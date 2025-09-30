S&P 500
Is Google’s Gemini Finally Ready to Compete With ChatGPT?

Is Google’s Gemini Finally Ready to Compete With ChatGPT?

By Austin Smith

Sep 30, 2025  |  Updated 7:28 PM ET

Key Points

  • Alphabet Integrating Gemini into Chrome: To boost Gemini’s low adoption compared to competitors like OpenAI, Alphabet is embedding it directly into Chrome (which holds ~70% of the browser market) and Google search, giving users easier access and higher visibility.
  • Strategic Distribution Play: This mirrors Microsoft’s strategy of leveraging existing products to scale AI tools, while also capitalizing on Chrome and Gmail’s massive user base and targeted advertising reach.
  • Alphabet as a Top Pick: Despite competition, Doug and Lee highlight Alphabet’s strong portfolio (especially YouTube’s growth and major partnerships) and view it as one of the most promising long-term tech investments.
Alphabet has been a formidable competitor to OpenAI, but recent developments made with Google and Gemini are helping it take a huge step forward. As Doug and Lee discuss, Alphabet has a huge advantage in its ability to also leverage its email service and its control over YouTube. So while Elon Musk finds ways to incorporate Grok into X, many continue to wait and see just how Alphabet will fuse Google with Gemini. We are finally starting to get some answers and searches performed on Google’s site are starting to have a slightly different look to them which incorporates Gemini as many anticipated it eventually would. But will this pay off for Alphabet and its shareholders or will the company continue to remain a step behind OpenAI in the race for being the number one?

Doug McIntyre: You know, Alphabet, Chrome, Gemini. One of the problems that Alphabet has is that Gemini does not have a big market share. They’re way, way, way behind particularly OpenAI. So all of these guys are trying to make chess moves, like Musk has Grok he’s trying to get that on X to get people to use it, even pay for a subscription. So how is this working? What’s the thought process behind what Alphabet’s doing?

Lee Jackson: Well, first Alphabet, you know, are probably high fiving each other every day over the fact that they didn’t have to sell Chrome to somebody. So plugging it into a bigger functioning part of Chrome probably is a smart idea. Because as you mentioned, when we were discussing the, the fact that they did dodge the Chrome bullet, as you mentioned. Chrome is the kind of thing where you’re tied into so much with it ’cause you know it’s tied into your Gmail, it’s tied into, um, everything you do. That somehow they can advertise through there. And I think by putting the application into Chrome rather than just landing on it on their page may be a smart thing ’cause people can easily access it. You know, like you easily access all the other chat bots. So I think that could have been part of it. And number two, I mean, Gemini has good reviews, but very low usage compared to the others.

Doug McIntyre: Well, it’s sort of like Microsoft. They’re, they’re taking another product they’ve got, and they’re building it on the back of that because they have huge distribution. I mean, Chrome, I think has 70% of the browser market in the world.

Lee Jackson: It does. And that’s why I think that what, that was part of their logic and reasoning.

Doug McIntyre: Well, they’re also using it on search pages. So, you know, if I do a search on Google instead of getting the regular links, which, you know, obviously the people used to get links hate this, but a lot of times you’re getting a Gemini summary. So Alphabet’s doing a very smart thing. They’re weaving Gemini into search, and now they’re weaving it into the browser.

Lee Jackson: And almost regardless at this point, you know, Chrome is such an accepted browser and they have so much of, I mean, face it, if you have an email, it’s either Gmail or Yahoo, I guess. I don’t know who else you can use for what people use for. For email accounts, but you know, they flood the email accounts with advertising and it’s real targeted stuff and they have tons of data. So I think that’s smart. And like you said, by having it on just a regular Google search page, it’s the first thing you see. It’s up on the upper left corner and it’ll, now, it doesn’t come with tons of data always, but it has something.

Doug McIntyre: Yeah. Well, again, Alphabet dodges a bullet with the government now can use Chrome, which they might have lost as a distribution center for their AI.

Lee Jackson: Yeah. And, and like we said recently, you know, of all the, all of all the big Tech Mag Seven Giants, Alphabet still is about our favorite just because everything they own, and, and it’s remarkable because, and you pointed this out, you know, last time or recently, just YouTube has gotten huge, you know, and I was reading today where YouTube, you know, they’re, you know, they’re getting into more programming, you know, and they’re, they’re gonna have an NFL game on Christmas again, and they signed a huge deal with Anheuser-Busch InBev to pitch Budweiser and Modelo and Corona. You know, their three big brands. So, well, you’re right about this. Alphabet remains, I think, our top pick going forward because it, it brings the most to the table.

Doug McIntyre: I absolutely think that’s true.

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.

