Pony.ai Live Earnings Coverage (May 20th)

Live Updates
Pony.ai opens higher, up 5.00%
Pony.ai, after turning in solid revenue growth figures in first quarter earnings is shooting higher to kick off the trading day.
Autonomous Coverage 20 Times the Size of San Francisco
Here is the blueprint for fleet size in coverage area announced today:
-
Fleet footprint: Commercial operations cover >2,000 km² across Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen & Shanghai (≈20× San Francisco).
-
Year‑end fleet goal: Management targets a 1,000‑vehicle Gen 7 Robotaxi fleet by YE 2025.
-
Gen 7 autonomy: Full‑scenario L4 driving on 100% automotive‑grade chips; mass‑production ready mid‑2025 with 70% BOM cost cut.
-
Simulation scale: “PonyWorld” foundation model generates 10 billion+ km of testing data weekly to validate safety & complex‑scenario performance.
-
Remote assistance: High‑efficiency tele‑ops layer (no in‑vehicle control) cuts operating costs and insurance premiums.
-
Regulatory & testing: Secured China’s first L4 commercial Robotaxi license in Shenzhen; obtained L4 testing permits in Luxembourg and began Seoul road trials.
Operational & Strategic Milestones
-
Regulatory Leadership: Secured China’s first fully driverless (L4) commercial Robotaxi license in Shenzhen’s Nanshan District in late March and expanded its footprint to over 2,000 km² across Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Shanghai—~20× San Francisco’s area.
-
User Ecosystem Growth: Registered users climbed over 20% sequentially, and a strategic tie‑up with Tencent’s Weixin “Mobility Services” will integrate Pony.ai’s Robotaxis into a platform with billions of potential users.
-
Global Partnerships & Testing:
-
Uber: Middle‑East launch later in 2H ’25, with Uber handling operations and Pony.ai supplying the AV stack.
-
ComfortDelGro: Joint pilot in Singapore.
-
Europe & Korea: L4 testing permit from Luxembourg’s Ministry of Mobility and Seoul road tests in Gangnam.
-
Gen 7 Rollout & Cost Efficiency
Pony.ai’s unveiling of its seventh‑generation autonomous driving system (Gen 7) promises a 70% reduction in bill‑of‑materials cost versus Gen 6, with mass production slated for mid‑2025 and a target fleet of 1,000 vehicles by year‑end. Gen 7 leverages 100% automotive‑grade hardware and modular architecture to boost safety, extend product lifecycle, and drive down per‑unit expenses
Pony.ai (NASDAQ: PONY) delivered first‑quarter 2025 earnings and so far pre-market, the stock is up 5.23%. The quick take on numbers is revenues of US$14.0 million, up 11.6% year‑over‑year, driven by a 200.3% surge in Robotaxi services to US$1.73 million and an ~800% jump in fare‑charging revenues. Robotruck services contributed US$7.78 million (+4.2%) and Licensing & Applications held steady at US$4.47 million . Despite this top‑line growth, Pony.ai’s gross margin contracted to 16.6% from 21.0%, while net loss widened to US$42.99 million (versus US$20.60 million a year ago) and basic & diluted loss per share narrowed to US$0.12 from US$0.23 .
We will get more color when the earnings conference call kicks off at 8 AM eastern, but so far the numbers are received well by investors.
Balance Sheet & Cash Runway
-
Liquidity Position: Combined cash, cash equivalents, short‑term investments, restricted cash, and wealth‑management instruments totaled US$738.5 million at March 31, 2025, down from US$825.1 million at year‑end 2024.
-
Cash Flow: Operating activities used US$54.2 million; investing used US$93.3 million (primarily in marketable debt securities); financing used US$9.5 million, resulting in a net cash draw of US$156.8 million for the quarter.
-
Runway: At this burn rate, Pony.ai has roughly an 18‑month runway before needing additional liquidity.
