S&P 500
6,702.30
+0.47%
Dow Jones
46,450.80
+0.26%
Nasdaq 100
24,786.20
+0.54%
Russell 2000
2,457.62
+0.15%
FTSE 100
9,261.00
+0.24%
Nikkei 225
45,802.50
+0.94%
Stock Market Live September 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Relapses as Investors Fear Government Shutdown
Home > Investing > Are QQQX 8% Dividends Good For Retirees?

Investing

Are QQQX 8% Dividends Good For Retirees?

Are QQQX 8% Dividends Good For Retirees?

By John Seetoo

Sep 22, 2025  |  Updated 12:42 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • The Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is one of the earlier covered call closed end funds to have launched, having begun in 2007.

  • Although it has paid quarterly dividends throughout its history, Nuveen is considering switching to a monthly payout to better compete with rival offerings from JP Morgan and others.

  • Retirees seeking steady income combined with a strong upside potential due to the heavily technology stock weighted Nasdaq 100 Index might want to consider QQQX, especially if it switches to monthly dividends, since more frequent payouts will likely attract Gen-Z and other dividend-interested investor demographics. 

  • Are you ahead or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute – learn more here.(Sponsor)

Although covered call ETFs and CEFs are all the rage, the first ones in the industry actually launched in 2004, with BlackRock’s Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, followed by several others. The Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ: QQQX) premiered in 2007, and has been solidly performing in its tracking of the Nasdaq 100 Index ever since.

Dividends To Hedge Tech Volatility

Dividend stocks
24/7 Wall St.

QQQX mitigates a sizable percentage of Nasdaq 100 volatility with a covered call strategy that translates into fairly significant dividends for its shareholders.

The Nasdaq 100 Index is a popular stock index of Nasdaq listed stocks. It has gained increased attention due to the Magnificent 7 stocks (Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (Google), Microsoft, Meta Platforms (Facebook), Nvidia, and Tesla) all being listed on Nasdaq. However, unlike with the S&P 500, few of the stodgier banking, insurance, and defensive companies trade on Nasdaq, thus making the Nasdaq 100 more aggressively weighted towards technology. 

As a result, in a comparison between the Nasdaq 100 vs. the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, $10,000 invested in 2005 grew to the following amounts by 2025:

  • S&P 500:   $10,000 in 2005 > $73,947 in 2025
  • Nasdaq 100: $10,000 in 2025 > $155,492 in 2025

Of course, the high-flying tech stocks carry with them commensurate volatility, which is the foundation for the YieldMax covered call single stock ETFs. Acknowledging that the entire Nasdaq 100 index carries a multiplied level of volatility, QQQX mitigates a sizable percentage of this volatility with its covered call strategy, which is underwritten against 35-75% of the portfolio at any given time, based on the portfolio manager’s discretion. 

On the plus side, this results in ample call option underwriting premiums that supply the fuel for QQQX dividends, which equate to a yield of 8.23% as of market price at the time of this writing. On the down side, the call option strategy caps the gain on the Nasdaq 100 upside so the growth only generates a percentage of the overall index gain. 

An overview of QQQX includes the following details:

Yield

8.23%

Expense Ratio

0.89

Number of Stocks

200

Avg. Daily Volume

118,309 shares

Mkt. Price

27.22

Avg. Option Coverage

56%

NAV

29.86

1-year return

18.05%

Mkt Price/NAV discount

-8.84%

5-year return

8.11%

Net Assets

$1.423 billion

10-year return

12.06%

The Retiree Perspective

 

Senior Asian couple playing and teasing each other Happy family concept together outside the house Enjoy a fun lifestyle during retirement. Family health care
SaiArLawKa2 / Shutterstock.com

Retirees who find QQQX’s 8.23% yield and upside potential attractive may get a capital appreciation bump if the fund changes distributions from quarterly to monthly.

As so many income-oriented investment products vie for market share of the huge Boomer retiree demographic, a vehicle with 8% dividends and a chunk of Nasdaq 100 growth certainly has appeal. The fact that it trades at a discount to NAV is another plus in its favor, since the differential is an extra risk mitigation factor. 

