Buy, Sell or Hold: 3 Stocks Under $10 Up Over 100%

Key Points Cheap stocks lure unwitting investors with quick pops but hide execution failures.

Past highs don’t guarantee rebounds –fundamentals still rule.

Skip momentum plays and hunt proven cash flow instead.

Cheap stocks often trade at low prices for good reasons. They can signal underlying problems like weak growth, high debt, or outdated business models that investors have already priced in.

Stocks under $10 carry extra risk because they often come from companies the market has rejected, especially those that once traded far higher during better times. This rejection reflects doubts about their ability to recover.

Yet, bargains exist — undervalued assets tossed aside in broad sell-offs — the classic case of throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Unfortunately, the three stocks below fall into the former camp. Despite being under $10 and having risen over 100% from their 52-week lows, they deserve their low prices, and investors should avoid them at all costs.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), once a pandemic sensation with the stock topping $160 per share, has clawed back from a 52-week low of $4.25 to close yesterday at $8.68 per share, a 104% gain.

The rebound stems from cost-cutting measures, including layoffs and content rights deals that eased financial pressure, plus hype around a new CEO from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) bringing tech polish. Subscribers ticked up slightly in recent quarters, and adjusted EBITDA turned positive, fueling short-covering and retail trader buzz on social media.

But at current levels, the risks outweigh any momentum. Revenue keeps sliding — down 7.8% last fiscal year — with hardware sales tanking 18% as consumers ditch pricey bikes and treadmills after the pandemic lockdown. Connected fitness demand never fully returned, leaving Peloton with excess inventory and a bloated balance sheet.

Debt remains heavy at over $1.7 billion, and free cash flow is negative, burning through cash despite cuts. And it seems to have learned nothing as it will soon be introducing a $6,700 Tread+ treadmill, a 700% markup from basic models that screams tone-deaf pricing in a budget-conscious market.

Analysts peg fair value near $9, but with ongoing subscriber churn and no clear path to sustained profitability, another leg down to sub-$5 feels likely. Steer clear — this rebound is just a head fake.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI), an AI analytics firm targeting defense and logistics, has rocketed 428% from its 52-week low of $1.38 to about $7.27 per share. The surge ties to a wave of government deals, like AI orchestration for U.S. Navy maritime ops at UNITAS 2025 and airport security pilots, riding the broader AI defense spending boom. Partnerships with Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) added credibility, sparking a 51% monthly pop and high options volume as speculators piled in.

Still, buying now is a trap. Revenue grew a measly 2% to $158 million last year, while net losses exploded 318% to $296 million, thanks to R&D bloat and acquisition digestion. The company trades at 17 times sales — steep for a firm with razor-thin margins and $150 million in debt. Q2 showed an 18% revenue dip, and forecasts call for wider losses of $0.41 per share this year.

Wall Street’s “Strong Buy” label comes from just three analysts, ignoring execution risks in a crowded AI field where giants like Palantir dominate. Volatility is brutal — BBAI has a beta over 3 — and with no profitability until maybe 2027, this rally could evaporate on missed contracts or rate hikes. It’s momentum without meat, making BBAI stock a pass.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), a hydrogen fuel cell pioneer, has doubled 312% from its 52-week low of $0.69 to $2.83 per share. The lift came from green hydrogen plant milestones, like delivering electrolyzers to Galp‘s refinery, and a $1 billion stock sales pact for liquidity. Broader clean energy tailwinds, including tax credit tweaks in the OBBBA, boosted sentiment.

Yet, the stock is surging 33% higher this morning with no clear catalyst — likely a short squeeze after Friday’s HC Wainwright upgrade doubling its target to $7. No news accounts for its rise today, underscoring how technicals, not fundamentals, drive it.

Losses hit $2.1 billion last year on $900 million revenue, with negative gross margins and $1.4 billion cash burn. Even with cost cuts targeting breakeven next quarter, dilution from share offerings erodes value — shares outstanding are up 20% from last year. Hydrogen adoption lags, facing cheap natural gas competition, and Plug’s 25-year profit drought persists.

At 6.7 times sales, it’s overvalued for a serial diluter with beta 2.26. The squeeze may fade fast, dragging shares back to $1 so investors would be wise to avoid this volatile trap.

Cheap stocks signal market doubt for a reason. Under $10 names amplify volatility and dilution risks. True gems emerge from panic sells, but these are overhyped traps.