, right? It’s gonna have the lead forever. It’s branded. People are familiar with it. Google as a search engine may sink over time, but it’s a 90% market share business. Chrome, uh, their browser is a 65% global market share business. Those are not going away. YouTube is by far and away the largest video sharing site in the world. It’s not even close.

[02:16:17] Lee Jackson: Not even close. And that the value there is, I think, and you’ve mentioned this before in the past, Doug, that you think that some of the value in YouTube is among the biggest that they have.

[02:29:18] Doug McIntyre: Well listen, they’ve decided to get into the paid TV market. They’re now competing with Netflix.

[02:38:06] Lee Jackson: They have football.

[02:41:14] Doug McIntyre: I would not want to be Netflix or Amazon right now because you have a much, much bigger rival that’s mostly free for a long time moving to paid. It’s not clear what the formula will be exactly going forward, but that– I look at Netflix now differently as a stock than I did when YouTube got into this. So it’s it’s worth thinking about that. It is. Does is if you look at Netflix and its valuation, if YouTube is gonna start to encroach on that, is it a problem? You know, and then they have Android, which is the most on if people think, well, Apple’s iOS, that’s the biggest operating system. No. Right now, Android, by far is the largest mobile phone operating system.

[03:33:18] Lee Jackson: They have a huge presence overseas and that’s where they capture the win is there. But yeah, and, and, and it, I’ll tell you, the people that, that are Android users, I mean. They will not be persuaded unless forced to, to go to iOS. They, they love it. They swear by it. And so that’s not gonna change. So, I mean, look at all the components under one corporation, and I think you’re right. I think of all the tech names now, it’s still, I think, among the best buys right now.

[04:06:03] Doug McIntyre: It also has something that you really can’t put a finger on in terms of valuation, and that is what I call stickiness in big businesses, Gmail. Google Maps, and if you look at people’s day-to-day lives, a lot of what they do is powered by things that are owned by alphabet. And the fact that you’ve got all that stickiness knits together, sort of the day of people’s tech usage is dominated right now by alphabet. And of course, listen, it’s, I would call it top five, top six in terms of being an AI plight.

[04:45:13] Lee Jackson: Absolutely So, I mean, I, I think for, for your long-term investors, especially if you’re. You know, 35 or 40 and can really be in for 20 years on a stock. You know, because you had to be into Nvidia for 20 years for to, for it to go from 77 cents to 10 zillion. But if you have that kind of timeframe, and you could, these are the kind of names that you can buy and hold. Don’t try to trade through it all the time. Just hold it, you know, because it will split again. You and I are around for this. You gotta remember when Facebook went public, when meta went public. It was 2011, I think. So it’s been, you know, almost 15 years. So the stock was priced like in the forties. It immediately went to 17. Immediate, I mean, within like six months or five months, and then of course took off. They’ve never split it. So if you held on or, or bought more when it dropped, you’d just be, you’d be rolling in the dough. So yeah, I think you’re right. It, it could be the best long-term tech holding of all of them.

[05:30:02] Doug McIntyre: Yeah.