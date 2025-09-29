S&P 500
6,676.20
+0.33%
Dow Jones
46,294.00
-0.04%
Nasdaq 100
24,717.50
+0.73%
Russell 2000
2,435.81
+0.06%
FTSE 100
9,326.60
+0.08%
Nikkei 225
45,277.60
-0.55%
Stock Market Live September 29: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Mergers & Acquisitions News
Home > Investing > Ethereum vs. XRP: Which Cryptocurrency Has More Room to Run?

Investing

Ethereum vs. XRP: Which Cryptocurrency Has More Room to Run?

Ethereum vs. XRP: Which Cryptocurrency Has More Room to Run?

By Joey Frenette

Sep 29, 2025  |  Updated 9:05 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

For crypto investors looking to go above and beyond Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) for greater diversification or just more upside potential (at the cost of downside risk), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) and XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) are more than worth looking into. Year to date, these two smaller cryptocurrencies have actually outperformed Bitcoin, with Ethereum and XRP both gaining around 20% versus Bitcoin’s modest 16% rise.

With the recent correction in Bitcoin and the relative near-term outperformance by ETH and XRP, should investors consider spreading their bets more broadly across the crypto market? Or is it best to stick with the leader, even as shares begin to fluctuate around $100,000-120,000?

Though I’m not against sticking with BTC, given that other cryptocurrencies tend to be highly correlated with its performance, I do think that those with the willingness to embrace more risk may wish to consider nibbling on the likes of an Ethereum or an XRP. But which up-and-comer has more room to run? Let’s find out.

Key Points

  • Ethereum and XRP stand out as worthy cryptos to consider diversifying beyond Bitcoin.
  • ETH and XRP have been hotter so far this year, but which crypto has a higher ceiling for growth?
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The case for Ethereum

Ethereum may be outpacing Bitcoin modestly so far this year, but time will tell if the outperformance will last. Undoubtedly, ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) have made crypto investing far more accessible to a broader range of investors. With the rise of Ethereum ETFs, it’s become just as convenient to bet on the number-two crypto as Bitcoin.

Given how far Ethereum has come in recent years, with its network upgrades and the government’s embrace of the crypto asset class as a whole (it’s not just about Bitcoin anymore), I see a fairly strong case for owning a bit of Ethereum alongside Bitcoin. As decentralized finance picks up momentum, it’s tough to tell how much higher Ethereum can fly relative to the likes of Bitcoin.

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee is a notable bull on Ethereum, going as far as to say the cryptocurrency can rise to a whopping $60,000 over the long term. That represents 1,500% upside from current levels. And while I wouldn’t be so quick to subscribe to Lee’s long-term price target, given how tricky it can be to predict the movement of a hyper-volatile asset whose price is determined by a profound number of variables, I do understand the bull case. Lee has high hopes for emerging technologies built on top of Ethereum.

While Lee is a massive bull, there are also some pundits out there who are skeptical. Notably, Andrew Kang thinks Lee’s forecast is “deeply flawed,” going as far as to say it’s “financially illiterate.”

I have no idea how things will pan out for Ethereum over the long haul. Its applications for next-gen use cases are intriguing, but that alone doesn’t make Ethereum worth buying up with both hands, expecting multi-bagger gains. Who knows? Perhaps it’s another crypto ecosystem that emerges as a big winner.

Although I’m skeptical about sky-high long-term price targets, like Lee’s, I do see considerable room for growth.

The case for XRP

At $2 and change per token, XRP stands out as more enticing for smaller retail investors out there. Add the explosive 372% past-year gain, which blew Ethereum out of the water, into the equation, and I think having a little bit of XRP sprinkled over a crypto portfolio can make a lot of sense.

As always, though, check in with your financial adviser and ask them about cryptocurrencies and how they can benefit the risk/reward profile of your portfolio. With XRP ETFs likely on the horizon, we could witness considerable inflows, similar to those enjoyed by Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Add the potential for central banks to start viewing cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin as a reserve asset, and I think there’s certainly an enticing bull-case scenario for crypto traders to get behind. Personally, I wouldn’t look to chase XRP after a hot past-year rally. Perhaps a pullback could be the time to give XRP a second look if you’re keen on adding it.

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Is ADA a Path to Wealth or Is ETH the Smarter Bet?
Joey Frenette | Jul 29, 2025

Is ADA a Path to Wealth or Is ETH the Smarter Bet?

The cryptocurrency scene has really boomed for the summer, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) leading the way higher while newly-public crypto infrastructure…
The Only 3 Cryptos Long-Term Defensive Investors Should Own
Chris MacDonald | Aug 18, 2024

The Only 3 Cryptos Long-Term Defensive Investors Should Own

The Biden administration has been critical of crypto, with banks hesitant, regulators aggressive, and adoption slowing. However, a Trump presidency…
Donald Trump promised to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world” – here’s what he’s done so far
Joey Frenette | Apr 6, 2025

Donald Trump promised to make the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world” – here’s what he’s done so far

Many crypto investors rejoiced when Donald Trump embraced the asset class, promising to make the United States the “crypto capital…
Kevin O’Leary predicts that Bitcoin will hit this price long before the holiday season
Joey Frenette | Nov 20, 2024

Kevin O’Leary predicts that Bitcoin will hit this price long before the holiday season

The price of Bitcoin has really taken off post-election, as investors and traders place their bets on a seemingly more…
If You Invested $1,000 in Solana When It Launched, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today
Chris MacDonald | Oct 15, 2024

If You Invested $1,000 in Solana When It Launched, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is among the top cryptocurrency projects I haven’t really had the chance to dive too deep into here…
Bitcoin ETFs Were All the Rage in 2024, Will This Other Crypto ETF Outperform This Year?
Joey Frenette | Feb 4, 2025

Bitcoin ETFs Were All the Rage in 2024, Will This Other Crypto ETF Outperform This Year?

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have opened up the door to the masses who want exposure to the red-hot cryptocurrency without…
MARA vs RIOT: Which Stock is Better
Joey Frenette | Oct 7, 2024

MARA vs RIOT: Which Stock is Better

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have been under a modest amount of pressure in recent months. Though the weakness may…
I Don’t Agree with the Bitcoin Bulls on Everything, but They Nail These 2 Points
Joey Frenette | Feb 1, 2025

I Don’t Agree with the Bitcoin Bulls on Everything, but They Nail These 2 Points

With some pretty outlandish Bitcoin price forecasts floating around out there, it’s not hard to imagine that the many Bitcoin…
3 Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin’s (BTC) $110k Run
Marc Guberti | Sep 5, 2025

3 Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin’s (BTC) $110k Run

Some investors have been turning to alternative assets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) to power up their portfolios and beat the market.…

Top Gaining Stocks

Western Digital
WDC Vol: 1,975,907
+$9.87
+9.23%
$116.75
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 595,183
+$15.49
+7.12%
$233.00
Electronic Arts
EA Vol: 6,111,595
+$9.52
+4.92%
$202.87
Kellanova
K Vol: 1,808,528
+$3.70
+4.75%
$81.64
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 4,750,045
+$6.13
+3.90%
$163.40

Top Losing Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 27,261,258
-$1.36
3.82%
$34.15
APA
APA Vol: 456,803
-$0.86
3.48%
$23.83
Williams Sonoma
WSM Vol: 71,522
-$5.96
2.96%
$195.39
ConocoPhillips
COP Vol: 377,974
-$2.84
2.88%
$95.64
Vistra
VST Vol: 1,344,057
-$5.25
2.53%
$201.97