Is This the 1 Crypto ETF Every Investor Should Own?

In the sharp-elbows world of cryptocurrency, where fortunes can flip overnight, diversification isn’t just smart — it’s survival. Going all-in on a single crypto, while fun when it’s rising, but gut-churning as it crashes, is no longer the smart play. That’s where Grayscale Investments, a powerhouse that’s just scored a game-changing win from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), comes in.

This morning, the SEC greenlit the conversion of its Digital Large Cap Fund (OTC:GDLC) into the first-ever multi-token crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF), paving the way for it to start trading soon.

This isn’t just another Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) play; it’s a basket of top digital assets designed to capture the crypto market’s upside while tempering its wild swings. But with heavy weighting toward Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), is GDLC truly the must-own ETF for every investor’s portfolio?

The SEC’s Historic Nod to Crypto Innovation

The SEC’s decision marks a pivotal shift in how regulators view digital assets. Previously, approvals were laser-focused on single-asset ETFs like those tracking BTC or ETH. But Grayscale Investments, a pioneer in crypto funds since 2013, pushed the envelope with GDLC.

The conversion means GDLC will trade on major exchanges as an ETF, offering liquidity and ease that its closed-end fund structure lacked. No more premiums or discounts to net asset value — investors get straightforward exposure.

This breakthrough comes amid a maturing crypto landscape. As Bloomberg reports, the SEC’s move opens the door for “commodity-based trust shares” that bundle multiple tokens, potentially sparking a wave of similar products. For Grayscale, it’s a vindication after years of legal battles, including their landmark win against the SEC over a Bitcoin ETF in 2023.

Now, everyday investors can tap into crypto without the hassle of wallets, exchanges, or custody headaches.

Why Multi-Token Exposure Beats Going Solo

What sets GDLC apart as the first multi-token ETF is its broad-market approach. Instead of betting the farm on one coin — like a pure BTC ETF that soars with Bitcoin but crashes if it stumbles — GDLC spreads risk across the sector’s heavyweights. This reduces the “all eggs in one basket” peril, especially in a market prone to hacks, regulatory whiplash, or hype cycles.

Sure, the allocation isn’t perfectly balanced: over 70% goes to BTC — the undisputed king of crypto with its store-of-value narrative — and 17% to ETH, considered the backbone of decentralized finance and smart contracts. The rest is strategically sprinkled across XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) for cross-border payments, Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) for lightning-fast scalability, and Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) for its research-driven sustainability.

This isn’t a scattershot approach, but rather a nod to the top performers by market cap, mirroring an S&P 500 index for crypto.

Critics might argue the BTC-ETH dominance (nearly 90% combined) dilutes the “multi” appeal. Why not equal weights? Because crypto isn’t a democracy. BTC and ETH drive 70% to 80% of the market’s total value. Betting big on them anchors GDLC’s stability while the altcoin slice adds growth potential.

If Solana’s DeFi ecosystem explodes or XRP wins more legal battles, that 13% slice could supercharge returns without overexposing you to unproven bets.

The Edge Over Single-Asset Alternatives

Compare GDLC to the alternatives, and its superiority shines. A BTC-only ETF is great if Bitcoin moons, but you’re sidelined during ETH’s upgrades or Solana’s meme-coin frenzy. ETH ETFs offer smart-contract exposure but miss out on BTC’s institutional momentum. And standalone altcoin funds? They’re niche, illiquid, and riskier — one only has to remember 2022’s Luna collapse.

GDLC’s structure mitigates these pitfalls. By blending leaders with risers, it captures broad market rallies while cushioning downturns. Historical data shows diversified crypto portfolios outperform single-asset ones over multi-year horizons, with lower volatility.

Plus, as a regulated ETF from Grayscale — a firm with billions under management — you get SEC oversight, transparent holdings, and tax efficiency. No need to navigate Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) or Binance; just buy shares like any stock.

For risk-averse investors dipping into crypto, this is pure gold. It democratizes access by allowing retirement accounts, IRAs, and advisors to now include it seamlessly. In a post-halving world where BTC now trades north of $100,000 and ETH has seen significant ETF inflows since its approval earlier in 2025, GDLC positions you for the sector’s next leg up — without the solo gamble.

Why GDLC Could Be Your Portfolio’s Crypto Cornerstone

Ultimately, GDLC earns its “must-own” status by balancing opportunity and prudence. It’s not for day-traders chasing a 10x pump. This is an ETF for the long-haul investor seeking 5% to 10% portfolio allocation to the future of finance. With crypto’s trillion-dollar market cap and growing adoption, ignoring it means missing out.

GDLC isn’t perfect, but in a field of extremes, it’s the sensible bet that could pay off big.

As Grayscale’s Chief Communications Officer Andrea Williams noted in response to the approval, this unlocks “regulated access to multiple digital tokens through a single product.” In an era of uncertainty, that’s the ETF every savvy investor should consider owning.