Opendoor Is Expanding Its iBuying Program Nationally. Lock in Profits Now and Sell

Key Points Opendoor Technologies ‘ (OPEN) stock surged 14% on news that it was expanding its iBuying services nationally via cash offers and agents.

‘ (OPEN) stock surged 14% on news that it was expanding its iBuying services nationally via cash offers and agents. The Fed’s 25 bps rate cut signals more easing ahead, boosting housing optimism and OPEN’s stock.

Despite the rally in OPEN stock, the market is misreading the risks — now is the time to sell and secure profits.

Innovative real estate disruptor Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) sent its stock soaring over 14% higher yesterday following a pivotal disclosure in an SEC filing. The company announced plans to expand its services across the continental U.S., leveraging its core iBuying model through direct cash offers, the “cash plus” option for enhanced flexibility, and collaborations with partner agents to streamline listing services.

This national push aims to capture more of the fragmented housing market, making quick home sales accessible from coast to coast. As of this morning, OPEN shares are holding steady, up over 1% in premarket trading, reflecting sustained investor enthusiasm.

This surge comes at an opportune moment, amplified by the Federal Reserve’s decision yesterday to slash interest rates by 25 basis points — the first cut since December — while signaling two more reductions before year-end. Markets are buzzing with optimism, interpreting these moves as a catalyst for a housing renaissance. Lower rates could unlock pent-up demand, easing affordability and spurring transactions that supercharge Opendoor’s instant-buying engine.

The S&P 500‘s all-time highs only fuel the narrative of a soft landing, where real estate rebounds alongside broader economic growth.

But the market is reading the room wrong. Investors should seize this rally to lock in gains and sell their stock before the hype fades.

The iBuying Illusion

At the heart of Opendoor’s expansion lies its iBuying program, where the company uses algorithms to appraise homes, purchase them outright from sellers, renovate if needed, and flip them for profit.

Launched in 2014, this model promised to revolutionize real estate by cutting out traditional agents and lengthy closings. Sellers get cash offers in minutes while buyers browse a streamlined inventory. On paper, it’s efficient. In practice, it’s a high-stakes gamble fraught with pitfalls.

Financially, iBuying has been a money pit for Opendoor. The company has racked up billions in losses since going public via a SPAC listing in 2020, with ongoing adjusted EBITDA shortfalls. Even after a rare $23 million second-quarter profit — the first since 2022 — analysts now forecast Q3 losses between $21 million and $28 million. Slim gross margins hover around 8.2%, providing little protection against volatility. A debt-laden balance sheet — burdened by $1.97 billion in net debt — amplifies the strain, leaving little room for missteps in a capital-intensive business.

Inventory management is another Achilles’ heel. Opendoor ended Q2 with $1.5 billion in homes on its books, tying up cash and inflating holding costs amid sluggish sales. The broader iBuying sector underscores these woes: Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) shuttered its program in 2021 after massive losses, while Redfin limits it to select markets.

Competition is fierce, but the real killer is mispriced acquisitions — algorithms falter in unpredictable markets, leading to overpayments and fire-sale resales.

Market conditions further exacerbate the issues. Existing home sales have cratered to about 4 million annually, down from 6 million in 2021, thanks to sticky mortgage rates around 6.35% and inflation at 2.9%. Opendoor’s expansion could flood its platform with inventory, but without robust buyer demand, homes will linger on the market, ballooning its balance sheet and eroding profits.

Housing Rebound? Don’t Bet on It

Beyond iBuying’s inherent flaws, the housing market won’t ignite as OPEN’s stock suggests. Sure, historical data shows S&P 500 rate cuts at peaks yield 14% average gains the following year, but translating that to OPEN ignores real estate’s unique frictions.

Heading into this cut, homebuyer demand plunged to levels not seen since 2009. Rates dipped in anticipation, yet demand stayed feeble — the cuts were already priced in, but there has been no spark to ignite buying.

For true relief, mortgage rates must plummet enough to lure the 55% of homeowners locked into sub-4% loans back to the market. Otherwise, we’re looking at mortgages around 5% boosting demand modestly, but leaving supply handcuffed by the “lock-in effect.” Sellers opt to stay put with buyers scraping by.

Opendoor risks a double whammy: surging inventory from eager cash-offer takers, but tepid buyers unwilling to stretch. This mismatch could swell holdings, spike losses, and trigger a valuation reset.

The Fed’s cuts might juice the economy, but housing’s scars from the pandemic linger deeper.

Key Takeaway

Opendoor stock often trades like a meme stock, propelled by social media buzz and retail fervor rather than earnings. With shares heavily shorted, a squeeze could ignite further gains, creating a self-reinforcing loop that defies logic. But fundamentals will inevitably prevail — and the hype crashes OPEN back to earth, as seen in past iBuyer busts.

Timing the peak is impossible as no one nails the exit perfectly. Rather than chase new highs and risk gains evaporating, smart investors should lock in profits now and bail before OPEN loses altitude again.