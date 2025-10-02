These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Trouncing Growth Stocks And Pay Monthly!

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points These two monthly dividend stocks are outperforming most growth stocks.

The payout ratios are low and their dividends could get even more attractive.

Investors here have been getting paid monthly to outperform the market.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Most investors still equate dividends with sleepy quarterly payouts that barely outrun inflation, while the real action supposedly lives in high-octane growth stocks. That’s not always the case, and recent macroeconomic changes are expected to swing the pendulum the other way.

Some monthly dividend stocks have even managed to outperform growth stocks. Interest rate cuts could tip the scales in favor of dividend stocks as Treasury yields go down. Even a 3% dividend yield will look very generous if rate cuts continue as expected. Meanwhile, growth stocks are mostly sitting at nosebleed valuations, and any black swan event could lead to a mass exodus into safer dividend names like in 2022.

Here are two to keep an eye on.

Bird Construction (BIRDF)

Bird Construction is a Canadian construction company. It is not very well-known but has performed exceptionally well. Bird builds the unglamorous but essential projects that keep Canada moving, such as data centers, power lines, LNG terminals, long-term care facilities, and even film studios.

It covers a wide menu, and this has helped boost revenue from just $1.04 billion in 2019 to almost $2.4 billion in 2024. Profits increased by tenfold during the same period, and the backlog has ballooned. Per its Q2 2025 results, its backlog stood at CAD 4.6 billion.

The construction industry is rebounding in Canada and is expected to accelerate in the coming years. Many expect a boom in the next decade. Bird Construction’s 2025 revenue is expected to grow 7.7%, followed by 14.9% growth in 2026.

You’re paying just over 16 times earnings, so there’s more room for growth if management can sustain this level of growth. It is certainly possible to do so, considering the market cap of $1.2 billion is a fraction of the backlog.

BIRDF comes with a 2.79% dividend yield with a monthly payout frequency. Dividends are likely to grow more as the payout ratio is less than 42%. The stock is up 352% over the past five years.

EPR Properties (EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys and leases large, single-purpose properties that supply an “experience” rather than day-to-day necessities. Almost all of its invested capital is tied to entertainment and recreation.

It pays some of the highest monthly dividends and has a portfolio with a solid footing. Many fear its discretionary nature, and that is exactly what has kept EPR stock cheap for so long.

EPR stock is still down by over 25% from 2019 prices, but has been rebounding significantly. The environment looks increasingly rosier for REITs as interest rates come down and entertainment properties remain in demand.

I see more outperformance ahead once more investors realize that the 2020 underperformance was a one-off due to COVID. Recreational activities have rebounded and are continuing to bring in stable, growing profits for companies.

Dividends have also grown significantly, with the 3-year dividend growth rate at 31.4% annually. This is better than 92.5% of companies in the REITs industry.

EPR Properties posted $131.1 million in net interest losses last year, and once that debt burden goes down with more rate cuts, I expect the dividend payouts to only get better.

EPR stock is up almost 32% year-to-date, and it comes with a 6.07% forward dividend yield. The price to forward funds from operations (FFO) is just above 11 times. The FFO of $5.09 also comfortably covers the $3.54 dividend rate.