Bill Ackman’s 3 Largest Stocks Are Interesting Picks, But This One Is Definitely Worth Buying

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Bill Ackman is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing investors I follow. There are a number of key reasons for this, from his high-profile feuds with other large money managers (ahem, Carl Icahn and Herbalife) to his political views he’s very willing to share.

Key Points Bill Ackman is undoubtedly one of the more divisive figures in terms of billionaire money mangers around.

That said, he’s had a number of big winners over the years – here are three of his largest bets right now in this current climate.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

So, undoubtedly Ackman can be viewed as a divisive figure (to say the least) in terms of billionaire money managers. That said, I do think there is significant value in looking at Ackman’s portfolio vis his primary fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.. Because for as many seemingly big flubs as he’s had in the past, he’s also had a remarkable track record of picking winning stocks from time to time.

Adding to this thesis, his portfolio remains highly concentrated. Here are Ackman’s top three holdings, which account for more than 50% of his overall portfolio.

Uber (UBER)

Ride-sharing and food delivery giant Uber (NASDAQ:UBER) has continued to see strong growth, as consumers look for ways to bypass high insurance and auto loan rates by going without a vehicle (or an extra auto) in this era of rising prices for seemingly everything.

While the company’s delivery platform has seen more subdued growth of late, Uber’s core ride sharing platform continues to see strong growth, with around 23% constant currency growth seen year over year in the company’s recent results. Additionally, what most investors like about Uber’s underlying model is the capital-light nature of this business, with a highly scalable infrastructure in place to handle millions (or billions) of additional rides at little extra cost.

As the thesis has unfolded around economies of scale and overall scalability, Uber’s valuation has continued to soar. This is a company that’s used its excess cash flow (driven by price hikes in the post-pandemic era) to buy back shares in significant fashion, with Uber’s latest $20 billion share repurchase authorization seen as a harbinger of what’s to come.

Over the long-term, I think UBER stock look attractive here with a price-earnings ratio around 17-times, and the potential for a future dividend. Ackman looks to be right on this one, and it’s good he’s made this company his top pick.

Brookfield Corporation (BN)

Another top blue-chip giant Ackman appears to remain very bullish on is Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN).

As a very diversified alternative asset manager, what Brookfield invests in are companies and sectors which are typically very difficult or costly for the average investor to get exposure to. Thus, Brookfield is often viewed by some investors as the premier way to gain alternative asset exposure. I think that’s a solid thesis, and it’s clear that Ackman and other big-named investors are following along on this trend, with the view that higher demand for companies in this space is likely to materialize over time.

With strong EPS growth in recent quarter in the mid-teens range expected to expand to around the 30% level in 2026 as Brookfield’s core businesses produce outsized profitability, there’s a growth angle to this play as well. And at a forward price-earnings ratio of just 14-times, Brookfield is a defensive strategic play I think provides the right risk-reward mix in this current environment.

Restaurant Brands (QSR)

Coming in third place in Pershing Square’s portfolio, albeit with a weighting of more than 11% (a significant holding) is Canada-based fast food giant Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR).

The parent company of Tim Horton’s, Burger King, Popeye’s, and a range of other banners, Restaurant Brands has been relative stable in recent years. After surging in the post-pandemic environment, much of this stock’s recent moves has been sideways. That said, with a healthy dividend yield and share buyback platform, I think the sub-par growth this stock has seen in the past could revert to some positive momentum in the future.

Much of my thesis really boils down to the trade-down effect. With where prices are now, and how significantly consumers have been impacted by inflation, those looking to eat away from home are likely to move down the ladder to the various fast food options Restaurant Brands provides. And with a much better valuation multiple today than a year or two ago, I’d make the argument that Restaurant Brands is poised for a big move higher at some point in the next few years.

These three picks certainly stand out to me as solid long-term plays, and I like the direction Ackman has gone in overweighting these positions in his portfolio.