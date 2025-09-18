Musk’s $1 Billion Bet Ignites Tesla Frenzy — Cash Out Before the Crash?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

(TSLA) stock soared 20% after Musk’s $1 billion stock buy, leading shares to jump 20% in the week following the purchase. EV tax credits ends Sept. 30, sparking a rush to buy, meaning Tesla sales may spike short-term but face soft demand after.

Long-term drivers including energy, solar, robotics — not just EVs. Buy on any dip, just not now.

A Billion-Dollar Boost Ignites TSLA Rally

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have rocketed 20% in the past week, fueled by CEO Elon Musk’s bold move to scoop up about $1 billion in company stock. Disclosed on September 15,, Musk’s purchase of roughly 2.57 million shares marked his first open-market buy since 2020, signaling unshakeable confidence amid board proposals for a staggering $1 trillion pay package tied to ambitious milestones.

This insider bet propelled TSLA from year-to-date lows, flipping the stock positive for 2025 after a turbulent ride. Over the last three months, shares have surged more than 30%, while the stock is up over 78% in the past year, rebounding from April’s $212 intraday slump. With Q3 earnings slated for late October, investors face a pivotal question: lock in gains and sell now, or ride the wave?

The rally reflects optimism in Musk’s vision, but underlying sales woes and policy shifts loom large. As buyers rush electric vehicle (EV) purchases before the $7,500 federal tax credit vanishes on September 30, is this surge sustainable — or a peak before the plunge?

Navigating Sales Headwinds in Key Markets

Tesla’s EV dominance is under siege, with sales faltering across major regions. In Europe, deliveries plunged 49% year-over-year in August, battered by subsidy cuts and fierce competition from Chinese rivals like BYD.

China, Tesla’s second-largest market, saw a 2% drop last month amid a price war and economic slowdown, despite aggressive discounts. Even in the U.S., where Tesla commands 38% of the EV market — its lowest in eight years — sales dipped 6.7% in August, as consumers flock to fresher models from Ford (NYSE:F) and Hyundai.

Musk’s brief stint advising the Trump administration on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) diverted his focus, alienating some buyers and hurting brand perception. Though he’s stepped away and pledged renewed commitment to Tesla, the damage lingers.

The board’s approval of his exorbitant pay package, potentially worth $975 billion, aims to tether him long-term, suggesting the EV pioneer is refocusing. Yet, with Musk owning about 13% of shares pre-purchase, his buy underscores a pivot toward AI and autonomy over pure vehicle sales.

A Short-Term Sales Spike?

September could deliver a silver lining, with Tesla sales potentially spiking as buyers dash to snag vehicles before the EV tax credit expires. U.S. EV sales hit records in August, up nearly 20% year-over-year, driven by the impending deadline.

Analysts predict the third quarter will be the strongest quarter ever for EVs, with Tesla possibly benefiting from this frenzy — Model Y and Model 3 remain eligible for the full $7,500 incentive if delivered or contracted by month’s end. IRS guidance allows binding contracts with payments before September 30 to qualify, even for later deliveries, easing the rush slightly.

However, this bump feels fleeting. Broader EV demand remains soft, squeezed by high interest rates and range anxiety. After the tax credit’s expiration, prices could jump effectively by $7,500, dampening momentum further. Tesla’s Q3 report next month might dazzle with a quarterly increase, but Q4 projections look grim, with Musk himself warning of “tough quarters” ahead.

Key Takeaways

The market’s euphoria seems to front-run this temporary sales lift, pricing in optimism that could unravel after earnings. A post-rush drop is likely, pulling TSLA back as EV headwinds persist. Long-term, though, the buy thesis evolves beyond vehicles.

Energy storage deployments hit 9.6 GWh in Q2, solar integrations grow, and robotics like Optimus promise transformative revenue. These segments, not just EVs, could propel the stock higher over years.

For long-term investors, Tesla remains a compelling buy — but not at current peaks. Hold off for the inevitable pullback as the real value lies in patience.