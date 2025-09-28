These 3 Dividend ETFs Pay Monthly, But Also Have Big Upside Potential

Investing
By
Chris MacDonald
Sep 28, 2025 | Updated 11:47 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Creating passive income streams can take many forms. Investors can choose from a plethora of stocks, bonds, alternative assets (such as real estate) and other less-traditional options (including crypto, etc.) which can provide yield. Growing one’s asset value over time is great, but having something to show for this growth over time is also very valuable. For many of the smartest and most conservative investors out there (such as Warren Buffett), there’s a trend many will notice in dividend stocks and other income-producing assets often making up a larger share of their portfolios than the industry average.
Investors such as Buffett have also consistently invested in assets such as preferred stock, which allow for even greater yield and capital appreciation upside over the long-term.
However, I thought it would be interesting to look at a few top ETFs paying investors monthly, for those looking for very consistent income in retirement.
Here are a few top exchange traded fund (ETF) options for investors looking to create a meaningful passive income stream, while retaining the upside potential equities can provide. Indeed, over the long-term, investing in stocks has tended to provide a higher return that bonds and other fixed income assets, so these are the ETFs I’m looking at right now as a potential fit for my own portfolio.
Let’s kick this one off with a top ETF aimed at investors looking for a portfolio that includes some exposure to preferred stock, but also a broad array of income-producing securities.
The iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) is a top option for yield-seeking investors. That’s because this particular ETF provides investors with a hefty dividend yield of 6.5%, which is at least partially offset by its expense ratio of 0.45%. Now, normally I’d say such a high expense ratio would make such an ETF a non-starter. But investors will notice that with these three picks on my list, the expense ratios are higher across the board.
Some of that comes from the back-end processes that make monthly dividends possible. That’s the same for each of these funds.
What makes the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF different is this fund focuses on matching the performance and yield of the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index. This is an index of some of the best-quality market-cap-weighted preferred stocks, meaning investors get the kind of quality (and higher yields) many are looking for in this era of inflation.
By investing in the quality of companies within this portfolio, investors can maintain strong liquidity without having to take on excess risk. That’s the sort of profile I’m looking for right now, and given this ETF’s history of raising its distribution by 1-2% per year, this is a yield I think is worth locking in right now.
Next on this list of top ETFs to consider is one with an expense ratio that’s much closer to my wheelhouse, at around 0.16%.
The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) is among the most stable options for ETF investors looking for monthly income. This stability comes from the fact that the DIA ETF tracks the Dow Jones Index (as its name suggests), which consists of only the 30 largest blue chip companies in the U.S.
As such, this ETF provides a dividend yield 1.5%, which is much lower than what some investors may like to see. Now, this yield is still higher than what most index ETFs will offer – and that’s important. Those looking for a higher-income way to gain exposure to the Dow have a solid pick in this particular ETF.
Given the blue-chip nature of this fund’s holdings, those prioritizing capital preservation and stable and growing income can’t go wrong owning this name. It’s a top pick of mine for sure, and this is one I’m considering adding in short order.
Yet another ETF focused on providing investors with access to preferred securities, the Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) is just that – a portfolio of investment-grade U.S. preferred securities. This ETF’s portfolio has historically displayed lower correlation to broader equity markets, providing ballast during times of uncertainty. So, for those who are uncertain about what tomorrow brings, this ETF’s 5.9% dividend yield certainly looks attractive.
Now, this yield does come with an expense ratio right around 0.5%, so there’s a cost to acquiring a position in this ETF up front. But I think the outsized yield these preferred securities provide, as well as a long track record of dividend growth, position investors well for a future which may require much higher passive income to live comfortably.
With more than $5 billion in assets under management, and stable growth in the past, I think this is a top option that’s overlooked right now. If interest rates do come down, this ETF’s core holdings could see a significant increase in value. That’s something every investor should chew on.
The image featured for this article is © gopixa / Shutterstock.com
Latest Podcast Episode
AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros
62 min
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
These six exchange-traded funds are among the safest ways for investors to invest now to position themselves in a volatile…
These six top ETFs make sense for investors looking for dependable, often monthly instead of quarterly, distributions.
These five top ETFs offer high monthly payouts and reasonable expense ratios, and they trade at a discount to net…
Many investors in 2025 need dependable passive income, and one outstanding way to achieve this is to invest in exchange-traded…
Dividend stock investing offers a reliable path to passive income and long-term wealth creation, making it a cornerstone for many…
These five top ETFs have high dividend monthly payouts and reasonable expense ratios, and they trade at a discount to…
After over a decade of ultra-low yields, retirees are finding themselves much more comfortable due to Treasuries yielding sub-5% interest…
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
For investors looking to create meaningful and reliable income streams for retirement (or any other reason, for that matter), finding…