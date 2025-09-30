S&P 500
6,654.40
-0.20%
Dow Jones
46,204.40
-0.31%
Nasdaq 100
24,584.50
-0.19%
Russell 2000
2,420.70
-0.54%
FTSE 100
9,349.30
+0.35%
Nikkei 225
44,693.60
-1.03%
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Home > Investing > BSTZ vs QQQX For Income Seeking Retirees

Investing

BSTZ vs QQQX For Income Seeking Retirees

BSTZ vs QQQX For Income Seeking Retirees

By John Seetoo

Sep 30, 2025  |  Updated 2:26 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Retirees are the biggest income focused individual investor demographic, with Baby Boomer aged retirees cumulatively totalling over 73 million.

  • CEFs and ETFs focused on cutting edge sectors of technology, medicine, and others are often structured to appeal to younger investors more familiar with those sectors’ latest breakthroughs.

  • Provided that an investment product can satisfy concerns about risk and provides the income a retiree is seeking, there’s no reason for them not to add it to their portfolio.

  • Are you ahead or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute – learn more here.(Sponsor)

The Baby Boomer generation has an unusual relationship with technology. Due to the huge strides made with digital technology, computers, smart phones, A.I., and all other associated telecommunications and information processing they entail, there is a somewhat unfair stereotype that a majority of seniors are Luddites and still living exclusively in the analog realm. 

Besides the fact that most of the people who built the current architecture, i.e., Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Larry Ellison, et al. are all Boomers themselves, a silent but sizable percentage of seniors are actually quite comfortable with digital technology. For example, according such sources as Tech Times and Herosmyth :

  • 68% of Boomers owned smart phones, with nearly the same number also owning laptop or desktop computers.
  • 90% of Boomers have shopped online, with 79% of them in their 60s and 72% of them in their 70s. 
  • 68% of Boomers use social media,
  • 30% of Boomers are comfortable using A.I.

Comfort Levels are All Subjective

Frustrated stressed senior couple paying expensive bills, taxes, insurance fees online, discussing budget problems, too high expenses, money spending, bad news, scam, using laptop
fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Risk tolerance and intellectual comfort levels with different investment vehicles are totally subjective criteria and defy easy categorization by age, race, or occupation.

As much as marketers love to use statistics and demographics to categorize different targeted groups with select marketing criteria, these are only gross generalizations. The attraction of big data marketing has been to get granular with each user’s individual preferences, lies, and dislikes – and investment products are no exception.

Conventional wisdom usually holds that younger people are much more prone to invest in riskier products – perhaps due to the folly of youth – yet, when April’s market plunge in the wake of President Trump’s reciprocal tariff policies gave Gen-Z a taste of the bear market, a surprising percentage of them have become more conservative investors. As a result, although it may hold for a plurality, it’s not fair to assume that a tech fund would not appeal to a majority of retirees due to their complexity and unfamiliar company portfolio, vs. a more conventional index fund.  The BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NYSE: BSTZ) and the Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) are two such examples.

As a Closed End Fund (CEF) from multi trillion asset management behemoth BlackRock, BSTZ is a one of a kind fund: 

  • Unlike most closed end funds that invest in other public companies, BSTZ carries a roughly 60/40 ratio mix of private companies to public ones. 
  • All the stocks are in the technology sector, and some of the portfolio’s largest positions are in privately held companies, such as AI firm Databricks, China’s Bytedance (owner of TikTok), and fintech Klarna, which is expecting its IPO in 2026. 
  • In addition, BSTZ deploys a covered call strategy that delivers over $12 per year in dividends.
  • Perhaps due to its experimental structure and design, BSZT has an expiration date scheduled in 2031, albeit subject to extension with an option towards perpetuity. 

QQQX was one of the first covered call CEFs. Designed to track the Nasdaq 100 Index, QQQX has an 18-year track record of consistent growth and dividend yields. Its conservative call option strategy helps to mitigate inherent volatility in the technology overweighted Nasdaq 100 Index without over reduction of upside gains from the index’s bullish trajectory. 

A side-by-side comparison of the two appears as thus, based on market price at the time of this writing:

Category

BSTZ

QQQX

Yield

11.61%

8.18%

Average Option Coverage

30-40%

56%

Mkt. Price/NAV

$22.19/$24.19

$27.37/$29.77

Premium NAV discount

-8.27%

-8.18%

Average Daily Volume

245,630 shares

115,371 shares

Number of Securities

82

206

Net Assets

$1.663 billion

$1.423 billion

Expense Ratio

1.48%

0.89%

1-Year Return

29.45%

19.66%

3-Year Return

14.85%

18.44%

5-Year Return

6.15%

11.03%

A CEF For Retirees Depends On The Profile Of the Retiree In Question

kali9 / E+ via Getty Images

An individual retiree’s investment criteria and comfort levels are a much greater determinant of his or her investment choices than demographic categories.