The possible caveats are: the relatively small daily trading volume, which could remotely be a potential liquidity issue, and the 200 different stocks in its portfolio, which indicates that QQQX doesn’t completely stick with its Nasdaq 100 benchmark.  Veering too far away from it could potentially have an adverse effect on QQQX if its covered calls wind up being naked, instead. 

One prospective plus side decision remains undeclared to date: Nuveen is reportedly considering changing its dividend payout schedule from quarterly to monthly, to better compete with many of its newer rivals. Such a move will likely lead to an influx of more buying from Gen-Z investors and others who crave more frequent dividend distributions for their DRIP program dividend compounding strategies.  This would likely lead to a higher market price for QQQX as well.

 

 

 

The image featured for this article is © PIKSEL from Getty Images and utah778 from Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Every Retiree Should Own
Gerelyn Terzo | Jul 11, 2025

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Every Retiree Should Own

When it comes time to retire, one of the biggest shocks people face is needing more income than they expected.…
Need $15,000 Passive Income? Buy These Dividend Stocks
John Seetoo | Aug 31, 2024

Need $15,000 Passive Income? Buy These Dividend Stocks

24/7 Wall Street Insights Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEF) trade like stocks but provide comparable performance to their Open-End Mutual Fund…
The 2 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
Rich Duprey | Jun 5, 2025

The 2 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

Dividend investing offers one of the best strategies for building wealth by generating passive income through regular payments from companies…
QQQI vs. JEPQ: Which ETF is the True Dividend King?
John Seetoo | Jun 10, 2025

QQQI vs. JEPQ: Which ETF is the True Dividend King?

Seven of the top largest S&P 500 stocks by market cap are tech industry companies that have been dubbed “The…
Get Paid 10%+ a Year? These Monthly Dividend Stocks Actually Deliver
John Seetoo | Jun 17, 2025

Get Paid 10%+ a Year? These Monthly Dividend Stocks Actually Deliver

Back in the 1980’s, Drexel Burnham Lambert pioneered the use of high yielding “junk” bonds for a number of leveraged…
Unlock a 22% Yield With This Bitcoin-Powered Covered Call ETF
Rich Duprey | Jul 26, 2025

Unlock a 22% Yield With This Bitcoin-Powered Covered Call ETF

Covered call exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) have become a popular choice for income-seeking investors, offering high dividend yields by selling call options…
Need $8,000 Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 9 Dividend Stocks
John Seetoo | Jul 22, 2024

Need $8,000 Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 9 Dividend Stocks

24/7 Wall Street Insights Inflation is alive and thriving; a woman’s recent comparison of a 30 item Walmart shopping list…
2 Fidelity ETFs to Buy in May to Generate Big Passive Income In Retirement
Rich Duprey | Apr 30, 2025

2 Fidelity ETFs to Buy in May to Generate Big Passive Income In Retirement

Dividend stock investing is a cornerstone for retirees seeking reliable passive income, offering steady cash flow to supplement Social Security…
Retirees Are Snapping Up These 3 High-Dividend ProShares ETFs Aggressively
John Seetoo | Jul 30, 2025

Retirees Are Snapping Up These 3 High-Dividend ProShares ETFs Aggressively

“Bulls Make Money. Bears Make Money. Pigs Get Slaughtered.” This popular Wall Street maxim reflects the mindset of traders: while…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 3,343,867
+$13.48
+11.25%
$133.33
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 9,511,409
+$1.82
+7.19%
$27.06
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 22,881,950
+$2.49
+5.44%
$48.30
+$10.23
+5.42%
$198.93
Skyworks Solutions
SWKS Vol: 2,065,276
+$4.28
+5.42%
$83.23

Top Losing Stocks

Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 40,591,143
-$1.00
5.43%
$17.35
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 1,997,447
-$2.68
4.34%
$58.98
Lennar
LEN Vol: 3,265,119
-$4.95
3.89%
$122.37
United Airlines
UAL Vol: 4,504,752
-$3.85
3.62%
$102.46
Church & Dwight
CHD Vol: 1,259,713
-$3.10
3.43%
$87.25