S&P 500
6,654.40
-0.20%
Dow Jones
46,204.40
-0.31%
Nasdaq 100
24,584.50
-0.19%
Russell 2000
2,420.70
-0.54%
FTSE 100
9,349.30
+0.35%
Nikkei 225
44,693.60
-1.03%
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Home > Investing > Nvidia Stock Heading to $250? Is This Target Realistic?

Investing

Nvidia Stock Heading to $250? Is This Target Realistic?

Nvidia Stock Heading to $250? Is This Target Realistic?

By Joey Frenette

Sep 30, 2025  |  Updated 8:53 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

It’s been a bumpier ride for shares of AI chip titan Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) over the past year, but the ride has been worth staying on, at least so far. With the stock up 50% in the past year or just over 31% year to date, the pace of gains has been relatively modest. Despite this, there are still more than a handful of bulls who view the nearly $4.5 trillion Magnificent Seven giant as having enough gas left in the tank to move the needle higher.

Indeed, it’s still been a hot year of growth, but given where expectations stood going into 2025, that translated to a decent, but not meteoric, first three quarters of gains. In any case, the GPU top dog has a ton of capital to invest in initiatives well beyond its own to capitalize on the AI boom as well as other rising tech trends, such as the Omniverse, robotics, and even quantum computing. Indeed, whenever Jensen Huang remarks on the state of quantum computing, the stocks in the space tend to react massively. 

Key Points

  • Nvidia stock might not be as scorching hot this year, but it’s tough to be anything but bullish as the firm invests in other AI bets.
  • It might not be all too long before NVDA stock hits the $6 trillion market cap level, especially if the AI trade is ready to sprint into 2026.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Nvidia has been making some big deals across the AI space of late. Don’t discount them.

With a handful of notable investments made by Nvidia in recent months, including the $100 billion stake in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, it seems like Nvidia is well-equipped to capture more of the upside from the software side of AI. If Nvidia does continue to make more such strategic bets, it’s about time that investors think of the firm as more than just a GPU maker. Now, Nvidia already has a powerful software ecosystem that’s fuelled momentum in its hardware business.

At the end of the day, you need good software and tools to make the most of the hardware. With the Nvidia Cosmos Platform showing early promise as an ecosystem ahead of the potential rise of physical AI, it seems like Jensen Huang and his team are already ready for the next wave and the wave after that. In any case, I think it’s Nvidia’s software lineup that helps spin the hardware flywheel as fast as it can go. 

With Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives recently setting his sights on a $6 trillion market cap and the next phase of the AI spending “wave,” I don’t think the current Street-high price target of $250 per share is unreasonable in the slightest. Perhaps the most striking thing that Ives said about Nvidia is that the firm may stand to benefit from a revenue “multiplier” effect from the amount of capital the GPU titan puts up. I couldn’t agree more.

Perhaps it’s Nvidia’s latest spending spree that could help drive upward momentum in the shares until its next big product works its way into a future quarter.

It’s not just about the OpenAI investment

It’s not just the $100 billion bet on Sam Altman’s OpenAI that makes Nvidia an even more powerful force in AI. The company’s big bet on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), I believe, is a fantastic deep-value bet that could pay off significantly as the sagging semi firm looks for help to get back on its feet. As Intel explores more investments from other tech titans across the AI scene, it’s looking like Intel’s future stands to be a lot brighter than just a few months ago. 

Undoubtedly, the big-league bets on OpenAI and Intel are going to be making headlines. However, it’s the deals that don’t get all too much coverage that also stand to be major difference makers over the long term. Take the relatively small $700 million Nscale deal or the slew of strategic bets under $1 billion (think LLM firms like Mistral AI and Cohere) the firm has made in recent years. Indeed, Nvidia has spread its chips quite nicely across the AI table. And with Jensen Huang likely giving his blessing to each one of the bets, I’d many of the smaller bets have the potential to stand out as a huge winner.

