S&P 500
6,852.50
+0.50%
Dow Jones
47,579.60
+0.57%
Nasdaq 100
25,614.20
+0.98%
Russell 2000
2,482.32
+0.30%
FTSE 100
9,719.80
+0.30%
Nikkei 225
49,624.00
+0.30%
Stock Market Live December 2: S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounding with Tech

Investing

Buffett Bought Alphabet After I Named It My Top Tech Stock (GOOG, BRK.B)

Quick Read

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is drawing renewed institutional interest as its core cash engines in search, YouTube, and Chrome provide stable funding for aggressive AI and chip expansion.
  • Berkshire Hathaway’s recent 2.4 billion dollar investment reinforces the value of Alphabet’s dominant market share and product stickiness across search, email, maps, and browser usage.
  • Google’s emerging AI models and in-house chips are reshaping competitive expectations, positioning Alphabet as both an AI platform leader and an infrastructure contender.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Buffett Bought Alphabet After I Named It My Top Tech Stock (GOOG, BRK.B)

© 24/7 Wall St

Watch the Video

Lee opened the discussion by recalling a recent moment when I told listeners that Alphabet was my top tech pick. The timing turned out to be interesting. Shortly after, Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a 2.4 billion dollar purchase of Alphabet stock, a move that put Warren Buffett’s endorsement behind the same logic we laid out: Alphabet is not just a dominant advertising platform, but a multifaceted AI and chip company with cash flow that can fund long-cycle innovation.

The Cash Engines That Fund Everything

I explained to Lee that what makes Alphabet unique is the stability of its core businesses. Search remains the global leader by an overwhelming margin, and YouTube continues to dominate online video. These businesses form a moat that is almost impossible for competitors to penetrate. They generate the cash required to support Alphabet’s AI ambitions without relying on external capital or heavy borrowing.

Lee pointed out that product stickiness is central to this advantage. Chrome users are deeply embedded across personal and professional workflows. Gmail, Maps, and the broader suite of Google services create a gravitational pull that keeps users inside the ecosystem for years. Switching away is not just inconvenient. For many, it is unthinkable.

AI and Chips Add New Dimensions

As soon as we reviewed the recent developments, the picture became even clearer. Alphabet now has an AI model that early reviewers believe can hold its own against OpenAI’s latest generation. The company also builds its own advanced chips, which are beginning to draw comparisons to Nvidia’s offerings. This combination of hardware capability, cloud infrastructure, and consumer distribution puts Alphabet in a category few competitors can match.

I told Lee that Alphabet today resembles a gambler who visits every table in the casino and leaves with winnings from all of them. What makes the analogy more fitting is that Alphabet effectively owns the building. If investors want exposure to AI without the balance-sheet risk facing more leveraged players, Alphabet provides a rare blend of durability and upside.

Holding the House Advantage

Lee added that owning Alphabet is like owning the house in a casino, and I agreed. The company enjoys both scale and staying power across multiple tech cycles. Even as AI reshapes industry economics, Alphabet’s starting point is uniquely strong. It controls the distribution, the data, the user relationships, the infrastructure, and increasingly, the chips and models themselves.

We ended by noting that Buffett’s timing may have validated the thesis, but the underlying reasons were already visible. Alphabet’s moat is not only intact, it is widening as AI accelerates.

Transcript:

[00:00:00] Lee Jackson: You know, Doug, about a month or six weeks ago when we were doing a podcast, you came on and you basically said, I have one huge favorite tech stock. And I was like, all right, let’s let everybody know. And much to my chagrin, it wasn’t a, you know, it wasn’t an Nvidia, it wasn’t Broadcom, wasn’t that. It was our old friend Alphabet and the owner of Google.

[00:00:24] Lee Jackson: And right after you announced that, I guess you’ve been talking to people in Omaha. Warren Buffet announced that they had bought $2.4 billion worth of, you know, Google. So what’s the reason it’s the top stock on Wall Street now?

[00:00:42] Doug McIntyre: Well, I want people to know, right, that, I go to the same McDonald’s that Buffet goes to.

