SoFi (SOFI) Stock: Is the Wild Run a One-and-Done?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points SOFI stock’s price and valuation may appear to be stretched.

Nevertheless, SoFi’s financial growth suggests that SOFI stock probably still has room to run.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Can a stock that has already gained hundreds of percentage points keep moving higher? Or, has SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock run out of gas in September 2025?

That’s the billion-dollar question today as fintech firm and fascinating neo-bank SoFi Technologies continues to draw the attention of audacious investors. In the wake of a massive multi-month run-up, price predictions for SOFI stock run the gamut from cheerful to pessimistic.

Fortunately, the financial data can provide clues concerning the long-term path for SOFI stock. Barring an unexpected event, the evidence suggests that SoFi Technologies will continue to rake in the revenue and disrupt banking as we know it.

An Amazing Run for SOFI Stock

It’s amazing, when you really think about it, to see SOFI stock in the $25 area. Just take a glance at the stock’s recent price action and I’m sure you’ll agree.

If you can believe it, SOFI stock has rallied 66% year-to-date and 262% over the past year. Suffice it to say, SoFi Technologies stock has easily outperformed other banking-sector stocks like Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Momentum or “momo” traders might look at the SOFI stock chart and celebrate the huge gains. On the other hand, value investors may express concerns that SoFi Technologies stock is overextended and due for a pullback.

It’s true that SOFI stock has stalled somewhat during the past several weeks. Moreover, SoFi Technologies’ trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 51x may raise valuation concerns.

Yet, SoFi Technologies’ share price and P/E ratio don’t tell the full story. An up-and-coming business can have a fairly elevated P/E ratio for a very long time while the stock price just keeps on climbing.

Besides, as the old Benjamin Graham/Warren Buffett saying goes, price is what you pay but value is what you actually get. Just maybe, SOFI stock could still offer a good value if SoFi Technologies is in a solid financial position.

SoFi Continues to Innovate

Years ago, SoFi Technologies disrupted the world of banking with a multi-feature personal finance app. SoFi challenged the old-school banking paradigms of Visa and Mastercard by offering an app-first lending, saving, and investing platform for young bankers.

Now, SoFi Technologies continues to innovate with a growing list of intriguing exchange traded funds (ETFs). This doesn’t fully account for the melt-up in SOFI stock, but it’s evidence that SoFi Technologies hasn’t lost its disruptive edge in 2025.

In case you’re curious, SoFi Technologies has had four ETFs for a while and recently added a fifth one. Here’s a summary of SoFi’s five currently available ETFs:

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY): Includes the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies

(NYSEARCA:SFY): Includes the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX): Focuses on 500 selected U.S. mid-cap firms

(NYSEARCA:SFYX): Focuses on 500 selected U.S. mid-cap firms SoFi Social 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF): Involves 50 “socially-selected stocks that are weighted by the conviction of” SoFi Technologies’ “investment community”

(NYSEARCA:SFYF): Involves 50 “socially-selected stocks that are weighted by the conviction of” SoFi Technologies’ “investment community” SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA): Combines U.S. government bonds and options-trading strategies to “generate monthly dividend income”

(NYSEARCA:THTA): Combines U.S. government bonds and options-trading strategies to “generate monthly dividend income” SoFi Agentic AI ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIQ): A relatively new fund that tracks businesses immersed in artificial intelligence (AI) and human-decision interaction

It’s too soon for SoFi Technologies to declare victory with its suite of ETFs. Nonetheless, investors should monitor SoFi’s upcoming earnings reports to see if the company’s ETFs can fulfill their potential as major revenue generators.

The Growth Is in the Numbers

For more clues that SoFi Technologies can justify its valuation, we can peruse the company’s most recently disclosed quarterly financial figures. In the end, we’ll discover some highly encouraging data points that weigh in the SOFI stock bulls’ favor.

For the three months that ended on June 30, 2025, SoFi Technologies reported net revenue totaling $854.944 million. That’s 42.8% higher than the $598.618 million that SoFi generated in the year-earlier quarter.

During the same time period, SoFi Technologies’ net income catapulted from $17.404 million to $97.263 million. This represents an improvement of more than 450% — not too shabby, you must admit.

To be fair, I did notice a moderate decrease in SoFi Technologies’ cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025 ($2.123 billion) versus December 31, 2024 ($2.538 billion). Still, SoFi isn’t cash-poor by any means, and the company’s top-line and bottom-line growth paint a positive picture overall.

Therefore, I’m not ready to declare SOFI stock a has-been that’s about to correct to the downside. Sure, it’s sensible to keep tabs on SoFi Technologies’ valuation and the stock’s price movements. However, as the company continues to innovate and keep its financials on firm footing, SoFi should provide value to its shareholders for the foreseeable future.