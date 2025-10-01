S&P 500
6,700.80
+0.26%
Dow Jones
46,433.40
+0.13%
Nasdaq 100
24,758.50
+0.40%
Russell 2000
2,436.25
+0.11%
FTSE 100
9,469.80
+0.84%
Nikkei 225
44,801.10
-0.23%
Stock Market Live October 1: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls as U.S. Government Shuts Down
Home > Investing > This 6.75%-Yielding Dividend Stock Can Gain 33%

Investing

This 6.75%-Yielding Dividend Stock Can Gain 33%

This 6.75%-Yielding Dividend Stock Can Gain 33%

By Joey Frenette

Oct 1, 2025  |  Updated 12:52 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Pfizer’s pricing deal with the Trump administration has been powering shares higher.
  • Wall Street bulls still see more upside ahead as the fallen pharma firm looks to gain ground it had lost since its COVID peak.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares are finally starting to attract attention after gaining close to 7% in a single trading session on news that it’s reached a pricing deal with the Trump administration. Indeed, this is the biggest up day for shares of PFE in recent memory. And while investors are upbeat on the pricing plan, I do think that income investors should focus on the longer-term opportunity at hand.

Indeed, the latest upswing in the ailing pharmaceutical stock has compressed the dividend yield by close to 0.5% in the past week. After the sudden surge, PFE stock boasts a smaller, but still attractive 6.75% dividend yield, and it’s a well-covered one.

TrumpRX has moved the needle for PFE stock. Could more similar deals be on the horizon for other drugmakers?

In any case, I think the latest spike in PFE stock is just the start of a sustained run back to higher levels, especially as “TrumpRX” looks to give Pfizer a much-needed boost after spending most of the last year falling further into the abyss. With Pfizer poised to slash prices on prescription drugs via Medicaid, the $145 billion pharma giant might take a bit of a margin hit. However, it’ll enjoy significant relief on tariffs over the next three years. Indeed, some drugs will see an 85% reduction in price, which is pretty massive.

On the surface, it looks like a win-win deal, but I do think that other pharma firms will follow in the footsteps of Pfizer, likely to land similar deals of their own. As such, I think the latest bounce in PFE stock has a good chance of being short-lived. Either way, investors may wish to punch their ticket on a fall closer to the $24 per-share range, as more analysts have the opportunity to chime in on a deal that could have sweeping industry-wide implications.

Perhaps the biggest reason to give PFE shares a second look is the rock-bottom valuation to be had. At the time of this writing, shares trade at 13.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) or around eight times forward P/E. That’s incredibly cheap. And with one of the more swollen dividend yields on the market, income investors might be tempted to board the deep-value pharma play in light of the TrumpRX deal.

Some very notable Wall Street bulls see shares of PFE gaining more ground from here

The biggest bull on Pfier stock has to be Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari, who holds onto a $34 per-share price target. Though it’ll be interesting to get his take following the TrumpRX deal, I can’t help but think he’ll grow even more upbeat. As a part of his current thesis, he thinks Pfizer is on track to save a great deal as its operational efficiency efforts look to pay off. Additionally, investments in U.S. manufacturing are a plus as the firm steers clear of tariffs.

Even after Tuesday’s sudden rally, PFE stock still has another 33% or so in upside from current levels, and that’s not including the near-7% dividend yield. Either way, I’d look for more Wall Street analysts to step forward with more upbeat views of the fallen pharma blue-chip following one of the biggest deals for the industry all year.

While the TrumpRX deal is a major positive, it won’t magically solve all of Pfizer’s issues. The firm has been acquiring its way to greater growth, with the most recent near-$5 billion deal punching the firm’s ticket to the weight-loss drug race, which has cooled off in a big way this year. As to whether Pfizer is overpaying for entry into hot corners of pharma remains the big question. In any case, investors should be mindful of the risks in chasing high-yield value plays, especially as they get off the canvas.

The image featured for this article is © Jeenah Moon / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Nvidia’s Key AI Biotech Stake a Buy Amid Innovation Surge?
Joey Frenette | Aug 8, 2025

Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Nvidia’s Key AI Biotech Stake a Buy Amid Innovation Surge?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) stock is one of those lesser-known mid-cap biotech plays that investors may be interested in buying on…
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6% That’ll Pay You to Wait
Joey Frenette | Jun 1, 2025

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 6% That’ll Pay You to Wait

High-yielding dividend stocks may not be the ticket to superior returns, but they can rank pretty high on the list…
Is It Time to Invest in Pfizer? Exploring its 7% Dividend Yield and Growth Potential
Joey Frenette | Jun 19, 2025

Is It Time to Invest in Pfizer? Exploring its 7% Dividend Yield and Growth Potential

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock is a biopharmaceutical firm that had a magnificent breakout in 2021 as the worst of the pandemic…
3 Monster Dividend Stocks Paying Over 5%
Joey Frenette | Mar 9, 2025

3 Monster Dividend Stocks Paying Over 5%

Passive income investors looking to get paid to navigate a more turbulent stock market should look to the many dividend…
Here Come the Fed Rate Cuts—3 Stocks That Could Benefit Most
Joey Frenette | Sep 18, 2025

Here Come the Fed Rate Cuts—3 Stocks That Could Benefit Most

With the Federal Reserve reducing interest rates by an unsurprising 25 bps on Wednesday, we’ve officially entered the next cycle…
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Hasn’t Been This Cheap in 13 Years. Time to Buy?
Rich Duprey | May 9, 2025

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Hasn’t Been This Cheap in 13 Years. Time to Buy?

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, but at $22.59 per share as of this writing, the…
2 Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy On the Cheap Right Now
Joey Frenette | Jul 20, 2025

2 Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy On the Cheap Right Now

The broad market is running hot, but a handful of blue-chip dividend stocks were playing from behind going into the…
Cisco vs. Home Depot: Which Dow Stock’s the Better Buy for Dividends and Defense?
Joey Frenette | Jun 23, 2025

Cisco vs. Home Depot: Which Dow Stock’s the Better Buy for Dividends and Defense?

Cisco (NADSAQ:CSCO) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) are more traditional value stocks that investors may wish to punch their ticket to…
100% Pharmaceutical Tariffs Are Here. Time to Buy These 3 Drugmakers
Rich Duprey | Oct 1, 2025

100% Pharmaceutical Tariffs Are Here. Time to Buy These 3 Drugmakers

Starting today, the U.S. imposed 100% tariffs on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical products that President Trump announced last…

Top Gaining Stocks

AES
AES Vol: 39,674,897
+$2.02
+15.31%
$15.18
Biogen
BIIB Vol: 1,764,523
+$10.99
+7.85%
$151.07
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 1,058,935
+$43.53
+7.74%
$605.80
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 25,011,971
+$12.88
+7.70%
$180.20
Thermo Fisher Scientific
TMO Vol: 3,003,354
+$36.96
+7.62%
$521.98

Top Losing Stocks

Corteva
CTVA Vol: 5,356,537
-$5.52
8.16%
$62.11
IDEXX Laboratories
IDXX Vol: 283,560
-$35.38
5.54%
$603.52
News Corp
NWS Vol: 954,111
-$1.76
5.09%
$32.79
Gartner
IT Vol: 1,148,741
-$12.89
4.90%
$249.98
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 4,344,155
-$1.33
4.75%
$26.59