[00:00:48] Doug McIntyre: Okay? No. Each other almost every morning, and then, okay, we, us, we usually go to the Piggly Wiggly nearby and get a Cherry Coke at lunch. Okay. we’ve got that. This is what I love about alphabet. Alphabet is in the chip business. People don’t realize that, but they just figured it out. Yes, they are. They’re in the AI business, they’re in the cloud business.

[00:01:10] Doug McIntyre: But what I want in a company is I want some core businesses that fund everything.

[00:01:16] Lee Jackson: That’s right. Businesses have

[00:01:17] Doug McIntyre: been, I want businesses that have been around forever. I want businesses that are number one, it’s the old Jack Welsh. I don’t wanna own anything unless it’s number one or number two in its industry.

[00:01:29] Doug McIntyre: Google, in terms of search advertising, is number one by 5 million miles, and YouTube is number one in terms of video streaming by 950 billion miles. Those things have such a huge moat as they like to say at business schools that it’s not funny. You cannot compete with Google, you cannot compete with YouTube.

[00:01:53] Doug McIntyre: They are massive cash cows. So if you’re looking at companies that are in the ai business that don’t have to, you know, scour around for huge amounts of money off their balance sheets, I love Alphabet and, and there’s good reason to think that, AI powered search is not gonna take a lot of share away from Google because Google is a habit.

[00:02:14] Doug McIntyre: Okay? It’s, it’s, it’s not just a product, it’s a habit. It’s like Kleenex, okay? When I go to the drug store, they’re all sorts of tissues everywhere. I buy the Kleenex ’cause I, I know it’s good.

[00:02:28] Lee Jackson: Yeah.

[00:02:29] Doug McIntyre: So, so to me they’re generally

[00:02:30] Lee Jackson: softer and hold up a little bit better. Absolutely.

[00:02:33] Doug McIntyre: And look, they’ve got Chrome, so they’re, they’re a dominant player, in the browser business.

[00:02:38] Doug McIntyre: They own everybody’s email box. Right. They know own everybody’s maps. Nobody goes any place without you using Google Maps. Nope. And, and other thanApple, to me it is the stickiest company in the United States, which means if you use them, the odds you’ll continue. How many people own an iPhone and decide they’re gonna go, go buy an Android from Samsung?

[00:03:01] Lee Jackson: Well, and now that you mention that, I saw for the first time in 15 years, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) passed shipments of, of Samsung and Android. So, yeah, which proves your point. I mean, people are, will, will stick there pretty hard. And, and it’s like you said with, with, with a a, a product like Chrome, all of my stuff, like my personal stuff is tied into that.

[00:03:23] Lee Jackson: Sure. And for me to switch to another, I mean, the only other, I guess I could use Yahoo, I guess, but I mean, I’m not moving all my stuff there. I, I write on it. You, you probably write on it. You know, we we’re so tied into it that it’s not going anywhere.

[00:03:40] Doug McIntyre: Are you gonna change from Gmail if you have a Gmail account?

[00:03:43] Doug McIntyre: No, of course. Of course not. Of course not.

[00:03:45] Lee Jackson: Everybody has it.

[00:03:46] Doug McIntyre: I understand. But I’m not gonna migrate, I’m not gonna become [email protected]. Yeah. Or Comcast or MSN or whatever. Yeah. That’s not gonna happen. So the stickiness of the Alphabet products to me is one of the reasons that the, that company will do very well forever.

[00:04:06] Doug McIntyre: They now have an AI product which people think is comparable to open ais. Yeah. And they have chips now that people are starting to think are as good as NVIDIA’s chips. Yeah. So look at, they’re like a guy who went into a casino and they went from table to table to table game to, and won everything. Just, and then, and then went up to the window.

[00:04:28] Lee Jackson: It, it’s sort of like that and the window. And that’s a difficult thing to do because they don’t build those big casinos in Vegas ’cause the house loses. So, you know, if, if you own Google, you essentially own the house or you own Alphabet, you own the house in that rack.

[00:04:43] Doug McIntyre: I love that. And I hope that people who are listening will coin that.

