Billionaires Are Piling Into United Health Group and These 2 Stocks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Billionaires are buying up these beaten-down stocks.

Some of the most prolific names on Wall Streets are betting on a recovery.

Those riding along with them will also reap the rewards if these bets end up green.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI) have been getting plenty of attention from big name investors.

Every three months, the SEC’s 13F filings open a small window into those moves, and the most recent Q2 batch shows billionaires piling into certain stocks.

As the AI trade has lifted a narrow slice of mega caps to eye-watering valuations, a handful of once-beloved stocks have drifted into the discount rack. In turn, this has created the kind of gap that career money managers live to exploit.

Here are the three beaten-down stocks billionaires are piling into:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group has been undergoing a tumultuous 2025, with drama even spilling beyond Wall Street due to a high-profile assassination. Later, the company went through a period of turmoil, with the group’s CEO stepping down in May for “personal reasons” and the company stripping out its guidance entirely.

This was then met by investigations, followed by shareholder backlash for UnitedHealth’s shift, which was supposedly misleading and defrauding them.

Behind all this drama, however, was America’s largest health insurer. Of course, all of this drama has taken a toll on the stock, but billionaires have piled into the stock. UNH stock is up over 50% from its lows now, as investors realize it may be oversold.

It is unlikely that any of the lawsuits and drama will be able to fracture the moat this company has. It is a cash cow and one that grew revenue by 12.91% in Q2 2025 and reinstated its guidance. The billionaires scooping up UNH likely believe the drama will fade and UNH will rebound in earnest. So far, they’re being proven right.

Among the billionaires who made the bet in Q2 are David Tepper, Michael Burry, Michael Platt, Boykin Curry, and Bill Duhamel. Many more notable billionaires bought in. Below are the billionaires who are betting the most (as % of their managed fund’s portfolio) in UNH.

Billionaire Name Value Owned (of UNH) Q2 2025 Activity David Tepper $764.33 million 1,300% increase Michael Burry $6.24 million New buy Michael Platt $42.92 million New buy Boykin Curry $1.68 billion 99.12% increase Bill Duhamel $146.72 million 7.97% increase

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb has been troubled name for the past three years. It is down over 44% from its peak in 2022. The decline has been continuous with breakout rallies failing to sustain into a long-term uptrend. The main culprit is the patent cliff that is affecting multiple blockbuster drugs of this company.

For example, Revlimid generated $12.9 billion in 2021 but sales from this drug collapsed to $6 billion by 2023. Eliquis is generating over $13 billion annually but patent expiration is expected between 2026-2028. These massive figures would turn away almost anyone, but certain billionaires are bucking the trend and buying BMY stock instead.

The thought process is that BMY stock has turned into a deep value opportunity as the market is overreacting to patent expirations. The company’s pipeline remains strong and new drugs are filling the gap as patents expire.

Free cash flow continues to grow, reported at $13.9 billion in 2024 vs. just $7.4 billion in 2019. Revenue also grew to $48.3 billion in 2024 from $45 billion in 2023. And if that wasn’t enough, BMY stock gets you a 5.49% dividend yield and has increased dividend payouts for 17 years consecutively. The payout ratio is still just 36.55%.

Among the billionaires backing up the truck here are Ray Dalio (before he sold his Bridgewater stake), Cliff Asness, Jeremy Grantham, John Overdeck, and Richard Handler.

Billionaire Name Value Owned Q2 2025 Activity Ray Dalio $125.16 million 15.48% increase Cliff Asness $280.88 million 1.66% increase Jeremy Grantham $40.29 million 401.92% increase John Overdeck $51.73 million 51.32% increase Richard Handler $3.35 million 44.43% increase

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv is a fintech company that sells payment processing services. The business is mostly software-oriented, and it doesn’t deal with lending or issuing cards. Roughly half of revenue comes from Merchant Acceptance (Clover point-of-sale hardware & software, e-commerce gateways, gift/loyalty programs). The other half is Financial-institution technology (core bank-processing, card-issuing platforms, risk and compliance tools, digital-banking apps) and a fast-growing Payments & Network unit (Zelle, debit processing, real-time ACH, prepaid). Because revenue is mostly fee-per-transaction or long-term SaaS contracts, the model is highly recurring and cash-generative.

2025 has not been pretty for the company. Fiserv’s Clover payment-processing platform has been the biggest growth driver, but growth has been slowing down notably. Q2 growth volume growth was posted at just 8%, with many analysts expecting double-digit growth.

Full-year organic revenue growth for the whole company was “refined” down to 10% from a previous range of 10% to 12%.

Some billionaires are still optimistic, and the rationale is likely that they see this as a temporary slowdown. Rate cuts are happening again and the economy has been far more resilient than many would have thought. Plus, banks are starting to experiment more with software.

FI stock is down 47% from its peak this year, but if growth rebounds in the future, it may zoom right back up.

The billionaires buying FI include Michael Lowenstein, Michael Platt, Seth Klarman, Ray Dalio, and David Shaw.

Billionaire Name Value Owned Q2 2025 Activity Michael Lowenstein $266.52 million 11.26% increase Michael Platt $30.85 million New buy Seth Klarman $154.31 million New buy Ray Dalio $217.56 million 8.47% increase David Shaw $428.27 million 19,786.58% increase