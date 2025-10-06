Discover 4 Wall Street Stocks with Double-Digit Yields

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points These four stocks are a great choice for double-digit yields that can generate monthly and or quarterly passive income.

Many of these names are already present in the REIT space, where a combination of factors is driving the higher yields.

Whether your goal is to retire sooner or generate passive income, these stocks worth considering adding to your portfolio.

It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

I think it goes without saying that everyone loves to make money—especially passive income—and it’s for this reason that dividend stocks are having a moment right now. It doesn’t matter if this activity is driven by retail investors and Reddit or those who are simply familiar with this investment style and want to cut back on how much they are working.

There is no question that the stock market has undergone bouts of volatility throughout 2025, which is especially true when you factor in global uncertainty around tariffs and trade. However, over the last few months, it appears that investors are shrugging off tariff concerns and focusing more on creating stable and steady income streams through dividend investments—especially with fixed income offering lower rates after the Federal Reserve enacted cut interest rates last month—its first time doing so since December 2024.

It’s for this reason that 24/7 Wall St. has compiled a list of four stocks that are offering double-digit yields. It doesn’t matter if you’re on track for retirement in the next year or two, or looking to create a passive income stream, or DRIP, and allow your dividend earnings to compound over the next few decades.

1. Two Harbors Investment Group

One of the largest hybrid mortgage REITs in the United States today, Two Harbors Investment Group (NYSE: TWO) specializes in mortgage-backed securities and mortgage servicing rights. This is basically an MSR business that serves as a stabilizer in the industry when rates rise and prepayments slow. MSRs are going to gain value, helping to balance out any losses from mortgage-backed securities.

Two Harbors currently manages around $4 billion in assets and has been public since 2009. With its scale and liquidity, it’s one of the more stable names in what is convincingly a more volatile sector. The stock is currently trading around $9.80 a share as of October 3, 2025, and offers a dividend yield between 14% and 16%.

Its last dividend date, set to be paid out on October 29, will pay 34 cents per share. Unfortunately, TWO is also down 4.21% on the year, so the investment here isn’t about growth, but about the high yield, and the cash payout has remained steady, making it a wise investment for those looking for passive income. You should consider TWO an investment for the future when the mortgage market stabilizes, and it’s likely to see more growth.

2. LyondellBasell

One of the world’s largest chemical manufacturers, LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), is best known for its work in chemical manufacturing, refining, and producing plastics. There is no question that this is a name with a global footprint, a $15 billion market cap, and the right kind of exposure to commodity cycles that makes it different from the mortgage/REIT plays also recommended here.

As of October 3, 2025, LYB is trading right around $49.47, and while it’s down on the year, it also has an 11.11% yield right now, and that’s hard to ignore. Also hard to ignore is the company’s $1.37 dividend payout, which shareholders received on Sept. 2, 2025. The company is estimating the same amount for its next payout on December 9, 2025, so this is a quarterly opportunity for passive income.

The high yield is arguably attributed to the fact that margins are swinging alongside energy costs, as well as the volatile cycles of chemicals and plastics. This is a great addition to have in a mixed-income portfolio.

3. Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is a specialty REIT that focuses primarily on commercial real estate loans. The company’s portfolio heavily focuses on multifamily housing, senior living facilities, and preferred equity structures.

The company’s success can also be attributed to its loans being offered at a floating rate, which has helped support its margins in a high-interest-rate environment. With a market cap of just over $100 million, there is no question that LFT is one of the smaller players in this space. However, at just $1.90 per share with a dividend of approximately $0.04 per quarter, it offers a yield of approximately 12.87%.

There is also no question that Lument Finance Trust is a higher risk bet for most investors, and it’s tied to commercial property. Still, if you believe that multifamily is going to hold up, the yield and low share price could make for a strong bet on the future, all while receiving a small piece of passive income right now.

4. Sunrise Realty Trust Inc

While Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) might not be a market giant with a market cap of $135 million, there’s certainly an argument to be made that it’s a balanced REIT well worth adding to a portfolio.

With its $10.12 share price and $1.00 in annual dividends per share, you’re looking at a 10% yield. Sunrise Realty has been public since 2011 and has already established a strong track record of payouts, even if its year-to-date performance is lagging so far in 2025.

The other good news is that, as a business development REIT, Sunrise has some flexibility in being able to put together structured deals. So, if you don’t mind a little bit of stomach churning on the share price, SUNS is going to offer you solid annual and quarterly dividend income. The best thing is not to think of Sunrise as a growth stock, but a steady paycheck.