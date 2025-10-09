S&P 500
Live Earnings: What To Expect When Applied Digital Releases Earnings Today
Investing

George Soros Just Bought These ETFs

By Vandita Jadeja

Oct 9, 2025  |  Updated 4:37 PM ET

Key Points

  • George Soros is betting big on these three diversified ETFs.
  • Each of these ETFs have had an exceptional run in 2025.
The earnings season is about to begin, and this period allows retail investors to get a peek into the businesses that are making money and the ones struggling. 2025 has been difficult for many; there’s tariff uncertainty, the government shutdown, and concerns about the future are troubling everyone. Amidst all this, following a billionaire’s investment moves can bring some sort of relief. While that may not guarantee success, you can have the right assets in your portfolio. 

For instance, the Form 13Fs offer details about where the brightest fund managers are putting their money. This can be helpful in spotting the right companies at the right time. George Soros, the founder of Soros Fund Management, is a billionaire who garners attention for his investment moves. With decades of experience, he’s picked stocks that outperform the market. Here we look at three ETFs he recently bought. 

mixmotive / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

One of the hottest ETFs of the year, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) continues to attract investors. Soros Fund Management opened a new position in SPY worth $69.2M (118,000 shares) at the beginning of the year. The billionaire added another 2.5% to its holding during the second quarter. 

SPY tracks the S&P 500 index and invests in large-cap U.S. companies. It holds 503 stocks and has a yield of 1.05%. The ETF has the highest allocation in the information technology sector (35.29%), followed by financials (13.30%) and consumer discretionary (10.36%). Its top 10 holdings include the Magnificent Seven, such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Tesla, and Meta Platforms. The diversified fund has an expense ratio of 0.0945%.

The tech sector has generated significant gains in 2025 due to which SPY has generated a return of 14.64% in the year. Overall, it has generated a 24.76% return in three years and 16.33% in five years. Even though it has been a volatile year, SPY has been able to generate a double-digit return. 

This ETF remains a top choice of billionaires, and it has more than doubled investor capital since 2020. 

Invesco QQQ Trust

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) tracks the Nasdaq 100 index and holds 100 stocks. It owns large-cap stocks that have performed historically well. The ETF is heavy on tech stocks and invests about 60% in the sector, followed by consumer discretionary and healthcare. The top 10 holdings include the Magnificent Seven, and they make up over 50% of the total fund. It has outperformed the market over the last decade. 

The billionaire increased his stake in QQQ by 2.1% in the second quarter. QQQ has generated a 20.05% year-to-date return and a 32.30% 3-year return. Over the past five years, the ETF has generated a total return of over 100%. 

The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.20% and rebalances quarterly. QQQ offers exposure to the best AI companies and most valuable businesses in the country. It focuses on growth stocks that lead the industry. This is one of the reasons why it has performed better than several other ETFs in the market. 

Its NAV is up 19.58% in 2025 and 30% in six months. While investors shouldn’t blindly follow billionaire investors’ moves, if you’re optimistic about the future of tech, this is one ETF worth considering. It is a smart choice if you have a long investment horizon. 

Various type of financial and investment products in Bond market. i.e. REITs, ETFs, bonds, stocks. Sustainable portfolio management, long term wealth management with risk diversification concept.
Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

George Soros made a significant move last year and added iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) with 751,800 shares, accounting for 3.41% of the portfolio. In the second quarter of 2025, the billionaire increased his stake in the ETF by 2.1%. 

While the fund has lagged the S&P 500 during the interest rate hikes, it could see a strong comeback now. IWM tracks an index composed of small-cap U.S. companies. It gives exposure to 2,000 small-cap stocks and has an expense ratio of 0.19%. The fund has generated a total return of 10.64% in a year, 52.39% in 3 years, and 71.79% in 5 years.

IWM has the highest allocation in the industrial sector (17.85%), followed by financials (17.51%) and healthcare (16.14%). None of the stocks have a weightage higher than 1%. The fund offers broad diversification across different segments. 

By investing in IWM, Soros has achieved strong diversification amongst large-cap and small-cap stocks. Since small-cap stocks trade at a lower price than large-cap, investing in the sector makes sense. Its NAV is up 11.19% year-to-date and 29.60% in six months. 

The image featured for this article is © Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

