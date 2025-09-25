S&P 500
Stock Market Live September 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles on Improved Jobs Report
Opendoor Technologies Is Surging Again. Will It Have Last Laugh on Critics?

Opendoor Technologies Is Surging Again. Will It Have Last Laugh on Critics?

By Rich Duprey

Sep 25, 2025  |  Updated 10:12 AM ET

Key Points

  • Opendoor Technologies‘ (OPEN) surged 16% yesterday on a new, robust housing report, but it ignores OPEN’s fragile fundamentals and meme-driven hype.
  • Critics highlight a long history of losses and poor economics in a soft market.
  • Stock sales by insiders and short-seller bets signal there is trouble brewing.
Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) surged 16% yesterday, fueled by a blockbuster Census Bureau and Housing & Urban Development report showing new single-family home sales in August hit an annualized 800,000 units, up 20.5% from July’s 664,000 pace. It was the strongest monthly jump in years, and year-over-year, sales rose 15.4%, suggesting robust demand. OPEN stock is up another 3% this morning.

For iBuyers like Opendoor, this means quicker flips and fatter margins. With new home inventory at 490,000 units (a 7.3-month supply), the market looks poised for a rebound, and traders piled in.

It was also a snub to critics — myself included — who maintain the rally is not sustainable, that the market and Opendoor’s business model can’t withstand a weak housing market. While the recent report seems to belie that assertion and has the real estate innovator laughing at them, there’s more to the story. Spoiler alert: Opendoor won’t get the last laugh.

A Brief Surge Amid Mixed Signals

Mortgage demand tells a darker story. Despite 30-year fixed rates dipping to 6.34% — the lowest since September 2024 — purchase applications barely budged, up just 0.3%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. 

Refinance demand, which surged 58% a week earlier, stalled at around 1% in the latest update. Volatility from the Fed’s recent rate cut, coupled with hawkish speeches, pushed rates up a quarter-point, dampening momentum. As MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni noted, rates “remain in a range that should lead to increased refinance activity,” but purchase demand — critical for Opendoor’s flips — remains tepid as fall seasonality looms.

Unrealistic Promises in a Fragile Model

Opendoor’s pitch — instant home offers, seamless transactions, no-show listings — sounds like the Amazon of real estate. But beneath the slick app lies a shaky business model. The company buys homes outright, holds them (racking up taxes, repairs, and interest), and flips them for slim margins. 

In a sluggish housing market with high rates, that inventory sits like dead weight. A recent report showed 36% of Opendoor’s homes lingered on the market for over 120 days — that’s not disruption, it’s depreciation. 

The company has bled money since its 2013 founding, with dismal unit economics and a balance sheet that’s more liability than asset. Hedge fund manager George Noble recently called it “total garbage” on X, and major shareholder Access Industries dumped 11.4 million shares for $95.2 million, indicating insiders don’t have much faith in OPEN. 

Meme Mania Meets Market Reality

Opendoor’s meme stock status, propelled by an army of traders hyping every uptick, adds to the cautionary tale. In a market where buyers balk at 6%+ mortgages and inventory piles up, Opendoor’s model demands perfection. One rate spike or inventory glut could erase margins. Zillow’s (NASDAQ:Z) iBuying collapse in 2021, which wrote off billions and led to it shutting down the program, looms as a warning.

Opendoor’s stock, now trading over $8 per share, remains 24% below its 52-week high of $10.57 per share hit just a few weeks ago. A $1,000 investment five years ago is worth just $498 today — that is a graveyard performance, not growth.

A Ticking Time Bomb

Opendoor’s rally can’t outrun its fundamentals. Revenue is declining, workforce cuts are ongoing, and volatility dominates. The shareholder sell-off and criticism from figures like Martin Shkreli, who’s betting against OPEN, highlight the core issue: a model that’s bled red ink for years, with high carrying costs devouring profits. 

The housing market’s mixed signals — booming sales one day, stalled mortgages the next — scream “market top.” Median home prices have jumped 44% since 2015 to $416,900, outpacing wages and locking out buyers. At 6.34% rates, affordability is a crisis. 

Opendoor’s surge may be a fleeting win, but its shaky foundations and economic headwinds point to a reckoning.

Key Takeaway

Opendoor’s blistering run masks a fragile reality. While it basks in the glow of a sales spike, the housing market’s volatility and Opendoor’s flawed model spell trouble. This isn’t a revolution — it’s a rollercoaster, and gravity always wins.

