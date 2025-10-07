2 Mid-Cap Growth Stocks Dan Loeb Bought Up Last Quarter

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) and Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) are two stocks Dan Loeb of Third Point, who is one of my favorite professional money managers to follow closely, recently purchased.

Just look underneath the hood of his portfolio, and you can see some very interesting names, many of which have impressive growth runways and reasonable (or perhaps unreasonably depressed) valuations. Perhaps most intriguingly, Loeb’s fund has some mid-cap gems, which might be a source of outsized long-term gains.

Key Points Dan Loeb and Third Point made some interesting moves in the second quarter. Investors might wish to follow their coattails.

SN and PRMB stand out as low-cost mid-cap hidden gems for value investors looking to diversify further.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Courtesy of Mike Edmisten via 24/7 Wall St.

SharkNinja

SharkNinja, has a relatively interesting name and one that growth investors should familiarize themselves with, given its disruption potential in the kitchen and around the home. The company makes home appliances and various other handy products under the Shark and Ninja brands. Even if you’ve never heard of the stock, you might already have a Shark or Ninja product in your closet or kitchen.

Now, SharkNinja is more than just a maker of vacuums and kitchen goods; it’s more of a technology firm that thrives at finding new ways to do things better. Whether that involves cleaning, cooking, or something else, SharkNinja designs products with customer feedback in mind.

The company’s tech and consumer-focused approach has been a success, to say the least. Just look at the stock, which has more than doubled in the last two years despite the more recent 22% correction in shares. I think the latest dip is nothing more than a buying opportunity as the firm unlocks the power of reviews by actively listening and revisiting the drawing board if needed.

Like a shark or a ninja, the company is agile and able to adapt to changing consumer tastes and preferences. At 25.7 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), the $13.7 billion firm stands out as a cheap growth play to keep tabs on. With the firm teaming up with Kevin Hart and David Beckham, I do think SharkNinja is entering a golden age of growth as brand awareness looks to kick things up a few notches.

BearFotos / Shutterstock.com

Primo Brands

Bet you’ve probably never heard of Primo Brands, formerly Primo Water, a Canadian-American firm in the business of bottled water. Whether we’re talking about hydrating the entire office with the company’s dispensers or consumer-facing brands such as Pure Life, Poland Springs, or Arrowhead, Primo is a hidden gem in the bottled water scene.

Of late, things have been quite leaky for shares of Primo, which are down over 30% so far this year. Indeed, water sales have been under pressure of late, but with a strong portfolio of brands and stickiness in its subscription business, I think the latest dip is more than buyable.

As more consumers turn away from sugary sodas and towards healthier beverage options (it doesn’t get much healthier than water), I suspect the long-term trend will be a friend of Primo. In the meantime, there’s a lot of work for management to do as they drive further efficiencies across the business.

The $8 billion bottled water play may not be exciting, but it does have highly predictable cash flows. And with a mere 11.8 times forward P/E multiple, perhaps it’s not a mystery why Third Point was a buyer in the second quarter.