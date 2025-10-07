NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang Sees OpenAI as Next Trillion-Dollar Company—Is He Right?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Whenever Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang makes a statement, everyone is sure to be talking about it for weeks on end. And, of course, some of his future-forward AI commentary is sure to make headlines. With the GPU maker continuing to fire on all cylinders ahead of its next big release cycle, questions linger as to what’s next for the AI boom.

After announcing plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, Huang expressed his enthusiasm for OpenAI, going as far as to predict that it’d be the next multi-trillion-dollar company while also remarking on the ChatGPT maker’s impressive growth rate. Indeed, with two of the biggest forces in this AI revolution partnering up in a deal that’s sure to be transformative, it’s hard not to grow euphoric about the state of the AI trade again.

Key Points OpenAI’s AI growth might take it all the way to a $1 trillion market cap. Don’t doubt Jensen Huang’s bold prediction as OpenAI secures another chip deal.

OpenAI’s new Sora app could disrupt the social media landscape. Meta is ready to go with its own similar product.

The Sora 2 model has improved greatly in just over a year. It’s only going to get better.

It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Steve Jennings / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

OpenAI’s partnership with AMD is also huge

More recently, OpenAI announced that it had also entered a multi-year partnership with Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), a move that sent shares of AMD rocketing close to 24% in a single trading session. With enough GPU support and a big vote of confidence from Jensen and Nvidia, I do think OpenAI may very well sport a valuation north of $1 trillion sooner than a lot of people think.

Of course, if we are in an AI bubble (I personally do not think we are in one), it could take a lot longer for OpenAI to rise through the market cap standings. Either way, I do believe that Huang’s seemingly outlandish prediction has a high chance of proving true, especially as OpenAI looks to lead the way in this fourth industrial revolution, not only with new large language models (think GPT-6), but new AI-powered apps and agentic AI technologies en route to an eventual artificial general intelligence (AGI).

With deals in the books for the two GPU titans, I think there isn’t much that’s stopping OpenAI from continuing its ascent and bringing the AI trade to new levels.

OpenAI’s Sora is a profound technology and one that could reignite AI hype

With Sam Altman’s OpenAI launching its AI-generated video social app Sora just last week on an invite-only basis, it feels like the ChatGPT-maker that kicked off the AI revolution is about to usher in a new era of AI applications, ones that could kick off another hype cycle and continued rally into year’s end.

After having spent a few hours with the Sora app, I must say it’s as impressive as it is entertaining. The Sora 2 model has improved over the Sora 1 model by leaps and bounds. It really is hard to believe how far the technology has advanced since Sora 1 debuted last year.

That said, the big question of copyright remains a giant question mark in these early stages. For now, it seems like the guardrails in place aren’t perfect. Either way, it’s going to be interesting to see where the Sora app heads next as it opens up to the world while a new wave of competition looks to get in on the AI-generated social app scene.

Of course, it’s too soon to tell if the Sora app, which runs on its latest Sora 2, is the start of something big. Leaping to the top spot on the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store, I think, is nothing short of encouraging.

Either way, it seems like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) isn’t willing to wait around, given all that there is to gain as AI looks to change the way we think about social media apps. With Meta also rolling out Vibes, a feed centered around AI-generated content, it seems like the AI social app boom is upon us.

The bottom line

Though it’s hard to know what the future holds for Sora and OpenAI, I think people should get ready for more AI-driven apps to start landing. Whether we’re talking about AgentKit, GPT-6, or something else that’s surprising, I do not doubt that OpenAI can continue its blistering growth rate as it seeks to uncover what its technology is capable of.

Also, if Sora 2 has advanced so much in just over a year, one can only wonder how much better the model will be next year and the year after that. At this pace, I can’t help but agree with Jensen when he speaks highly of OpenAI and its AI growth potential.