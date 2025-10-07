1 No-Brainer Stock-Split Stock to Buy With $2000

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points This stock-split stock is up 52% in 2025 and 81% in 12 months.

The stock has the potential to hit new highs and it has a dividend yield of 0.46%.

We are less than three months from 2026, and it can be safe to say that if you haven’t met your investment goals this year, there’s no need to panic. There are still plenty of stocks worth buying now that could take you closer to your annual investment goals. The market is rife with tariff fears and their impact on the economy. 2025 has been different; there’s been a lot of uncertainty in the market, and enough companies didn’t announce a stock split this year.

While stock splits do not change anything about the company, it becomes easier and more affordable for investors to own stocks. Whenever the demand is high, stock splits can become a way to build wealth. This is how stocks make you a millionaire.

Here’s one no-brainer stock-split stock to buy with $2,000 this month.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.(NASDAQ: IBKR) is based in Connecticut and has offices across the world. It has been around for five decades and offers trading services for stocks, bonds, options, futures, crypto, currencies, gold, and more. The company has a strong global presence and is well positioned for international expansion.

It has a reach across 36 countries and operates in 28 currencies. About 80% of its customers reside outside of the U.S., giving it a solid position in the global market. Interactive Brokers completed a 4-for-1 stock split this June, after a massive multiyear run. It was the first split since going public in 2007.

Since it operates electronically, it manages to keep the costs down and generate a solid profit margin. It is a pure-play brokerage business that runs on automation. As a result of the business structure, IBKR enjoys the best in-class profit margins. Strong fundamentals have boosted the stock’s valuation, and it could continue soaring in the near term.

Impressive fundamentals

Exchanging hands for $69, the stock is up 52% year-to-date and 87% in a year. If you missed out on the stock during the split, now is the time to load up on the top performer.

It reported an impressive second quarter, with a commission revenue of $516 million, a 27% year-over-year jump, and the net interest income hit a quarterly record of $860 million.

The brokerage added 250,000 net new accounts in the quarter. The daily active revenue trades jumped 49%, and the customer accounts in the quarter jumped 32%. It has incredible momentum in customer account growth. Notably, the company saw a 170% year-over-year jump in overnight trading volumes. The increased customer activity is also helping the business.

Its total daily average revenue trades saw a 47% jump in September to 3.86 million while the total number of client accounts reached 4.12 million in September. As the stock market continues to soar higher, IBKR is set to keep growing. Besides the impressive rally, Interactive Brokers is a dividend stock with a yield of 0.46%.

Growth stock with tremendous upside potential

The growth stock has an explosive upside potential and has reported an impressive 22.7% annual revenue growth in the last five years. It is set to continue winning market share in the near term.

Analysts are bullish on the stock. BMO Capital has an outperform rating with a price target of $82. The company has no long-term debt and is sitting on plenty of cash on hand.

While there is a risk of competition, Interactive Brokers has nailed the recipe for success through automation. It will be tough for any other brokerage to hit the same level of automation. IBKR is a profitable stock to own for the long term.