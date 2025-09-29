BSTZ vs QQQX: Which Closed End Fund Is Better?

Investing
By
John Seetoo
Sep 29, 2025 | Updated 2:26 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Sly and the Family Stone’s #1 Billboard Chart hit, “Everyday People” introduced the lyric line, “Different strokes for different folks” into the lexicon of everyday conversation.
Sly and the Family Stone were a disruptive force in the music industry in the 1960s. It was the first multiplatinum selling band to defy categorization, as its multiethnic members fused R&B, Gospel, Rock & Roll, and Jazz elements into both hit singles and albums. They broke the color barrier, sold records to people of all races, and even performed at Woodstock.
The songs of Sly and the Family Stone viewed the world through a spirit of human connection, and color blindness, much in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream about “being judged by the content of one’s character instead of the color of their skin. Their 1968 Billboard #1 hit single, “Everyday People” is still one of the most recognized songs of the era, and it put the term, “different strokes for different folks” into common vernacular.
“Different strokes for different folks” is a term that is pretty much applicable to all people from all walks of life regarding personal preferences. As such, this extends to investments as well. Since Closed End Funds (CEF) come in all manners of configurations to suit investors of all backgrounds and risk tolerances, it can be difficult to objectively compare two (2) disparate types that are geared for totally different markets. Case in point: The BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NYSE: BSTZ) and the Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX).
BSTZ and QQQX are very different CEFs intended to be marketed to very disparate demographic investor groups.
On the surface, BSTZ and QQQX are as different as can be. Although both CEFs derive their dividends from a covered call strategy and trade at a discount to NAV, that is where the similarities end:
BSTZ is a limited term technology CEF that has metamorphosed into a de facto private equity technology fund with a double-digit dividend, thanks to the clout of issuer BlackRock and its $12.5-15 billion AUM, the largest manager on the planet.
QQQX is one of the oldest covered call funds, with inception in 2007. It tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, and delivers a consistent dividend as well. It is issued by Nuveen, which was founded in 1898 as a municipal underwriter, and has weathered the Wall Street roller-coaster for 127 years.
A side-by-side comparison of the two appears as thus, based on market price at the time of this writing:
Category
BSTZ
QQQX
Yield
11.57%
8.15%
Average Option Coverage
30-40%
56%
Mkt. Price/NAV
$22.55/$24.57
$27.49/$29.95
Premium NAV discount
-8.22%
-8.21%
Average Daily Volume
244,173 shares
117,246 shares
Number of Securities
82
206
Net Assets
$1.689 billion
$1.423 billion
Expense Ratio
1.48%
0.89%
1-Year Return
29.45%
19.66%
3-Year Return
14.85%
18.44%
5-Year Return
6.15%
11.03%
There are ways to cross market investment products to other demographics apart from their primary ones, in much the same way Sly Stone and Prince were able to do so in the music industry to multiplatinum success.
The pioneering records of Sly and The Family Stone provided the music industry with one of the most audacious examples of how cross-pollination of genres could become commercially successful, by selling millions of records to both rock and R&B fans alike, along with jazz aficionados. This was a template that would be later followed to mega platinum success by Prince.
BSTZ was created for technology minded investors. The covered call dividend strategy was likely intended as a risk offset, since technology is historically a very volatile sector. Dividends became even more crucial for risk mitigation as BSTZ became more deeply enmeshed in investing in private technology companies like TikTok parent Bytedance, AI firm Databricks, and pre-IPO companies like Klarna. Their private status and relative illiquidity compared to publicly traded stocks are usually the sole province of institutional investors, so BSTZ’s private sector tech exposure has since become a cache with Gen-Z investors.
QQQX is very much akin to other Nasdaq 100 ETFs and CEFs, with the added conservative dividend kicker for income purposes. Its steady growth record, combined with its solid income component, has made it appealing to retirees and investors who avoid rolling the dice on their holdings.
That said, there are some opportunities for cross-marketing demographically between both CEFs.
There is certainly nothing wrong with “Different strokes for different folks”, and there are obviously some designs of investment vehicles that are better for some markets than for others. However, like Sly Stone and Prince, there are ways to appeal to both camps, so bridging a “never the twain shall meet” chasm can be accomplished with the right approach.
The image featured for this article is © Evening Standard / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Latest Podcast Episode
AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros
62 min
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
Baby Boomers are the biggest retiree US demographic within retiree history. Roughly 4 million Americans will turn 65 by 2027,…
Blade Runner (1982) was a sci-fi noir film starring Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer that has since become hailed as…
Although Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) have received a much higher degree of publicity of late, one can find that Closed…
Although covered call ETFs and CEFs are all the rage, the first ones in the industry actually launched in 2004,…
For the past century, dividends from stocks or bonds were primarily of interest to older, conservative investors who had made…
The popular Netflix series Cobra Kai revived The Karate Kid film franchise and served to fully flesh out previously established…
The Monday, April 29, 2024 installment of The Wall Street Journal featured an article titled, “Priced Out of the American…
24/7 Wall Street Insights Dividend stocks offer some of the most flexible options to suit investors of all types who…
During the current inflationary climate, prices are soaring and buying power is diminishing. Augmenting household incomes to cover regular costs…