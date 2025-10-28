Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Down 7% After Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Strong profitability, higher dividends, and share buybacks underscore robust demand and management confidence for 2026.

Royal Caribbean beat on EPS but missed slightly on revenue amid weather-related disruptions and Labadee closure.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) reported third-quarter earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on revenue, sending shares reeling after earnings, down 7.53%. The cruise operator posted adjusted EPS of $5.75, topping the $5.68 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $5.14 billion, falling short of the $5.17 billion expectation.

Profitability Surges Amid Strong Demand

The real story here is the bottom line. Net income climbed 44% year over year to $1.6 billion, a significant jump that reflects both pricing power and cost discipline. Operating income grew 4.2% to $1.70 billion, showing the company is converting higher prices into actual profit.

Load factor hit 112%, meaning the company filled more than capacity through overbooking practices (standard in the industry). Net yields rose 2.8% year over year, a measure of revenue per available berth that signals strong demand. CEO Jason Liberty noted the company is “seeing strong momentum across our business, powered by accelerated demand, growing loyalty, and guest satisfaction that is at all-time highs.” I’d keep an eye on that last part. All-time high satisfaction scores are rare and suggest pricing increases aren’t driving away customers.

Cash ballooned 76% year over year to $735 million, giving the company more flexibility for shareholder returns and debt reduction. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 33% to $1.00 per share and repurchased 1.3 million shares for $345 million, actions that reflect management confidence in forward earnings.

Revenue Miss and Weather Headwinds

The revenue shortfall of $30 million warrants attention. The company cited adverse weather and the temporary closure of Labadee, Haiti (a popular private island destination) as factors. These are largely temporary issues, but they did clip top-line growth to 10.4% year over year.

The question is whether demand remains strong enough to push through these operational disruptions. Management’s commentary suggests yes, but the revenue miss shows execution challenges remain.

Numbers That Matter

The earnings growth rate outpaced revenue growth by a wide margin, reflecting operational leverage and cost management. That margin expansion is what separates a good quarter from a great one.

Management Signals Confidence for 2026

Liberty struck a cautiously optimistic tone looking ahead. “While it’s still early in the planning process, our strong booked position gives us confidence for 2026 and beyond,” he said. The company also announced the opening of Royal Beach Club Santorini in 2026, a move that signals expansion plans remain intact despite near-term uncertainty.

Full-year 2025 guidance calls for EPS of $15.58 to $15.63, representing 32% year-over-year growth. Net yields are expected to increase 3.5% to 4.0% for the full year. Notably, the company guided for noncapital expenses excluding fuel to be essentially flat year over year, suggesting cost discipline will remain a focus.