[00:04:46] Doug McIntyre: Owning Alphabet is owning the house, or it is actually being the house.

[00:04:51] Lee Jackson: Yeah. Well, it’s, it’s, it’s part and parcel of both, to be honest with you. But I, you know, hats off to you and to Warren Buffet, you know, for picking the stock at about the same time. But I, you beat him to the punch and he must have heard, so now he’s got a big chunk as he leaves the broom.

[00:05:09] Doug McIntyre: Well, listen, I’m seeing him Friday at the Piggly Wiggly to get a, a Cherry Coke. So I’ll, I’ll send him, I’ll send him your best. Well, thanks a lot.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

I’m still Buying Alphabet (GOOG) After The Pop
Austin Smith | Sep 18, 2025

I’m still Buying Alphabet (GOOG) After The Pop

Video Summary 24/7 Wall St. contributors Douglas A. McIntyre and Lee Jackson discuss whether or not Google is still worth…
Is Google’s Gemini Finally Ready to Compete With ChatGPT?
Austin Smith | Sep 30, 2025

Is Google’s Gemini Finally Ready to Compete With ChatGPT?

Alphabet has been a formidable competitor to OpenAI, but recent developments made with Google and Gemini are helping it take…
Barclays Says Alphabet’s (GOOG) ‘Black Swan Event’ Would Crush Shares 25%
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 13, 2025

Barclays Says Alphabet’s (GOOG) ‘Black Swan Event’ Would Crush Shares 25%

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: So Lee, in the last week, we had an analyst talk about alphabet…
Prediction: Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) Is Getting Broken Apart
Austin Smith | Oct 10, 2024

Prediction: Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) Is Getting Broken Apart

: Alphabet Breakup: The U.S. government may force Alphabet to split, with advertising and Android as key assets. Android’s Potential:…
AI Is Coming for Google’s Crown—Is Traditional Search Dead?
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 25, 2025

AI Is Coming for Google’s Crown—Is Traditional Search Dead?

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug McIntyre: So Lee, there’s a lot of nervousness about Google. There’s the headline nervousness,…
Google (GOOG) Investors Are on A Short Fuse That’s About To Blow
Austin Smith | Nov 2, 2024

Google (GOOG) Investors Are on A Short Fuse That’s About To Blow

OpenAI and other companies are taking market share from search king, Google The company is still a cash geyser from…
The EU Investigations In To US Tech Companies Are Getting Beyond Ridiculous
Austin Smith | Apr 3, 2025

The EU Investigations In To US Tech Companies Are Getting Beyond Ridiculous

24/7 Wall St. : EU antitrust investigations targeting Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) may result in forced divestitures,…
Disney is Just an Average Company at Best
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 26, 2025

Disney is Just an Average Company at Best

Watch the Video Transcript: [00:00:04] Doug Mcintyre: Disney came out with what people thought were, I think reasonably good results.…
The AI Model Moats Aren’t Looking All That Wide, And The Barbarians Are Coming
Austin Smith | Mar 13, 2025

The AI Model Moats Aren’t Looking All That Wide, And The Barbarians Are Coming

24/7 Wall St. : Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are heavily investing in AI, but questions remain about…

Top Gaining Stocks

Boeing
BA Vol: 8,513,639
+$15.71
+8.43%
$202.17
Intel
INTC Vol: 55,488,038
+$2.97
+7.42%
$42.98
Teradyne
TER Vol: 936,402
+$10.47
+5.83%
$190.10
Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 1,217,549
+$4.04
+4.26%
$98.75
Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 2,473,904
+$5.21
+3.94%
$137.30

Top Losing Stocks

Best Buy
BBY Vol: 1,755,542
-$2.81
3.64%
$74.43
Zoetis
ZTS Vol: 1,119,373
-$4.20
3.30%
$123.05
AutoZone
AZO Vol: 35,685
-$128.87
3.27%
$3,818.12
Packaging Corp of America
PKG Vol: 160,574
-$5.69
2.80%
$197.55
Baker Hughes
BKR Vol: 1,292,852
-$1.39
2.77%
$48.77