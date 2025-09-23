Plug Power’s Dramatic 9-Day Rally Looks Like a Classic Short Squeeze

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Plug Power (PLUG) is on a nine-day 88% surge higher, marking a 284% rebound from its 52-week low.

The current stock frenzy screams a classic short squeeze is in effect — expect a post-covering plunge soon.

A Meteoric Rise Fueled by Frenzy, Not Fundamentals

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares have been on a tear, climbing for nine straight sessions and surging 88% from a low of $1.41 to $2.65 per share. Today, PLUG stock is up another 12%, pushing toward $3.00 per share.

This isn’t just a rebound — it’s a full-throated rally. From its 52-week low of $0.92 per share in May, PLUG is now up a staggering 284%, turning heads in the alternative energy space.

The recent run higher is not based on any new wins, but rather tangential benefits from interest rate cuts and Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) $100 billion investment in OpenAI, which reminds everyone how much energy data centers consume.

PLUG did sign a new multi-year supply deal with a leading U.S.-based industrial gas partner — but that was back in July — and it also reported upbeat second-quarter earnings last month showing 21% revenue growth to $174 million amid rising hydrogen demand.

Although all of these milestones indicate potential progress in the hydrogen economy, they are either old news or not directly related to PLUG itself today. Rather, what we’re witnessing now has all the hallmarks of a classic short squeeze: skyrocketing prices forcing bears to cover, amplifying the upward spiral in a self-reinforcing loop.

A Rollercoaster of Hype, Heights, and Hard Falls

Plug Power has long been the darling — and disappointment — of clean energy investors. Since going public in 1999, its stock has soared to dizzying heights on whispers of a hydrogen revolution, only to crash harder each time reality bites.

Management’s playbook hasn’t helped. They’ve mastered the art of capitalizing on PLUG’s euphoric spikes, routinely diluting shareholders with secondary offerings. In 2021 alone, Plug raised over $1 billion through stock sales at inflated prices, flooding the market and eroding per-share value. Last year, investors were diluted by another $700 million equity raise amid a brief rally, leaving holders nursing wounds as shares tanked anew.

It’s a pattern of promising the moon, pumping the stock, then printing shares like confetti. Savvy investors have seen this movie before. The real driver now is likely short sellers scrambling to cover positions as losses mount.

The Squeeze’s Smoking Gun

Plug Power’s short interest stands at a hefty 30.66% of the float, with 349.05 million shares sold short — up 2.2% from July. That’s a mountain of bets against PLUG, covering roughly 5.1 days of average trading volume ( anything over seven days is considered a lot).

When shorts face margin calls amid an 88% nine-day surge, panic buying ensues, rocketing prices higher and trapping more bears. Historical squeezes like GameStop (NYSE:GME) in 2021 showed how this dynamic can defy gravity — until it doesn’t.

If this is indeed a short squeeze, count on the stock returning to earth with a thud. Once the covering wave crests, sellers flood back in, and gravity reasserts. Meanwhile, as shares climb, watch for management to strike again with another dilutive offering that further pressures the stock price.

Key Takeaway

Plug Power has always been long on potential but short on execution — a hydrogen pioneer that’s teased profitability for decades without delivering. It remains unprofitable today, posting negative gross margins of 31% in Q2 despite revenue gains, with positive EBITDA eyed no sooner than Q4 of 2026.

Perhaps this time Plug Power will scale production, get policy tailwinds, and gain real traction to finally unlock value, but it must prove itself first. Investors should avoid chasing this run-up as latecomers often buy the top and sell the bottom. You’ll likely snag shares cheaper soon anyway after the squeeze pops.

If you want alternative energy exposure in your portfolio, seek out proven plays like Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), a solar inverter leader with consistent profits and 60% year-over-year Q2 adjusted EPS growth, or First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), which is churning out positive earnings on thin-film panels. These will deliver green gains without the gut-wrenching drama Plug Power delivers.