When viewed objectively, income seeking retirees may find either or both CEFs attractive for their portfolios. The primary criteria in individual comfort level and risk tolerance, a totally subjective criteria that can’t be easily quantified by age, race, background, or other categories. 

With that in mind, here are some potential choice scenarios:

  • Investors solely looking for the higher yield, regardless of risk, will prefer BSTZ, which still offers a roughly 3 points higher yield after factoring in expense ratio differentials.
  • If the investor in question wants consistent growth along with solid yields, QQQX will be preferable, since BSTZ’s returns have a 23 point differential between 1 and 5 years, vs. an 8 point differential for QQQX in the same period. 
  • Investors who like the idea of pre-IPO exposure to companies with high growth potential will prefer BSTZ, which offers private equity fund type exposure with public stock market liquidity and a chunky dividend. 
  • Some investors may wish to take a small amount of both BSTZ and QQQX for diversification purposes, given that they are so different from one another.

 

The image featured for this article is © insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

BSTZ vs QQQX: Which Closed End Fund Is Better?
John Seetoo | Sep 29, 2025

BSTZ vs QQQX: Which Closed End Fund Is Better?

Different Strokes For Different Folks Sly and the Family Stone were a disruptive force in the music industry in the…
Are BSTZ’s 11% Dividends A Good Choice For Retirees?
John Seetoo | Sep 23, 2025

Are BSTZ’s 11% Dividends A Good Choice For Retirees?

Baby Boomers are the biggest retiree US demographic within retiree history. Roughly 4 million Americans will turn 65 by 2027,…
Blackrock’s Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) Pays 11.9% Dividends
John Seetoo | Sep 20, 2025

Blackrock’s Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) Pays 11.9% Dividends

Blade Runner (1982) was a sci-fi noir film starring Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer that has since become hailed as…
Are QQQX 8% Dividends Good For Retirees?
John Seetoo | Sep 22, 2025

Are QQQX 8% Dividends Good For Retirees?

Although covered call ETFs and CEFs are all the rage, the first ones in the industry actually launched in 2004,…
How Does BSTZ Pay Nearly Triple Treasuries? (11.9% Yield)
John Seetoo | Sep 16, 2025

How Does BSTZ Pay Nearly Triple Treasuries? (11.9% Yield)

For the past century, dividends from stocks or bonds were primarily of interest to older, conservative investors who had made…
Meet BSTZ, The Mysterious Fund Paying 11% Dividends
John Seetoo | Sep 18, 2025

Meet BSTZ, The Mysterious Fund Paying 11% Dividends

Although Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) have received a much higher degree of publicity of late, one can find that Closed…
The typical American millionaire says you need nearly $4 million to retire comfortably
John Seetoo | Nov 17, 2024

The typical American millionaire says you need nearly $4 million to retire comfortably

The subjectivity of a question like “How much is enough?” is often predicated on demographic expectations. Statisticians and data analysts…
High-Yield Munis vs. Taxable Bonds: 4 ETFs for Different Income Needs
John Seetoo | Mar 11, 2025

High-Yield Munis vs. Taxable Bonds: 4 ETFs for Different Income Needs

Income-oriented investors, including lots of retirees, often switch their portfolios from a growth focus to an income-based one once they…
These 10 Dividend Stocks are Generating $6,000 in Annual Dividend Income
John Seetoo | Nov 5, 2024

These 10 Dividend Stocks are Generating $6,000 in Annual Dividend Income

24/7 Wall Street Insights Dividend stocks offer some of the most flexible options to suit investors of all types who…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 2,457,013
+$3.00
+5.39%
$58.67
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 4,195,733
+$5.79
+4.96%
$122.53
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 1,971,471
+$1.20
+4.43%
$28.29
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 1,444,569
+$3.50
+4.42%
$82.63
Pfizer
PFE Vol: 36,228,455
+$1.04
+4.34%
$24.89

Top Losing Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,641,839
-$5.59
6.43%
$81.30
Capital One
COF Vol: 1,310,571
-$11.22
5.02%
$212.38
Synchrony Financial
SYF Vol: 830,120
-$3.41
4.64%
$69.92
Schlumberger
SLB Vol: 2,335,822
-$1.54
4.37%
$33.58
Paychex
PAYX Vol: 2,124,299
-$5.49
4.27%
$123.04