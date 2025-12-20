Utilities Repriced for the AI Era, Monopoly Power Meets Surging Data Center Demand

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Lee and I discussed one of the most overlooked realities of artificial intelligence. None of it works without electricity. For a while, there was a belief that data centers could simply generate their own power through wind or small localized grids. As Lee quickly pointed out, that idea does not scale. Wind energy cannot reliably power a data center, let alone meet residential heating and lighting demand at the same time.

Why utilities suddenly matter again

We discussed how even large technology companies are being forced to work directly with utilities. Microsoft’s effort to restart Three Mile Island is a perfect example, and notably, it is being done in partnership with a utility, not independently. That reality is why utilities have moved from being an afterthought to becoming a core AI infrastructure investment.

Lee noted that utilities were one of the strongest-performing sectors earlier this year. Traditionally viewed as conservative, income-focused holdings, they suddenly surged as investors recognized the scale of incremental power demand coming from AI. More recently, utilities have pulled back roughly 10% during the broader market drawdown, pushing many names close to oversold levels.

Where the best opportunities are

Lee and I agreed that geography matters. Many of the largest and fastest-growing data centers are concentrated in the Southeast and Eastern United States, making utilities in those regions especially attractive. Among our preferred names is Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), which has significant exposure to fast-growing population centers and enterprise demand.

We also like Southern Company (NYSE: SO), another major Southeastern utility with regulated operations and predictable cash flows. Entergy (NYSE: ETR) stood out as well, particularly because of its footprint across Louisiana and the broader Gulf region, where major new data center construction is already underway. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) rounded out the list as a high-quality dividend payer with a strong regional monopoly and a yield north of 4%.

The monopoly advantage investors underestimate

I emphasized why utilities occupy such a unique place in the market. Unlike AI software companies, utilities are monopolies within their service territories. There is no competitive bidding war for customers once a utility controls a region. Lee summed it up perfectly by calling utilities the widest business moat in the history of the world. Nobody competes with them once they are established.

That monopoly status makes utilities fundamentally different from AI developers, where six or seven major players are all competing aggressively. Even if AI adoption takes longer than expected, utilities still benefit from secular demand drivers like population growth, extreme weather, and baseline residential and commercial usage.

How to approach buying now

We both agreed that investors should not rush in all at once. Legging into positions makes sense. Start with a partial position, watch how the stock trades, and add on weakness. Utilities are no longer just defensive holdings. The industry’s entire landscape has changed over the last five years, and AI has only accelerated that shift.

The takeaway was straightforward. Utilities are no longer boring. They are essential infrastructure for the AI economy, protected by regulation, supported by dividends, and positioned for long-term demand growth. For investors looking for a more stable way to participate in the AI buildout, this sector deserves serious attention.

