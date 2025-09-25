S&P 500
Stock Market Live September 25: S&P 500 (VOO) Tumbles on Improved Jobs Report
Home > Investing > Royal Caribbean Is About To Pay Shareholders 33% More In Dividends

Investing

Royal Caribbean Is About To Pay Shareholders 33% More In Dividends

Royal Caribbean Is About To Pay Shareholders 33% More In Dividends

By Joel South

Sep 25, 2025  |  Updated 11:39 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is rewarding its shareholders with a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, a robust 33% increase from the prior $0.75 payout. Declared on September 10, 2025, this dividend is payable on October 13, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business today, September 25, 2025 (the ex-dividend date). The hike reflects the cruise line’s strong post-pandemic recovery, driven by record bookings, consistent earnings beats, and innovative fleet expansions.

The stock has climbed 42.23% year-to-date and an impressive 410.37% over five years, outpacing the S&P 500’s roughly 20-25% annual average. 

Why Investors Like Dividends

Dividend stocks offer dual benefits. Investors value dividend payers for their total return potential, combining capital gains with income. For a high-growth stock like RCL, reinvested dividends amplify long-term gains, especially in a recovering travel sector. Additionally, dividends provide a steady passive income stream, appealing to those diversifying revenue or planning financial independence, even as RCL balances payouts with reinvestment in new ships and destinations.

Building Dividend Momentum

Royal Caribbean is accelerating shareholder rewards post-hiatus.
Unlike Dividend Aristocrats (stocks that pay and increase dividends for 25 or more straight years) RCL’s dividend journey reflects travel’s cyclical nature. Suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic, it resumed in June 2022 at $0.26, then climbed steadily: $0.40 in Q3 2024, $0.55 in Q4 2024, $0.75 in Q1 and Q2 2025, and now $1.00—a 280%+ increase from the resumption level over three years. The current yield of 1.22% lags the S&P 500’s 1.3% but suits its growth profile. Since resuming, shares have climbed over 300%, pairing income with significant appreciation.

What Wall Street Thinks About the Stock

Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Royal Caribbean Group, with a consensus “Outperform” rating (1.73 on a 1-5 scale, where 1 is Strong Buy and 5 is Strong Sell). Based on the latest data from 21 analysts, here’s a summary of key estimates for 2025 and beyond:

Metric
2024 Actual
2025 Estimate
2026 Estimate
Growth YoY (2025)
High/Low Range (2025)
Notes
EPS (GAAP)
$11.04
$15.65
$18.82
+42%
$15.56 / $15.66
Normalized GAAP EPS; Q3 2025 at $5.55-$5.65
Cash EPS
$17.34
$25.27
$32.45
+46%
$25.17 / $25.38
Excludes non-cash items
Revenue
$16.30B
$19.62B
$19.75B
+20%
$19.62B / $19.62B
Driven by bookings; Q3 at $5.55B
EBITDA
$5.69B
$6.99B
$7.04B
+23%
$6.89B / $7.00B
Reflects operational efficiencies
Net Income (excl.)
$2.73B
$4.29B
$4.34B
+57%
$4.29B / $4.29B
Excludes one-time items
Free Cash Flow
$0.90B
$1.62B
$1.68B
+80%
N/A
Supports dividends and buybacks
Price Target (12-Mo)
N/A
$358.93
N/A
+10% upside
$290 / $420
From current ~$326

These projections highlight RCL’s expected earnings surge, supported by fleet expansions and premium pricing power, though risks like fuel costs and economic slowdowns remain.

The image featured for this article is © Matt Cardy / Getty Images News via Getty Images

