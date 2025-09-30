The Secret Winners in the AI Boom Nobody’s Talking About

Key Points Utilities as hidden AI winners : The explosive demand for electricity from AI data centers makes utilities prime beneficiaries, especially those near major hubs like Washington, Virginia, and emerging regions such as the Dakotas and Michigan.

Both large and regional utilities (e.g., Constellation, Duke, Southern, DTE, Black Hills) as well as natural gas providers and pipeline firms are expected to see long-term growth as AI drives massive infrastructure expansion.

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented demand for electricity, positioning utilities as some of the biggest long-term beneficiaries. Companies serving major data hub regions like Washington, Virginia, and even smaller, cheaper land areas such as Michigan and the Dakotas are expected to see significant growth. Much of this demand will be met by natural gas, with EQT and pipeline operators like Kinder Morgan playing a central role in supplying and transporting energy. Rising reliance on natural gas could help stabilize electricity costs, though prices are still expected to climb over the next several years. For investors, this creates opportunities across both large and regional utilities, as well as natural gas producers and infrastructure firms that will power AI’s growth for the next decade. In this video, Doug and Lee discuss a few potential beneficiaries in the AI boom that aren’t being discussed as much as others, and what potential investors should look for if they hope to find hidden gems of their own.

Doug McIntyre: Lee, to me the hidden winners in the AI boom are the utilities, because the need for electricity is going to be off the charts. You can’t even imagine. I mean, Eric Schmidt, who used to run Google said that 99% of all the electricity in the world would be used by AI after 2030. So who do you like in this space over the course of the next few years?

Lee Jackson: Well, we’re big fans of Constellation and the stock has just been on fire. But any, any utility that is based near the huge hubs for AI data centers is gonna work. So like, it, it, there’s a huge concentration in the Washington DC and Alexandria, Virginia area of data centers. Well, anybody that serves that area, which can be Constellation or it can be Duke or Southern Company that are all in based kind of in the southeastern part of the country, but there’s all also Entergy will probably be a player. And then the company, strangely enough, like, up in, where they’re building up in places like where they were building shale moves are now becoming data centers up in North and South Dakota up through that region. And there’s, there’s smaller utilities based up there that are probably gonna get a big chunk of that business. So it typically, if you can look in areas where they’re building these gigantic centers, that’s where the utilities are gonna do good because they’re gonna have to use natural gas. They’re just not gonna come up with enough from other sources.

Doug McIntyre: This is also a pollution play, but I mean, I’ll give people an example of why they should look at big utilities everywhere in the country. There will be a data center built in, a small township in northern Michigan just came out. It’s in the middle of nowhere. But the land is cheap and they have access to electricity. But the fact of the matter is, is that any large utility in the United States is going to be in the AI data center, uh, business because there’s too much demand. Any place they can find land and electricity. I mean, as you know, they just are putting up one in Louisiana.

Lee Jackson: It’s huge, like a whole county.

Doug McIntyre: Musk has one that is in the close to nowhere in Tennessee. So don’t, if you’re looking at utilities, don’t just look at ones that are near big cities. These guys are looking for places that aren’t near big cities where there’s a lot of real estate, cheap and electricity.

Lee Jackson: Yeah. I think, and if I, if I would’ve researched this, so I think there’s one out in, in North and South Dakota. I think it’s Black Hills, I think it’s BKH is the symbol and they cover like the whole state because you know, north and South Dakota population for both states combined is probably what, a million? Two million? And if, if there’s one in up North Michigan, DTE probably does have that business. So that’s who Detroit Edison is, is the symbol. DTE. Yeah, I think it’s Black Hills or, you know, is, is in North Dakota and it’s, I think BKH and they’re a small one in that area. But yeah, any place like look and see where these companies are building and then you’re gonna find out which local electricity provider, and again, most of it’s gonna be nat gas and one stock that we do like, if you’re looking for the nat gas provider is EQT. They are the big players and the ones to own and they pay a small dividend. But EQT is expected to be the big natural gas player going forward.

Doug McIntyre: And their CEO said last week that people who are residential electricity customers should look for a 35% increase in their electricity bills over the next few years unless natural gas is what’s being used to provide the electricity. So it’s like it’s a play to the audience. If you don’t want your electricity bill to go up, then everybody should go back to natural gas. We know it’s not that clean, but it’s gonna make sure that you can still afford your electricity.

Lee Jackson: Well, yeah, and the, the good thing for American citizens is we can, we have more natural gas in the lower 48 and of course in Alaska than anybody. And the president has made, you know, drilling for more when he said drill, baby drill, now he’s talking about drill for gas, baby drill, because that’s where we need it. And gas is still cheap. Three, three and a three and a quarter, 3.50. But that could double over the next couple of years. But also, some of the other big players are the people that move the gas. You know, the MLPs that structure and the nice thing about most of them, um, Kinder Morgan is one, they have huge pipelines that move gas and they have contracts that are locked in for years. So if you wanna play natural gas and utilities, you can do Kinder Morgan, which is KMI. You can do EQT or buy the utilities or buy all the above, but you’re right, that’s gonna be a huge growth area for the next 10 years.