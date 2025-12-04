Franklin’s EZPZ ETF Adds XRP, SOL, ADA, LINK on December 1: Multi-Crypto Fund Goes Live

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Franklin Templeton’s EZPZ ETF went live December 1, marking one of the year’s most significant expansions in regulated crypto investing.

Instead of pushing advisors toward scattered single-asset ETFs, EZPZ brings six altcoins—XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM)—into one accessible package. This makes a total of eight crypto assets in EZPZ alongside the existing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ETFs.

The fund’s structure centers on assets with proven institutional utility and recurring network activity. Altcoins with measurable activity now get treated as long-term allocation assets, not just speculative side bets. With EZPZ active, institutional crypto exposure shifts from fringe experiment to core portfolio holding, and each token in the basket plays a role in that transition.

Why Franklin Selected These Assets for EZPZ

Franklin Templeton’s lineup targets assets with proven demand instead of speculative momentum. Each token serves a distinct role—payments, computation, governance, or data infrastructure—giving EZPZ exposure to networks with recurring usage.

The fund includes Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) as part of its market-cap weighted structure, though the portfolio centers on four networks with institutional use cases: XRP for payments, Solana for high-speed computation, Cardano for governance-driven validation, and Chainlink for cross-chain data.

Ripple (XRP): Settlement Liquidity With Real Payment Utility

XRP earns its place through steady settlement use. Ripple’s expanding payment corridors give institutions direct access to cross-border liquidity without building custom infrastructure.

Ripple’s regulatory clarity also strengthens investor confidence, while the network’s deep liquidity allows executing large orders without slippage. As financial platforms integrate XRP into routing systems, it fits into diversified portfolios where consistency matters more than volatility-driven upside.

Solana (SOL): High-Speed Activity and Retail Demand

Solana delivers constant activity from crypto’s busiest user base. Trading, minting, gaming, and app interactions happen at a pace only a handful of networks can match. Solana’s daily active addresses hit 4 million in early 2025, with the network’s 138 million daily transactions proving sustained organic usage.

This constant flow drives developer growth and fee generation, keeping Solana relevant when other chains fade with trends. Including SOL gives the EZPZ ETF exposure to a chain where retail trading and developer activity reinforce long-term growth.

Cardano (ADA): Governance Strength and Long-Term Stability

Cardano appeals to institutions that value transparent governance and predictable validation. Cardano’s research-driven approach—where every upgrade goes through academic peer review before launch—appeals to conservative allocators who want predictability over speed.

ADA’s Staking participation sits above 67%—one of the highest rates among proof-of-stake networks—showing long-term holder commitment that helps Cardano hold value during market drawdowns.

Within the EZPZ ETF, ADA serves as the stability anchor, offering exposure to a network built around peer-reviewed upgrades and long-term validator economics.

Chainlink (LINK): The Data Layer Institutions Depend On

Chainlink powers reliable data flow across blockchains. Its Oracle Network powers pricing, automation, and cross-chain functions used by both DeFi applications and enterprise systems. The Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) spans over 60 blockchains, connecting institutions like SWIFT, UBS, and Aave to verified price feeds and cross-chain transfers.

That demand persists regardless of market conditions, giving LINK infrastructure value instead of speculative upside. As CCIP adoption grows and institutions rely on oracle data for tokenized assets, LINK naturally fits into an ETF built around network utility.

Why the Multi-Crypto EZPZ ETF Is a Big Deal

The EZPZ ETF launch changes how advisors can access crypto. Instead of juggling separate custody accounts, compliance paperwork, and multiple fund managers, they get six altcoins through one ticker. Advisors who couldn’t touch crypto before now have a clean entry point.

For registered investment advisors managing conservative portfolios, EZPZ solves the custody problem that has kept crypto at arm’s length. The allocation covers XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, and Stellar without the operational headaches—just straightforward exposure through a structure RIAs already understand (no separate custodian relationships or patchwork of single-asset products).

For larger institutions, EZPZ signals something bigger: altcoins are getting treated like any other thematic basket. Tech stocks, emerging markets, clean energy—those all started as niche allocations before becoming standard portfolio components. EZPZ packages crypto networks with measurable activity the same way, giving institutional allocators a framework competitors will copy.

Advisors can now add altcoin exposure without explaining why they’re deviating from standard practice—because this is becoming standard practice.

What EZPZ’s Launch Means for Each Asset

Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

With EZPZ live, institutions can now access multiple altcoins without building separate custody relationships. This structure supports steady inflows, better price discovery, and institutional holding periods instead of retail momentum trading.

XRP: A Steady Institutional Bid Emerges

XRP sits in a stronger position as EZPZ introduces institutional buying that accumulates steadily. Advisors adding exposure through the fund create support under the price, giving XRP a base during market selloffs.

Payment corridors on the XRPL keep expanding, giving institutions reason to treat XRP as settlement infrastructure instead of a trading vehicle. As settlement volumes grow, XRP gains a predictable role in cross-border payments, supported by steady institutional adoption.

Solana: Legitimacy That Draws Long-Term Capital

Solana gains credibility sitting beside conservative assets like ADA and LINK inside EZPZ. That positioning helps institutions see SOL as a credible infrastructure play instead of a retail speculation chain.

Activity across apps, DEXs, and on-chain programs stays high, supporting validator growth and developer additions. The ETF brings capital through packaged exposure, so Solana gets steady inflows independent of hype cycles, creating a base for institutional adoption.

Cardano: Renewed Visibility and Mechanical Inflows

Cardano receives visibility through EZPZ’s structure, especially during quarterly rebalancing. These inflows arrive on schedule and buffer drawdowns, giving ADA price stability during corrections.

Its peer-reviewed development and 67%+ staking rate already appeal to conservative allocators, and the fund enhances that by offering quarterly rebalanced exposure. Developers and institutions that prefer methodical upgrades find ADA easier to commit to long-term, reinforcing Cardano’s position as governance infrastructure instead of a momentum trade.

Chainlink: Oracle Exposure for Institutions at Scale

Chainlink benefits from EZPZ because institutions rarely allocate to Oracle tokens separately. The ETF removes that barrier and brings LINK into portfolios that wouldn’t have added it otherwise.

As CCIP adoption grows across 60+ blockchains and institutions integrate oracle data for tokenized assets, demand persists through market cycles. This gives LINK demand driven by infrastructure needs instead of trading sentiment. With EZPZ providing institutional access, Chainlink cements its role as cross-chain infrastructure for data feeds and asset transfers.

DOGE and XLM: Rounding Out the Index

Dogecoin and Stellar complete EZPZ’s market-cap weighted structure. DOGE brings name recognition and retail trading activity, while XLM offers payment infrastructure similar to XRP but with smaller adoption.

Both hold modest weightings compared to the fund’s core four assets. Their inclusion shows Franklin’s commitment to tracking the broader institutional-grade altcoin index instead of hand-selecting assets. As the index rebalances quarterly, DOGE and XLM could attract inflows if market caps and liquidity keep growing.