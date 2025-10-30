The Richest 0.1% Are Buying These 3 Dividend Stocks Right Now

Key Points Rich investors are rotating into undervalued dividend stocks like UnitedHealth.

Some are doing so in a particularly aggressive manner.

This strong conviction means they see these stocks doing better than what the market expects.

When ultra-rich investors start coalescing into the same names or put an unusually large amount of money into a single stock, that should raise more interest. That’s exactly what we’re seeing with UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), Visa (NYSE:V), and Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

These investors have far more resources than the average Joe. Perhaps, they know something about these investments that you don’t.

The current environment is pivotal, and certain rich investors are rotating into dividend stocks while the rest of Wall Street is busy with AI investments. That’s not to say that the AI rally will fade, but having some dividend stocks in your portfolio can add much-needed ballast today. The Federal Reserve is continuing interest rate cuts. This will make Treasuries yield lower and dividend stocks more attractive, so buying now makes sense.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

UnitedHealth has been facing a litany of problems this year, and these problems are far from over. The company’s insurance CEO was assassinated, it missed earnings, the group’s CEO resigned, and guidance was shelved.

All of those bad catalysts came in a very short timeframe and tanked the stock. But while retail ran for the exits, billionaires and multi-millionaires backed up the truck.

David Tepper from Appaloosa Management, Michael Burry from Scion Asset Management, C.T. Fitzpatrick from Vulcan Value Partners, Ravenel Boykin Curry IV from Eagle Capital Management, and Andrew R. Adams from Mairs & Power Growth Fund scooped up UNH stock. There were dozens of other investors buying UNH stock, including Warren Buffett earlier in the year. Buffett bought 5 million shares worth $1.85 billion. Another notable buy was from Dodge & Cox of 3.237 million shares.

David Tepper and Michael Burry have 11.85% and 11.09% of their portfolios in UNH, respectively.

UNH stock trades at bargain prices today and comes with a 2.49% dividend yield.

Visa (V)

It’s hard to go wrong with Visa. This is a company that benefits from both a high-interest and a low-interest-rate environment. Visa grows with the rest of the economy and continues churning out solid cash flow while growing the business.

The consistency is likely what’s driving the ultra-wealthy towards V stock. When interest rates go down, the corresponding increase in transaction volumes lead to more profits for Visa. And when rates go up, Visa still benefits as certain customers increase their credit card usage during slowdowns and downturns.

John Armitage from Egerton Capital nearly doubled his stake in Q2 2025 to 6.96% of his portfolio. he now holds 1.91 million shares, valued at $678.26 million. Billionaire Chris Hohn from TCI Fund Management scooped up 2.43 million shares in the same period, and V stock now constitutes 13.35% of the entire portfolio. TCI’s holdings in Visa are now worth $6.77 billion. Warren Buffett also has $2.95 billion worth of V stock in his portfolio, though he has not sold or bought any new shares so far.

V stock pays you a 0.69% dividend yield, but the company returns much more in cash to its shareholders through buybacks. Visa announced a $30 billion buyback program in Q1 after completing a $20 billion buyback program.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher is a life sciences and diagnostics company. The stock also comes with a rather low yield of 0.6%, but rich investors are pouring into it and are overwhelmingly bullish on the stock.

DHR stock corrected by ~20% from its high back in 2024 and seems well-positioned to recover.

Billionaire Ole Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors increased its holdings here by 543.94%, or 2.46 million shares. The total value of his holdings is now worth $574.35 million. Pat Dorsey from Dorsey Asset Management has 16.4% of his portfolio in DHR stock. Dorsey increased its position by 34.09% in Q2. It holds $183.11 million worth of DHR stock.

Ravenel Boykin Curry from Eagle Capital Management has $564.87 million in DHR stock and added even more in Q2.

These rich individuals likely see more growth in the biotech and life sciences sector. Q3 could bring in even more investments after the company beat analyst estimates.

Full-year EPS growth is expected to be 3.2% and then accelerate to 9.1% next year. Revenue is expected to also start accelerating from 2.7% this year to 4% next year. This momentum can lead to the stock making a full recovery from its current dip.