Many analysts are still pounding the table

It’s lonely to be in the camp that’s anything less than bullish these days, with Nvidia continuing to defy expectations while getting the AI investment crowd hyped up with recent investments. With Loop Capital hanging onto its $250 price target, which entails a 38% move from here, I’d be inclined to stay the course as the firm runs into what Loop sees as a “Golden Wave” as demand for AI chips and gear for data centers stays hotter for a while longer.

It’s not just superior chips that could cause Nvidia to keep growing faster than its much smaller rivals. Smart investments (like in OpenAI, Intel, and smaller, lesser-known LLM makers) and powerful software also make Nvidia an undisputed AI champion. Though NVDA stock may very well be on its way to $250, investors shouldn’t expect a smooth ride higher, especially if AI bubble fears amplify with every up day in markets.

The image featured for this article is © Shutterstock / Below the Sky

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Nvidia Stock Well on its way to $250–Here’s How it Gets There
Joey Frenette | Jul 18, 2025

Nvidia Stock Well on its way to $250–Here’s How it Gets There

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock keeps passing milestone after milestone. After surging past the $4 trillion market cap mark, some analysts are…
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Explains Why Developers Can’t Quit Nvidia
Joey Frenette | Jun 12, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Explains Why Developers Can’t Quit Nvidia

Just when you thought it was lights out for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock, the name soars right back, gaining more than…
Don’t Give up on Quantum Stocks. 2 Safer AI Stocks to Own
Joey Frenette | Feb 7, 2025

Don’t Give up on Quantum Stocks. 2 Safer AI Stocks to Own

I have a feeling we haven’t heard the last of the quantum computing trend. Even if the emerging technology is…
2 Stocks Still Worth Buying to Play Quantum Computing for the Long Haul
Joey Frenette | Jan 10, 2025

2 Stocks Still Worth Buying to Play Quantum Computing for the Long Haul

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang had some thoughts to share about the state of quantum computing, a forward-thinking innovation that…
Jensen Huang Just Put a $1 Trillion Price Tag on the AI Gold Rush
Joey Frenette | Jun 27, 2025

Jensen Huang Just Put a $1 Trillion Price Tag on the AI Gold Rush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) just pole-vaulted into first place in the market race after last week’s impressive surge of nearly 7%. Undoubtedly, it…
Rigetti Computing Wrecked After Nvidia CEO’s Comments on Quantum Computing
Rich Duprey | Jan 8, 2025

Rigetti Computing Wrecked After Nvidia CEO’s Comments on Quantum Computing

Thanks for nothing, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). CEO Jensen Huang lit the entire quantum computing sector on fire last night after saying…
2 Reasons To Love NVIDIA and 1 Red Flag To Watch
Joey Frenette | Sep 16, 2024

2 Reasons To Love NVIDIA and 1 Red Flag To Watch

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock will not be for the faint of heart dip-buyers seeking rapid recoveries. Undoubtedly, just because every past…
Is This the Real Quantum Computing Stock You Should Be Buying?
Rich Duprey | Jun 20, 2025

Is This the Real Quantum Computing Stock You Should Be Buying?

The Quantum Leap: A New Frontier for Investors Quantum computing leverages the principles of quantum mechanics, promising to revolutionize problem-solving…
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

After delivering banner years in 2023 and 2024, NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is once again seeing strong gains in 2025. The company’s…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 2,457,013
+$3.00
+5.39%
$58.67
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 4,195,733
+$5.79
+4.96%
$122.53
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 1,971,471
+$1.20
+4.43%
$28.29
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 1,444,569
+$3.50
+4.42%
$82.63
Pfizer
PFE Vol: 36,228,455
+$1.04
+4.34%
$24.89

Top Losing Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,641,839
-$5.59
6.43%
$81.30
Capital One
COF Vol: 1,310,571
-$11.22
5.02%
$212.38
Synchrony Financial
SYF Vol: 830,120
-$3.41
4.64%
$69.92
Schlumberger
SLB Vol: 2,335,822
-$1.54
4.37%
$33.58
Paychex
PAYX Vol: 2,124,299
-$5.49
4.27%
$123.04