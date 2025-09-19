S&P 500
Investing

This is Why Pony AI Just Galloped 15% Higher

This is Why Pony AI Just Galloped 15% Higher

By Ian Cooper

Sep 19, 2025  |  Updated 12:53 PM ET

Key Points

  • Fueling upside, the company announced it was partnering with Qatar’s transportation provider.

  • In its most recent quarter, PONY posted EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $21.46 million, which was up about 76% year over year.

Over the last few days, shares of Pony AI (NASDAQ: PONY) soared from about $13.25 to a recent high of $20.09. Today alone, it’s up 15%, or by $2.64 a share, with volume spiking to 15.76 million, as compared to its daily average volume of eight million.

Fueling upside, the company announced it was partnering with Qatar’s transportation provider, Mowasalat, to help deploy its autonomous vehicles in the country.

All of which will expand Pony AI’s footprint in the Middle East.

“This partnership marks a major milestone in expanding our global footprint by creating ecosystem synergies through collaboration with local partners,” said Dr. James Peng, Chairman and CEO of Pony.ai, as quoted in a company press release.

“Qatar presents a unique environment for autonomous driving deployment, and Mowasalat’s deep local knowledge makes it an ideal partner. Together, we aim to build a resilient and scalable autonomous driving solution that supports sustainable mobility across the region,” he added. 

Pony AI Earnings Haven’t Been Too Shabby Either

In its most recent quarter, PONY posted EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $21.46 million, which was up about 76% year over year. Robotaxi services’ revenues were $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 157.8% from $600,000 year over year.

“Our robust Robotaxi fare-charging revenue growth once again underscores our progress in building a scalable and recurring monetization model and enhancing long-term business visibility. As Gen-7 mass production gains momentum and we maintain disciplined investment, we are well-positioned to accelerate the large-scale commercialization.” Added Dr. Leo Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Pony.ai.

Pony AI Also Launched a 24/7 Robotaxi Service in Guangzhou, Shenzhen

Earlier this year, the company launched 24-hour robotaxi operations in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, two major economic hubs in southern China. It also expanded its robotaxi testing window in Beijing to 24 hours a day.

In addition, just months ago, analysts at Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on the PONY stock with a price target of $21 a share. According to the firm, as quoted by Seeking Alpha, analyst Ming-Hsun Lee from Bank of America said, “We believe the cooperation with Xihu Group in Shenzhen, GPTG in Guangzhou, and RTA in Dubai proves Pony’s strong AD technology and adds conviction to its robotaxi fleet size expansion target.”

Last trading at $20.05, we’d like to see shares of PONY closer to $30 a share, especially as it expands its global footprint.

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.

