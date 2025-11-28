S&P 500
6,834.80
+0.27%
Dow Jones
47,694.60
+0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,330.80
+0.31%
Russell 2000
2,498.94
+0.44%
FTSE 100
9,737.10
+0.36%
Nikkei 225
50,145.00
+0.17%
Stock Market Live November 28: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Higher on Black Friday

Investing

Billionaires Can’t Get Enough Of This ETF

Quick Read

  • Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 20.39% in 2025 and trades at $614.27.
  • QQQ allocates 64% to technology and holds the Magnificent Seven in its top 10 positions.
  • The ETF generated a 5-year return of 140.85% and outperformed the S&P 500 in 2025.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Vandita Jadeja
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Billionaires Can’t Get Enough Of This ETF

© Nuthawut Somsuk / iStock via Getty Images

Billionaire investors are known for their research, investing acumen, and the ability to identify a golden investment opportunity at the right time. Many hedge fund managers have reached the top of the industry through their investment picks. Hedge fund investors love exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and they make buy and sell transactions each quarter. Diving into their 13F records can give an insight into what the billionaires are betting on. 

We’ve noticed a trend in the third quarter 13F filings; we see several billionaires loading up on Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ). I think it is an excellent ETF for the long term and here’s why I find it so appealing. 

Invesco QQQ Trust

The Invesco QQQ Trust tracks the performance of the Nasdaq 100 index and gives access to the 100 largest non-financial companies on the index. It was ranked in the top 1% of the large-cap growth funds for a 15-year total return. 

QQQ gives access to the top 100 tech stocks in a single ETF. It invests in a range of sectors but is heavily tech-focused. The fund is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Invesco QQQ Trust is a weighted capitalization ETF which means that the companies with a larger market cap have a higher weightage in the ETF.

QQQ
PIKSEL from Getty Images and utah778 from Getty Images
 

Hedge funds are betting on QQQ

  • Citadel Advisors increased its position in the ETF by 0.59%, taking the total portfolio to 4.04%. 
  • Further, Elliott Investment Management increased its position by 3.3%, taking the total holding to 5.28%. 
  • Point72 Asset Management increased its stake by 1.56%. 
  • McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management bought 7,685 shares of the ETF worth $4.40 million.

Why QQQ is soaring in 2025

This ETF is heavily tech-focused and since the tech sector has generated significant returns in the past five years, QQQ has rewarded investors with capital appreciation. It has gained 20.39% in 2025 and is exchanging hands for $614.27. 

QQQ has an expense ratio of 0.20%, which means you pay only $20 for an investment of $10,000. It has the highest allocation in the technology sector (64.03%), consumer discretionary (18.29%), and healthcare (4.21%). Its top 10 holdings constitute 53.86% of the portfolio and hold the Magnificent Seven, including Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, Broadcom, and Meta Platforms. Investors will have access to the leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies that are driving the industry. 

While the ETF doesn’t have a high dividend yield, it ensures capital appreciation, and the diversified portfolio can prove to be a worthwhile choice as the market improves. This is a fund built for growth and not for income investors.

The ETF has outperformed the major indexes 

QQQ has generated a cumulative 3-year return of 103.78% and a 5-year return of 140.85%. One big reason to own the ETF is the tech-heavy portfolio. Since technology sectors are outperforming other sectors in 2025, QQQ can prove to be a great bet. It has outperformed the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite this year. 

The Invesco QQQ Trust is a cheap way to gain tech exposure and invest in companies that lead the market. If you are ready to hold the investment for the next few years, QQQ is worth holding as your biggest investment. 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Hedge Funds Are Loading Up on These 3 ETFs
Vandita Jadeja | Nov 18, 2025

Hedge Funds Are Loading Up on These 3 ETFs

  Hedge funds are always buying and selling stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and while it might not always be…
George Soros Just Bought These ETFs
Vandita Jadeja | Oct 9, 2025

George Soros Just Bought These ETFs

The earnings season is about to begin, and this period allows retail investors to get a peek into the businesses…
I Switched from Mutual Funds to These 3 ETFs—Here’s Why
Vandita Jadeja | Jul 23, 2025

I Switched from Mutual Funds to These 3 ETFs—Here’s Why

2025 hasn’t been a smooth ride. The economy has seen volatility, the market has seen several ups and downs, and…
5 ETFs To Buy With $1,000 In October
Vandita Jadeja | Oct 2, 2025

5 ETFs To Buy With $1,000 In October

  Now is not the time to sit back and wait for the next big stock market drop. This is…
Why Are Wall Street’s Elite Pouring Billions Into This AI-Powered ETF?
Rich Duprey | Jun 25, 2025

Why Are Wall Street’s Elite Pouring Billions Into This AI-Powered ETF?

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are investment vehicles that bundle securities, such as stocks, and trade on exchanges like individual stocks. They…
Why JEPI, QQQ and VTI Are Low Risk Ways To Make Solid Returns
Vandita Jadeja | Sep 23, 2025

Why JEPI, QQQ and VTI Are Low Risk Ways To Make Solid Returns

For beginners, investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a good way to invest in a large bunch of stocks at…
Here Are 4 ETFs Jeff Bezos Might Endorse for Everyday Investors
Vandita Jadeja | Aug 4, 2025

Here Are 4 ETFs Jeff Bezos Might Endorse for Everyday Investors

Whenever you think of Jeff Bezos, Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is the first thing that comes to mind. This is because…
Billionaire Ray Dalio Is Loading Up On These 2 ETFs and 1 Stock
Vandita Jadeja | Nov 7, 2025

Billionaire Ray Dalio Is Loading Up On These 2 ETFs and 1 Stock

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates is a hedge fund with $136.5 billion in assets. Dalio is the founder of one of…
4 Passively Managed ETFs That Generated Better Returns Than Warren Buffett in 2024
Marc Guberti | Feb 19, 2025

4 Passively Managed ETFs That Generated Better Returns Than Warren Buffett in 2024

You don’t have to be an active investor to outperform Warren Buffett. Some passively managed ETFs have outperformed Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) for…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 27,883,987
+$2.29
+6.23%
$39.10
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 3,526,675
+$12.49
+4.71%
$277.46
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 1,176,280
+$1.01
+3.63%
$28.83
Block
XYZ Vol: 954,158
+$2.27
+3.49%
$67.30
EQT
EQT Vol: 930,026
+$1.60
+2.71%
$60.60

Top Losing Stocks

Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 1,123,587
-$27.16
2.46%
$1,077.18
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 6,274,887
-$3.66
1.78%
$201.31
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 38,894,027
-$3.00
1.66%
$177.26
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 507,994
-$1.26
1.56%
$79.72