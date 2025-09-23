Can Root, Inc. (ROOT) Stock Get Back to $175 in 2025?

Investing
Conservative investors might prefer to own shares of traditional insurance companies like Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR), and that’s fine. However, if you’re more adventurous, you might choose to look into modern disrupters like Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP), Hippo (NYSE:HIPO), and the subject of today’s analysis, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT).
There are risks to investing in high-tech insurance plays, but the potential rewards could be substantial. As we’ll discover, ROOT stock has traded much higher than its current price, which raises the question of whether a rebound is in store.
At the same time, investors shouldn’t over-focus on the share price. It’s wise to investigate the company’s financials and the value proposition of Root, Inc., which looks positive overall.
To sum it up, Root, Inc.’s shareholders have experienced thrills and spills over the past 12 months. It was only a year ago that ROOT stock traded near $40; by April 2025, it had broken above $175.
Then, Root, Inc. stock seemingly ran out of steam; currently, it’s priced between $100 and $105. The billion-dollar question, then, is whether ROOT stock can reclaim its former glory at the $175 level.
That’s a tall order from a mathematical standpoint. It’s a 42.9% drop from $175 to $100, but it’s a 75% climb from $100 back to $175.
It’s nice to imagine ROOT stock surging 75% and revisiting $175 by the end of this year. Yet, that’s asking a lot of the stock and pretty soon, there will only be three months left in 2025.
Therefore, just based on the mathematics, investors might choose to be more realistic with their time frame. Perhaps Root, Inc. stock can get back to $175 in a year or two if the company’s valuation isn’t too stretched.
There are plenty of valuation metrics, but today we can use a time-tested yardstick, the trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. This old standby should provide us with a quick-and-dirty measure of Root, Inc.’s valuation.
As of the morning of September 23, Root, Inc. had a P/E ratio of 20.02x. This already sounds reasonable, especially during a time when some technology-driven businesses have P/E ratios above 50x.
Just to make a comparison, rival tech-focused insurance business Trupanion has a sky-high P/E ratio of 178.52x. Meanwhile, Lemonade and Hippo don’t have P/E ratios since neither of those two companies was profitable overall during the past 12 months.
Consequently, Root, Inc. doesn’t appear to be over-valued at all, especially when compared to the company’s insurance-tech peers. Still, value seekers should want to know if Root, Inc. is a financially stable business. We can answer this question easily enough with a bit of research and data digging, so let’s forge ahead with that now.
ROOT stock may be on a downturn, but this isn’t necessarily a reflection of the company’s fundamentals. As it turns out, Root, Inc.’s most recently released financial report indicates notable improvement.
For the three months that ended on June 30, 2025, Root, Inc. grew its revenue 32.4% year over year from $298.2 million to $382.9 million. That’s an impressive outcome during a time of tariff-related market jitters.
Turning to the bottom line, Root, Inc. reported net income totaling $22 million. That’s a whole lot better than the company’s $7.8 million net loss from the year-earlier quarter.
Additionally, Root, Inc. appears to have improved its liquidity position in recent months. To be more specific, the company’s cash and cash equivalents increased by 7% from $599.3 million as of December 31, 2024, to $641.4 million as of June 30, 2025.
All in all, Root, Inc. is on solid financial ground and doesn’t appear to be too richly valued. Granted, Root, Inc. doesn’t have a lengthy history like Allstate and Progressive do, but risk-tolerant investors can confidently give ROOT stock a try.
After zooming to $175 very quickly, Root, Inc. probably just needed to cool down for a while. There are no glaring red flags to suggest that the company is in serious trouble.
Thus, Root, Inc.’s shareholders can be optimistic but also need to be realistic. $175 is very likely in the cards for ROOT stock, but don’t assume that it will get there by the end of 2025.
Instead, feel free to hold your shares and keep tabs on Root, Inc.’s valuation and financials. Be patient, and by all means, mitigate your risk by only maintaining a small position size in Root, Inc. stock.
