Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

After the market closed on September 9th, Synposys (Nasdaq: SNPS) reported fiscal Q3 earnings that shocked Wall Street. The company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.39, which were below expectations of $3.75 per share. Looking forward, the company’s outlook for Q4 was an even bigger miss. The company guided to Q4 earnings of $2.76-$2.80, well below expectations of $4.14.
Synopsys has been one of the most successful companies over the past decade. Adjusted earnings grew every single year, rising from $2.53 in 2014 to $13.20 in 2024. Yet the company, which is broadly seen as an AI beneficiary, was now projecting normalized earnings to drop in 2025 despite a boom across the broader semiconductor space.
In this segment from 24/7 Wall St.’s AI Investor Podcast, technology analyst Eric Bleeker deconstructs what happened in Synopsys’ recent quarter. He also answers the most important question following their surprising earnings miss: Is this a temporary issue or should long-term investors reconsider owning Synposys?
Here’s a summary of the key points from this discussion:
Here’s a lightly edited transcript of the above segment:
Austin Smith:I want to talk about Synopsys, an electronic design automation company. This company provides software for designing semiconductors and chips, similar to AutoCAD in its industry. As demand for specialized and custom chips from companies like Nvidia, Amazon, and Google increases, Synopsys seems well-positioned. However, there has been a massive disappointment in their recent earnings report.
Eric Bleeker:
Synopsys’ earnings were disappointing amidst a generally positive market atmosphere in recent weeks.
Their earnings missed expectations for the prior quarter, and they lowered their forecast for the next quarter. Initially, the stock reacted by dropping 15 to 20%, which is typical for such news, but it plummeted more than 35% the next day, from $620 to $365 or so at the bottom.
This was one of the largest earnings reactions I’ve seen. Since then, the stock has bounced back, gaining 13% on September 11th. It later saw further gains due to news of Nvidia’s investment in Intel.
We have been steering away from companies with significant exposure to China, especially those involved in chip manufacturing. Recently, news emerged that China has told its companies they cannot buy Nvidia chips. This situation has negatively impacted Synopsys, as their software was briefly limited in China. This has led customers to be cautious about returning to their software for fear of future restrictions.
Yet, the biggest issue for Synopsys is Intel. The new CEO of Intel, who previously led Cadence, has cut payments to Synopsys, which were previously significant. This shift could also lead to Intel sourcing more of its EDA software from Cadence, which would be another blow to Synposys.
The reaction to the earnings report was outsized. Synopsys’ stock dropped from $620 to $365, but as we record this, it is closer to $480, which seems more reasonable. This situation is a one-time setback due to excessive reliance on Intel and deals that lacked economic viability. The good news is that the long-term duopoly between Synopsys and Cadence remains strong, and the overall growth of semiconductors is still on track. This is a setback, but I believe Synopsys will be a winner over the next five years.
Austin Smith:
Who needs Game of Thrones when there is corporate drama like this? With Intel’s new strategies and Nvidia’s investment, there is plenty of excitement in the industry.
