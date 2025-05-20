Pony.ai Live Earnings Coverage (May 20th) 24/7 Wall Street

Pony.ai (NASDAQ: PONY) delivered first‑quarter 2025 earnings and so far pre-market, the stock is up 5.23%. The quick take on numbers is revenues of US$14.0 million, up 11.6% year‑over‑year, driven by a 200.3% surge in Robotaxi services to US$1.73 million and an ~800% jump in fare‑charging revenues. Robotruck services contributed US$7.78 million (+4.2%) and Licensing & Applications held steady at US$4.47 million . Despite this top‑line growth, Pony.ai’s gross margin contracted to 16.6% from 21.0%, while net loss widened to US$42.99 million (versus US$20.60 million a year ago) and basic & diluted loss per share narrowed to US$0.12 from US$0.23 .

We will get more color when the earnings conference call kicks off at 8 AM eastern, but so far the numbers are received well by investors.

Balance Sheet & Cash Runway

Liquidity Position : Combined cash, cash equivalents, short‑term investments, restricted cash, and wealth‑management instruments totaled US$738.5 million at March 31, 2025, down from US$825.1 million at year‑end 2024.

Cash Flow : Operating activities used US$54.2 million; investing used US$93.3 million (primarily in marketable debt securities); financing used US$9.5 million, resulting in a net cash draw of US$156.8 million for the quarter.

Runway: At this burn rate, Pony.ai has roughly an 18‑month runway before needing additional liquidity.

