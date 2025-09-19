This is Why Pony AI Just Galloped 15% Higher

Investing
By
Ian Cooper
Sep 19, 2025 | Updated 12:53 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
In its most recent quarter, PONY posted EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $21.46 million, which was up about 76% year over year.
Over the last few days, shares of Pony AI (NASDAQ: PONY) soared from about $13.25 to a recent high of $20.09. Today alone, it’s up 15%, or by $2.64 a share, with volume spiking to 15.76 million, as compared to its daily average volume of eight million.
Fueling upside, the company announced it was partnering with Qatar’s transportation provider, Mowasalat, to help deploy its autonomous vehicles in the country.
All of which will expand Pony AI’s footprint in the Middle East.
“This partnership marks a major milestone in expanding our global footprint by creating ecosystem synergies through collaboration with local partners,” said Dr. James Peng, Chairman and CEO of Pony.ai, as quoted in a company press release.
“Qatar presents a unique environment for autonomous driving deployment, and Mowasalat’s deep local knowledge makes it an ideal partner. Together, we aim to build a resilient and scalable autonomous driving solution that supports sustainable mobility across the region,” he added.
In its most recent quarter, PONY posted EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $21.46 million, which was up about 76% year over year. Robotaxi services’ revenues were $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 157.8% from $600,000 year over year.
“Our robust Robotaxi fare-charging revenue growth once again underscores our progress in building a scalable and recurring monetization model and enhancing long-term business visibility. As Gen-7 mass production gains momentum and we maintain disciplined investment, we are well-positioned to accelerate the large-scale commercialization.” Added Dr. Leo Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Pony.ai.
Earlier this year, the company launched 24-hour robotaxi operations in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, two major economic hubs in southern China. It also expanded its robotaxi testing window in Beijing to 24 hours a day.
In addition, just months ago, analysts at Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on the PONY stock with a price target of $21 a share. According to the firm, as quoted by Seeking Alpha, analyst Ming-Hsun Lee from Bank of America said, “We believe the cooperation with Xihu Group in Shenzhen, GPTG in Guangzhou, and RTA in Dubai proves Pony’s strong AD technology and adds conviction to its robotaxi fleet size expansion target.”
Last trading at $20.05, we’d like to see shares of PONY closer to $30 a share, especially as it expands its global footprint.
The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
Shares of Pony AI (NASDAQ: PONY) are up about 9%, or by $1.11 on the day. All thanks to multiple…
Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Pony AI Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
By ARK Invest Compared to 2017, bitcoin’s search interest is low relative to the increase in its price. As measured…
Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) surprising reveal of a $25 million investment in Chinese autonomous vehicle leader WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) sent the startup’s stock…
Artificial intelligence remains one of the driving forces behind the stock market. Despite China’s AI lab DeepSeek interrupting the upward…
Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) shares have been surging today after the company announced its seventh-generation autonomous driving system and new Robotaxi…
Lucid Revs Its Engine Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) saw its stock soar 36% to $3.12 per share following a $300 million…
Risk is back on, and Pony AI (Nasdaq: PONY) is galloping ahead by over 27% today after rising as much…
The Top Self-Driving Car Stock to Own The autonomous vehicle (AV) market is poised for explosive growth, with projections estimating…