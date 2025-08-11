Live: Will Plug Power (PLUG) Move After Tonight's Earnings? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Plug Power targets green hydrogen production ramp-up to drive revenue growth in Q2 2025

Investors eye cost reductions and policy clarity amid persistent profitability challenges.

Stock volatility expected as market weighs execution against macro headwinds.

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reports its Q2 2025 earnings after market close today, as it pushes to scale its green hydrogen ecosystem amid a volatile energy transition landscape. After a challenging 2024 marked by revenue shortfalls and significant EPS misses, the company is under pressure to demonstrate progress in hydrogen production and cost efficiencies. Investors are focused on updates regarding the Georgia and Louisiana plants, policy support for hydrogen incentives, and partnerships with major clients like Amazon and Walmart. With the stock trading near multi-year lows, today’s report could be a catalyst for a rebound or further scrutiny.

What to Expect

Revenue : $157.97 million.

EPS (GAAP): -$0.16.

And full-year estimates are currently set at:

FY 2025 Revenue : $727.01 million.

FY 2025 EPS: -$0.61.

Compared to Q2 2024’s revenue of $143.35 million and EPS of -$0.34, consensus expects a 10.20% revenue increase and a 52.94% EPS improvement, reflecting anticipated production gains and cost discipline, though losses remain substantial.

Key Areas to Watch

Green Hydrogen Production Scale-Up : Management emphasized operational progress at the Georgia and Louisiana hydrogen plants as critical to revenue growth. Investors will watch for updates on output levels and whether Plug can meet its target of 15 tons per day at Georgia by year-end. Delays or underperformance could erode confidence, while exceeding targets would signal operational maturity.

Cost Reduction Initiatives : Plug highlighted efforts to improve margins through supply chain optimizations and lower electrolyzer costs. Clarity on gross margin trends, especially after Q1’s negative margins, will be crucial. Investors will seek evidence of sustainable cost cuts to narrow the path to profitability amid high capital expenditures.

Policy and Incentive Clarity : The company noted reliance on U.S. clean energy incentives, particularly the 45V tax credit, to support economics. Updates on regulatory developments or new funding agreements could significantly impact long-term viability. Uncertainty around policy shifts, especially post-election, remains a key risk for investor sentiment.

Customer Contracts and Deployments : Partnerships with Amazon, Walmart, and Airbus were cited as growth drivers. Investors will look for details on new contracts or expanded deployments, particularly in material handling and stationary power. Strong order flow could offset concerns about execution risks and bolster revenue projections.

Cash Burn and Liquidity: Management acknowledged high cash burn but pointed to recent financing as a buffer. Investors will scrutinize cash reserves and burn rates, especially after 2024’s dilutive capital raises. Any guidance on achieving cash flow positivity by 2026 will be pivotal for stock stability.

