Ethereum vs. XRP: Which Cryptocurrency Has More Room to Run?

Investing
By
Joey Frenette
Sep 29, 2025 | Updated 9:05 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
For crypto investors looking to go above and beyond Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) for greater diversification or just more upside potential (at the cost of downside risk), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) are more than worth looking into. Year to date, these two smaller cryptocurrencies have actually outperformed Bitcoin, with Ethereum and XRP both gaining around 20% versus Bitcoin’s modest 16% rise.
With the recent correction in Bitcoin and the relative near-term outperformance by ETH and XRP, should investors consider spreading their bets more broadly across the crypto market? Or is it best to stick with the leader, even as shares begin to fluctuate around $100,000-120,000?
Though I’m not against sticking with BTC, given that other cryptocurrencies tend to be highly correlated with its performance, I do think that those with the willingness to embrace more risk may wish to consider nibbling on the likes of an Ethereum or an XRP. But which up-and-comer has more room to run? Let’s find out.
Ethereum may be outpacing Bitcoin modestly so far this year, but time will tell if the outperformance will last. Undoubtedly, ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) have made crypto investing far more accessible to a broader range of investors. With the rise of Ethereum ETFs, it’s become just as convenient to bet on the number-two crypto as Bitcoin.
Given how far Ethereum has come in recent years, with its network upgrades and the government’s embrace of the crypto asset class as a whole (it’s not just about Bitcoin anymore), I see a fairly strong case for owning a bit of Ethereum alongside Bitcoin. As decentralized finance picks up momentum, it’s tough to tell how much higher Ethereum can fly relative to the likes of Bitcoin.
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee is a notable bull on Ethereum, going as far as to say the cryptocurrency can rise to a whopping $60,000 over the long term. That represents 1,500% upside from current levels. And while I wouldn’t be so quick to subscribe to Lee’s long-term price target, given how tricky it can be to predict the movement of a hyper-volatile asset whose price is determined by a profound number of variables, I do understand the bull case. Lee has high hopes for emerging technologies built on top of Ethereum.
While Lee is a massive bull, there are also some pundits out there who are skeptical. Notably, Andrew Kang thinks Lee’s forecast is “deeply flawed,” going as far as to say it’s “financially illiterate.”
I have no idea how things will pan out for Ethereum over the long haul. Its applications for next-gen use cases are intriguing, but that alone doesn’t make Ethereum worth buying up with both hands, expecting multi-bagger gains. Who knows? Perhaps it’s another crypto ecosystem that emerges as a big winner.
Although I’m skeptical about sky-high long-term price targets, like Lee’s, I do see considerable room for growth.
At $2 and change per token, XRP stands out as more enticing for smaller retail investors out there. Add the explosive 372% past-year gain, which blew Ethereum out of the water, into the equation, and I think having a little bit of XRP sprinkled over a crypto portfolio can make a lot of sense.
As always, though, check in with your financial adviser and ask them about cryptocurrencies and how they can benefit the risk/reward profile of your portfolio. With XRP ETFs likely on the horizon, we could witness considerable inflows, similar to those enjoyed by Ethereum and Bitcoin.
Add the potential for central banks to start viewing cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin as a reserve asset, and I think there’s certainly an enticing bull-case scenario for crypto traders to get behind. Personally, I wouldn’t look to chase XRP after a hot past-year rally. Perhaps a pullback could be the time to give XRP a second look if you’re keen on adding it.
The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.
Latest Podcast Episode
AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros
62 min
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
The cryptocurrency scene has really boomed for the summer, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) leading the way higher while newly-public crypto infrastructure…
The Biden administration has been critical of crypto, with banks hesitant, regulators aggressive, and adoption slowing. However, a Trump presidency…
Many crypto investors rejoiced when Donald Trump embraced the asset class, promising to make the United States the “crypto capital…
The price of Bitcoin has really taken off post-election, as investors and traders place their bets on a seemingly more…
Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is among the top cryptocurrency projects I haven’t really had the chance to dive too deep into here…
Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have opened up the door to the masses who want exposure to the red-hot cryptocurrency without…
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have been under a modest amount of pressure in recent months. Though the weakness may…
With some pretty outlandish Bitcoin price forecasts floating around out there, it’s not hard to imagine that the many Bitcoin…
Some investors have been turning to alternative assets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) to power up their portfolios and beat the market.…